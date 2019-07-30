Align Technology's Competitive Challenges Will Persist, Do Not Touch
About: Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN)
by: Freyr Capital
Summary
Align’s Q2 earnings signaled an increased competitive environment for the company which will be an issue going forward.
The significant pullback post the earnings release was fair, in our opinion.
We still see an unwarranted valuation premium in the name.
We think that Align can limit downside with more aggressive marketing in the near-term but that it will underperform in the long-term.
We’re neutral Align, and are unexcited about the post-pullback prices.
Investment Thesis
Align Technology (ALGN) faces significant competitive threats as outlined in their recent earnings report which caused the stock to plummet. As we think that the issues will trouble the Company for