PTC Inc.: Avoid

During an earnings season where 62% of S&P 500 (SPY) companies have beat sales expectations on 4.39% growth, PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) is an anomaly among US Stocks. The company's revenue growth was -6% year over year vs. the average S&P 500 constituent that's reported to date, and FY-2019 bookings guidance was also cut by $32 million. This downgrade on bookings guidance can mostly be attributed to the difficulty the company has had transitioning to a subscription model, as well as significant software bookings weakness in China and Russia. While there were some positive developments in the Q3 report, like strong growth in PTC's Internet of Things [IoT] and Augmented Reality [AR] businesses, this was not enough to offset what has turned out to be a challenging fiscal year for the company. The more significant issue, which I believe many investors might be overlooking, is the technical picture which has soured significantly after last week. If this weak report had come on a sharp drop, followed by a strong weekly close, this would have been a different story. However, the share price dived off a cliff to a new 1-year low, and this selling came on heavy volume, showing that this was heavy fund selling. Given this adverse technical development, I do not see the stock as a buy at this time. I would consider any rallies back towards the $80.00 level as opportunities to lighten up on exposure.

(Source: TC2000.com)

PTC Inc. had a very nasty quarter with bookings flat year over year, after seeing 26% growth in Q3 2018. Seeking Alpha contributor Joseph Kowaleski nailed his PTC Inc. analysis from April, stating that the company's shares were fully priced, as they are down over 25% since. Some unwavering bulls may point to the fact that PTC Inc. has the opportunity to convert those customers who didn't convert initially to subscription as they come up for renewal as we head into year-end, which should help bookings. While this is a valid point, there is an issue here. PTC Inc. explicitly stated that they are seeing a much lower hit-rate in these deals and also does not expect any mega-deals in Q4. The reason for this is that these customers are less incented to convert, given that they've already accepted the higher support pricing. The company has stated that they are still on their growth plan for $850 million free cash flow target to 2024, but the market seems to be getting more and more short-sighted when it comes to growth sectors. We saw evidence of this in Nutanix's (NTNX) weakness this year, with the market not willing to sit around and wait for the transitory period to come to fruition. PTC Inc. is certainly in better shape than Nutanix, given its positive earnings trend, but both are having hiccups converting to a subscription model.

Let's take a closer look at the numbers below:

Looking at the below chart of PTC Inc. annual earnings per share [EPS] below, we can see that earnings per share briefly dropped off in FY-2016 and FY-2017 but is expected to put in a new high in FY-2020 at $2.43. This is a positive sign as it shows that this bookings weakness is not material enough to put a dent in the company's earnings per share or medium-term outlook. However, if we were to see significant negative earnings revisions over the next few weeks, this would be a bit of a red flag. Thus far, the company's earnings estimates have remained mostly intact despite last week's report.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

If we look at quarterly revenue growth rates, the past two quarters have seen negative year-over-year growth, which is certainly not a positive. The good news, however, is that revenue estimates in Q4 2019 of $335.6 million are expected to flip this trend back to positive. Ideally, investors are going to want to see revenue growth year over year stay above the zero line as this dip to negative year-over-year growth rates the past two quarters makes earnings per share growth more suspect. Based on this, investors are going to want to see a minimum of $330 million in revenues for Q4 2019 and $340 million in Q1 2020 going forward. Any misses on these estimates are likely going to weigh on the stock further. These figures would at least represent a bounce back to positive year-over-year growth.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

The good news for PTC Inc. is that their long-term growth plans and targets for $850 million in free cash flow remain intact but have just been pushed out a little further to FY-2024. In addition, PTC Inc.'s earnings per share continue to grow and are expected to see a new high at $2.43 in FY-2020. The issue I see is that revenue growth rates and bookings have become more volatile, and the market seems to be less willing to pay up for long-term growth when there are so many other high-growth names executing today in the sector. At a current P/E ratio of 50, PTC Inc. is not cheap with one of the weaker earnings trends in its peer group compared to Cadence Design Systems (CDNS), and Autodesk (ADSK). While I don't see these adverse short-term headwinds PTC Inc. is experiencing as a product issue, the recent bookings volatility has eroded the bullish thesis a little.

From a technical standpoint, I am less optimistic, however. Unfortunately, for the bulls, PTC Inc. has joined the likes of Pivotal Software (PVTL), Nutanix, Avaya (OTC:AVYA) and Benefitfocus (BNFT) which have made new 52-week lows this quarter among the Software Group (IGV). Given that the group has been one of the strongest ETFs to date, any stocks unable to keep up the pace are certainly ones to be a little careful of, given their serial underperformance. While I would argue that PTC Inc. is one of the stronger names fundamentally among the above group discussed, the fact that it's made new 52-week lows is a negative development. The stock has now broken down beneath its 40-week moving average (blue line) for the second time in over three years, but this time, it's been accompanied by a significant base breakdown. Unfortunately, not only did this weekly close come on expansion in volatility, but it also came on heavy volume.

(Source: TC2000.com)

If we zoom out to view the long-term picture, the 40-week moving average has now rolled over, which is a negative development. This was not the case during the October drop last year. The next important level for the bulls is the stock's long-term trend line, which arrives in around the $59.00 area. While the stock may see a bounce to relieve oversold conditions on a short-term basis (1-3 months), any bounces that can't reclaim the $82.00 level on a weekly close I would consider as noise.

(Source: TC2000.com)

If we zoom in once again to the daily chart, the stock broke beneath crucial monthly support at $78.90, and, unfortunately, this area may now become new resistance on any oversold rallies. The next strong support level doesn't come in until the $59.00 level where I would expect buyers to show up in a big way.

(Source: TC2000.com)

The bulls may say that the stock is significantly oversold here and can't possibly go lower, but the last time the stock got this oversold was not a time to rush in and buy immediately. The previous 20% plus monthly drop on well above average volume that broke the 20-month moving average was April 2012, when the stock fell 22.7% on a monthly close to $21.58. The stock did make new highs 18 months later, but in the short term, the stock dropped another 20% from its April 2012 close. If the stock were to perform similarly, the ultimate low for the stock after this drop would come in near the $59.00 level, assuming the stock closes at $74.00 to finish July. A short-term chart is shown below the monthly chart to give a perspective. Based on this comparison and my experience, it's better to let the smoke clear rather than rush in right away to try and buy the dip.

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

PTC Inc. is not cheap at a P/E ratio of 50 and has become a riskier name, given the volatility and weakness in bookings the past two quarters. While the stock could bounce to remove oversold conditions, I am not convinced that the lows are in just yet. I believe the best course of action to be sitting and waiting for the smoke to clear, as typically monthly drops of this magnitude see some downside follow-through before meaningful buyers step in to accumulate. I would consider any rallies that cannot get above $82.00 on a weekly close to be just bear market rallies, and they would do nothing to improve the current weak technical picture. Investors should be looking for a minimum of $330 million in revenues for Q4 2019 and an improvement in bookings, or this weakness is likely to persist into Q4.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.