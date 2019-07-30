Third Point Offshore Is Still Too Cheap

When a closed-end fund is trading at a large double-digit discount, it usually means that there are serious problems with the portfolio or with the management. Perhaps the assets are illiquid with questionable valuation marks. Or maybe management is incompetent and entrenched, paying itself massive fees in spite of poor performance, unwilling to repurchase shares

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited (OTC:TPNTF) is trading at a more than 20% discount, yet, it does not seem to have these usual problems. A large portion of its portfolio is publicly-traded equities. Its manager has had a rough patch lately but has nearly 2 decades of solid performance history. Management is well compensated, but they recently cut their fees. Furthermore, they've been consistently buying back shares in the open market over the past year.

Let's take a closer look.

Background

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited is a closed-end fund listed on the London Stock Exchange but has a US dollar-denominated share class (TPOU). It also trades OTC in the US. TPOU fund is a feeder fund, investing pari passu along in Third Point's Master Fund. According to their form ADV, except for one specialized Greek fund, Third Point follows the same strategy across all of its funds.

Third Point founder Dan Loeb has been in the headlines over the past few years as one of the many examples of famous hedge fund managers under-performing. Yet, even after struggling the past few years, his long run track record is impressive. From 1996 until the end of 2019Q2, Third Point's master fund returned 14.67% per year, nearly double the S&P return of 8.21% per year. Third Point's master fund has also had lower downside deviation and double the Sharpe ratio compared to the S&P 500. Third Point is infamous for his entertaining activist letters. Yet, it's not just empty words. Since 2000, Third Point has won 24 board seats on different companies and entered into nine proxy contests, winning each of them. From 2011-2018, activist positions have returned 21% annually. Although primarily known for their equity positions, Third Point also invests heavily in distressed credit and other asset classes. In recent years, they've hired additional teams in short selling, structured credit, macro, and data science to expand the Fund's potential opportunity set.

Portfolio

Third Point is diversified by geography and asset class. However, it does take relatively large concentrated positions in individual stocks, especially when launching activist campaigns. Its top ten long positions account for 52% of total exposure. Largest holdings include Baxter (BAX), Sony (SNE), Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), United Technologies Corp. (UTX), and Campbell Soup (CPB).

Source: Home - Third Point Offshore

Fees

Hedge fund managers aren't cheap. High fees can be difficult to justify if performance falters. Yet, Third Point has adjusted to make up for its recent underperformance. On December 28, 2018, the Third Point reduced the annual management fee from 2% to 1.25% by transferring TPOU to a new share class in the Master Fund. They modified TPOU's high water mark, reducing the performance fees to 10% until the fund returns 35% post-December 31, 2018. There are a plethora of closed-end funds and closet indexing mutual funds with similar or higher fees run by firms without Third Point's longer run track record.

Discount and Repurchase Plan

TPOU has consistently traded at a discount over the past few years. At the current price ($14.60), the discount is over 25%. Sometimes closed-end fund managers avoid talking about a persistent discount. Not Third Point. The Chairman even mentioned it in an article in Investment Trust Insider.

Management has been consistently buying back shares every month. Since the discount is so steep, buying back shares is highly accretive to shareholders that stick around. The fund manager also canceled shares it held, reducing total shares outstanding. Since December 2018, buybacks have added over $0.15 to the NAV.

Catalysts

Perhaps Loeb just got lucky during the first few years of his career. Perhaps investment skill is irrelevant in the new environment. These pessimistic views would indeed justify a discount, but they are difficult to support given the Master Fund's long run results and the manager's ability to attract new talent. Management seems to be doing the right things to close the discount. Most famous hedge fund managers have had a lot of career ups and downs. If performance improves, that increases the likelihood of the discount closing, amplifying returns for investors in TPOU.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TPNTF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.