Domino's Pizza Group Is A Dividend Growth Monster In A Recession-Proof Sector

I don’t think there’s any debate over how people feel about pizza. Pizza is cheap, delicious, and whether you are home alone streaming shows or hanging around with a great company, pizza never fails to accompany any occasion. You must have heard a thousand times the moto that "Pizza makes people happy." It's true. According to science, our brains are wired to seek life-sustaining sustenance - energy-rich, calorically dense foods that will keep us satiated until the next famine. Today I want to take a look at the UK's leading Pizza brand, which has been delivering outstanding shareholder value for the past 20 years since it initially IPOed.

The point of this article is to:

Introduce Domino's Pizza Group to investors unfamiliar with the stock.

Discuss the company's financials, dividend growth, and its future in the industry.

Conclude on why the stock is a long-term hold.

Introduction

Domino’s Pizza Group is part of the Domino's brand. Unlike the more popular Domino's (DPZ) stock which regards the US's business operations, this one is a spin-off which runs the UK and European side. It is the UK’s leading pizza brand and a significant player in the Republic of Ireland as well as across six European markets. The stock trades in London's Stock Exchange under the symbol £DOM.L, as well in US's OTC (OTCPK:DPUKY), (OTC:DPUKF). Countries of operation include The UK, Republic of Ireland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company also holds a 33% interest in Domino's Pizza Germany. Source: Annual Report, Pg. 5

The company holds the exclusive master franchise rights in these six markets under long-term agreements with Domino’s Pizza International Franchising Inc., the international arm of Domino’s Pizza Inc., which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and which owns the Domino’s brand across the globe.

In the UK and the Republic of Ireland, they are the number one pizza delivery business. Their market share in the UK is 45%. Customers love Domino’s because it tastes great, and is fast and convenient.

The 1,103 stores in the UK account for their deep presence in the market while brand recognition drives superior store sales. Sales growth, in turn, increases brand marketing investments. The company aims for 500 more UK stores and continuing LFL growth. Like-for-Like Sales is an adjusted growth metric that only includes revenues generated from organically comparable stores. Moreover, Domino's is continually investing to stay innovative and easily accessible to its customers. Their app has been downloaded over 22m times, and over 88% of delivery orders are now made online. Source: Annual Report Pg. 27

Studying in the UK, I have been using the app myself, and I can confirm that it is convenient, easy to use, and the deliveries are never late.

The numbers

Last report's sales in the UK and the ROI were £1,155.4m up 7% YoY, while the UK's organic growth was 4.6%. The basic EPS was 16.1p, 2.5% higher than the previous year. Total cash returns to shareholders of £103.5m, comprising £44.3m dividends and £59.2m share buybacks were achieved throughout the year. The Group's UK and ROI segment is mature and growing at a stable but still rapid pace. However, it is the international segment which drives the higher growth for the company

The international segment's sales (which includes the four other countries) achieved £104.1m of revenue in 2018's 52-weak period, up 36.4% from the £76.3m the year before. The segment ended with a £4.1m in losses, but this is only because of the 22 new Domino's stores opened across Europe. I expect the international division to be the future growth catalyst for the company.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Domino's is currently in the #1 position in terms of market share in the UK and ROI. This market is probably saturated because of the company's extreme presence everywhere, operating more than a thousand stores. These stores will provide a stable and predictable source of income. However, the international segment's growth has only just begun. For example, Domino's currently owns only 20 stores in Switzerland. In last year's annual report, management stated that they are now in the #2 position in terms of market share and that the country can support up to a total of 100 stores.

I am comparing this year's annual report with last year's, and it shows that Domino's is attempting a rapid expansion. In Sweden, for example, the company owns 71% of nine stores, three stores more than last year. The total store potential for Sweden is stated to be 125 stores. The market share opportunity is enormous for Domino's, and the worldwide brand recognition will hopefully help in the process. Source: Last year's a.r., Pg. 5

The risk

The company faces steep competition from food delivery firms such as Just Eat, Deliveroo, and Uber Eats, which allow rival pizza restaurants to offer home delivery. But Domino’s insists its brand and record of profitability will defend its leading market share against newer rivals, many of which are unprofitable.

To address this issue, during the year the company ran a trial on Just Eat, the menu aggregation marketplace. Management stated:

We recognize that a number of customers, particularly in a younger demographic, prefer to use a single app for all their delivered food orders, and we see these platforms as a potential customer acquisition channel.

Source: A.R., Pg. 20

While the international segment is snowballing, it may be harder to achieve market share domination. The company has installed new management in Norway, Sweden, and Switzerland, tasked with focusing on performance at the store level. Wild, the chief executive, pointed to problems in Norway which he described as “pains of growth,” adding that new stores opened since 2016 have not been well integrated.

“There is nothing wrong with the pizza market in Norway, and the competition is beatable,” he said, noting that the UK business had been loss-making for ten years before turning a profit.

Source: The Guardian

The dividend

According to the latest company's results, basic EPS was 16.1p, 9.5p of which was paid out to shareholders in the form of dividends. The dividend reflects the underlying profit and cash flow performance of the business. Historically, they have targeted dividend cover (defined as Underlying EPS/ dividend per share) of 1.7-2.5x, of which this amount is slightly below (1.66x).

The company, however, has a fantastic record of dividend growth. It has been growing its dividend for 19 consecutive years.

Source: Dividend Max

*Note that the "drop" in the dividend in 2016 is not the case. The result is due to the company doing a three-for-one split. The dividend has never been cut.

As can be seen from the table, the dividend growth is outstanding. The 10-year average growth is, according to my calculations, north of 20% YoY. There is a high chance that as the dividend payout approaches closer to the basic EPS, dividend growth will slow down. However, even a 5% YoY would not be bad at all, considering the company is approaching dividend-aristocrat status soon.

The UK's and ROI's mature segments are growing, as mentioned, at a 7% YoY. The International section, on the other hand, is currently growing at a 36.4% YoY. Domino's should not face stagnated earnings any time soon, and the dividend growth should follow as well. The stock currently yields ~3.76%.

Conclusion

Domino's Pizza Group operates in an exciting sector which is currently growing worldwide at a rapid pace. The food business is a goldmine, and while not all food stocks are recession-proof, cheap food is. It's always mentioned how McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) is a good bet during a recession, and I believe that Domino's business model is stellar. The stock took a hit during the 2007-2008 financial crisis, but the business was hardly mature back then, still leveraged.

The recent drop in the stock's price presents an excellent opportunity for dividend growth investors who wish to grow their income along with capital appreciation. I believe that while it may be hard to penetrate some of the international markets, Domino's always finds the way. Their brand is of worldwide recognition and the product, in my opinion, is excellent. The stock, at least for me, is a long-term hold. I have to disclose that I am a fan of both the food and the stock. Therefore, probably, a bit biased. Investors should do their due diligence. After all, who doesn't love some pizza (research)?

Disclosure: I am/we are long DPUKF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.