Align Technology's Competitive Challenges Will Persist, Do Not Touch

Summary

Align’s Q2 earnings signaled an increased competitive environment for the company which will be an issue going forward.

The significant pullback post the earnings release was fair, in our opinion.

We still see an unwarranted valuation premium in the name.

We think that Align can limit downside with more aggressive marketing in the near-term but that it will underperform in the long-term.

We’re neutral Align, and are unexcited about the post-pullback prices.