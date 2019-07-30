Prepare Now To Survive The Aftermath Of The Next Global Financial Crisis

Our latest guest on SBTV is Jim Rickards, New York Times best-selling author of Currency Wars, The Death of Money and The Road to Ruin. We spoke with James about his latest book, Aftermath, and how we could prepare to survive the aftermath of the next global financial crisis.

Discussed in this interview:

01:46 Four horsemen of the apocalypse

06:09 How big the coming crisis will be?

12:22 Terminal unit limits the size of the financial system

19:48 Does the size of the US debt matter?

24:54 Modern Monetary Theory(MMT): Endless indebtedness

32:10 How the post-crisis world could look like

36:49 $10,000 gold price, what then?

43:21 Hedge fund billionaires own physical gold but not their clients

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.