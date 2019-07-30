A Dividend Growth Analysis Of The Dividend Kings

Overview

In this article, I analyze the 28 Dividend Kings based on my quantitative screens for dividend growth stocks that I outline below. A reasonable strategy for Dividend Growth Investors is to start with the Dividend Kings and perform further analyses. These companies have comparatively stable businesses, have consistently grown the top and bottom lines over time, and returned cash to shareholders through dividends. In addition, they have been through many market conditions including bull and bear markets. Importantly, the Dividend Kings have also been through several recessions while still growing their dividends. Hence, these stocks are suitable for starting lists to screen for further analyses.

Dividend Kings

The Dividend Kings are a list of 28 stocks that have raised their dividend for 50+ years in a row. The table below provides a list of the 28 Dividend Kings along with their ticker, industry, number of years for dividend growth, dividend yield, payout ratio, 10-year dividend growth rate, market capitalization, TTM price-to-earnings ratio, and debt-to-equity ratio. They are rank ordered in the list below by the number of years they have raised the dividend. The two newest additions to this list are Connecticut Water Service (CTWS) and H.B. Fuller Company (FUL). But Connecticut Water Service is being acquired this year and will come off the list for next year.

List of Dividend Kings in 2019

Company Name Ticker Industry No. Years Dividend Yield (%) Payout Ratio (%) 10-yr Dividend Growth Rate (%) Market Cap TTM P/E Ratio D/E Ratio American States Water (AWR) Water Utilities 64 1.5 61.8 7.8 $ 2,770 42.3 0.77 Dover Corp. (DOV) Machinery 63 1.9 49.2 9.7 $ 14,690 25.7 1.16 Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) Distributors 63 2.9 56.5 6.3 $ 15,100 19.2 0.96 Northwest Natural Gas (NWN) Gas Utilities 63 2.7 80.2 2.2 $ 2,090 29.3 1.15 Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Household Products 63 2.7 71.5 6.2 $ 276,370 26.3 0.56 Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH) Machinery 63 2.1 31.3 12.3 $ 21,940 15.1 0.88 Emerson Electric (EMR) Electrical Equipment 62 2.9 59.6 4.7 $ 40,960 20.3 0.74 3M Company (MMM) Industrial Conglomerates 61 3.3 61.5 10.5 $ 100,260 18.5 1.69 Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Insurance 59 2.2 36.5 3.2 $ 17,140 16.9 0.10 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Pharmaceuticals 57 2.7 70.4 7.0 $ 370,110 25.8 0.50 Coca-Cola Company (KO) Beverages 57 3.1 100.6 7.5 $ 217,690 32.0 2.50 Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) Household Products 56 2.4 62.1 7.8 $ 62,080 25.9 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCQX:FMCB) Banks 56 1.8 6.9 3.1 $ 633 13.0 0.03 Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC) Food Products 56 1.7 48.0 8.1 $ 4,120 27.4 0.00 Lowe's Companies (LOW) Specialty Retail 56 1.9 65.8 18.4 $ 79,470 34.6 5.42 Nordson Corp. (NDSN) Machinery 55 1.0 25.4 13.1 $ 8,120 25.6 0.94 Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) Food Products 53 2.1 46.2 15.0 $ 21,720 22.3 0.00 ABM Industries Inc. (ABM) Commercial Services & Supplies 52 1.8 58.1 3.4 $ 2,690 32.3 0.64 California Water Service (CWT) Water Utilities 52 1.6 18.1 2.5 $ 2,440 11.6 1.32 SJW Corp. (SJW) Water Utilities 52 2.0 60.9 5.7 $ 1,730 30.8 0.61 Target Corp. (TGT) Multiline Retail 52 3.0 46.9 15.4 $ 44,660 15.4 1.12 Tootsie Roll Industries (TR) Food Products 52 1.0 41.4 4.5 $ 2,390 42.4 0.01 Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Banks 51 1.7 27.7 4.9 $ 6,630 15.9 0.00 Federal Realty Inv. Trust (FRT) Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) 51 3.2 134.7 4.9 $ 9,680 42.5 1.45 Stepan Company (SCL) Chemicals 51 1.1 21.3 8.1 $ 2,130 19.6 0.33 Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Machinery 51 1.8 51.0 7.4 $ 22,360 27.9 0.67 Connecticut Water Service (CTWS) Water Utilities 50 1.9 55.8 3.4 $ 846 51.9 1.12 H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) Chemicals 50 1.4 24.8 8.9 $ 2,380 18.0 1.90

Dividend Power's Investment Process

For my Dividend Growth stock watch list, I filter with the following quantitative criteria:

Large-cap stocks that have a history of increasing dividends > 10 years

A dividend yield > 3%

A payout ratio of 65% or lower

P/E ratio < S&P 500's current average value

P/E ratio < 10-year average value

Long-term debt-to-equity (D/E) < 2

In this analysis, I relax the criteria for large-cap stocks since the Dividend King list includes many small-cap and mid-cap stocks. All the stocks in the list meet the criteria for 10-years of increasing dividends.

Dividend Growth Investor Analysis

Let's first examine dividend yield and payout ratio as a measure of both cash return and safety. The graph below illustrates the dividend yield versus dividend payout ratio. Ideally, I would like a dividend yield greater than 3% and a dividend payout ratio of 65% or less. If the payout ratio is too high then too much of earnings are going toward the dividend. I view this payout ratio as reasonably safe. The two stocks that meet both criteria are outlined by the red box. They are 3M Company and Target. Two other stocks are close to meeting the criteria, Emerson Electric and Genuine Parts Company. Note that Genuine Parts stock price has decreased since the end of June and the forward dividend yield has increased to over 3% allowing it to meet the criteria.

There are several Dividend Kings that are located far outside the red box. Both Coca-Kola and Federal Realty Investment Trust have payout ratios over 100%. Coca-Cola's payout ratio is trending down and Seeking Alpha now reports it as ~77% based on a forward dividend of $1.60 and EPS (FWD) of $2.11. But this is still higher than my criteria. The latter is a real estate investment trust (REIT) and so it is an exception to the aforesaid criteria due to the high required distributions. Five stocks have yields less than 1.5% including America States Water, H.B. Fuller Company, Stepan Company, Nordson Corp., and Tootsie Roll Industries. This low yield excludes them as candidates for the foreseeable future.

In the next chart, I graph dividend yield versus TTM P/E ratio as a measure of cash return and valuation. Ideally, I would like to buy stocks with yields greater than 3% that are also undervalued relative to the S&P 500's average P/E ratio. In addition, the stock should be undervalued relative to the 10-year historical average P/E ratio. The S&P 500's average P/E ratio is about 22.5. Again, both 3M and Target pass the threshold criteria while Emerson and Genuine Parts are close to the blue box. But the latter will pass with the recent decrease in stock price from the end of June. The 10-year average P/E ratio of 3M is about 17.0 so on this comparison the stock is slightly overvalued. But the difference is small. The 10-year average P/E ratio of Target is about 14.7 so on this comparison the stock is slightly overvalued. With that said, the P/E ratio (FWD) is ~14.7 making the stock fairly valued on expected 2019 EPS of $5.94.

Note that American States Water, Connecticut Water Service, Tootsie Roll, and Federal Realty all have TTM P/E ratios greater than 40.0 making these stocks very overvalued. Water utilities are in general overvalued due to industry consolidation. Tootsie Roll has limited float due to control by insiders. Federal Realty is a REIT and so the P/E ratio will be elevated. Note that the combination of low dividend yield and high TTM P/E ratio for American States Water and Tootsie Roll essentially take these two stocks out of consideration. Four other stocks have TTM P/E Ratios of over 30.0 including Coca-Cola, SJW Corp., Lowe's Companies, and ABM Industries making them overvalued. Note that Seeking Alpha and Morningstar give Coca-Cola's P/E ratio as ~25.7 based on EPS (FWD) of $2.11 so the stock is not as overvalued based on forward earnings.

In the next chart, I plot dividend yield versus D/E ratio as a measure of cash return and dividend safety. Ideally, I would like the D/E ratio to be less than 2.0. A ratio that is too high indicates too much long-term debt relative to equity, i.e. too much leverage. Three stocks pass the screen and are located in the green box including 3M, Target, and Federal Realty. Again, the two same stocks are close to the green box including Emerson Electric and Genuine Parts.

Two companies have fairly high D/E ratios greater than 2.0, Coca-Cola, and Lowe's. Both of these companies have increasing long-term debt and simultaneously decreasing stockholder's equity over the past 10 years. Three companies have little to no long-term debt including Tootsie Roll, Lancaster Colony, and Hormel Foods Corp. Colgate-Palmolive has a negative stockholder's equity and is not included in the chart.

In the fourth chart, I graph dividend yield versus 10-year dividend growth rate as a measure of cash return and its growth. I would like the dividend to grow at a fairly reasonable rate of 8% or higher. Note that this value is subjective, and some small investors may want a higher rate. The chart shows that only 3M and Target again fall within the orange box. 3M's dividend growth rate is 10.5% and Target's dividend growth rate is 15.4%. There are several other stocks with double-digit growth rates including Lowe's, Nordson, Hormel, and Parker-Hannifin Corp. A double-digit growth rate is fairly difficult to maintain over a 10 years. But during periods of growth and expansion and when starting from low base companies can do so. Note that several of the utilities and financial companies have low single digit rate 10-year dividend growth rates. All though this is not a warning sign, it does require further examination as the top and bottom lines may not be growing much.

Final Thoughts On The Dividend Kings

The Dividend Kings are reasonable place to start for those seeking dividend growth stocks. As a group, they have over 50 years each of increasing the dividend. Furthermore, the businesses of these companies are resilient surviving through diverse economic and market conditions. Currently, there is only one Dividend King that meet my criteria, Target, and it should be further evaluated. 3M is close to meeting the criteria except for valuation relative to the 10-year historical average and thus should be analyzed further. Both Emerson Electric and Genuine Parts are close to meeting my criteria in the above analysis. Even a slight decrease in stock price would cause both to become candidates for consideration.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM, KO, HRL, CL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.