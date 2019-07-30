Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: Get Ready For An ECC Pullback

This article was first released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory subscribers 2 weeks ago, so data may be out of date. Please check the latest data before making investment decisions.

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data is taken from the close of Friday July 12th, 2019.

Weekly performance roundup

22 out of 31 sectors were positive on price (down from 24 last week) and the average price return was +0.24% (down from +0.54% last week). The leading gainers were MLPs (+1.77%), U.S. Energy/Resources Equity (+1.16%) and New York Munis (+1.01%), while Latin American Equity (-1.38%) lagged.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

10 out of 31 sectors were positive on NAV (down from 30 last week), while the average NAV return was -0.15% (down from +0.71% last week). The top sector by NAV was MLPs (+1.07%), followed by U.S. Energy/Resources (+0.84%). The lowest sector U.S. Health/Biotech (-1.70%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Only 4 sectors held a average premium this week, which were Preferreds (+3.09%), Multisector Income (+1.05%%), Emerging Market Income (+0.75%) and U.S. Utilities (+0.74%) while the sector with the highest discount is other Non-US Equity (-12.46%). The average sector discount is -5.79% (up from -6.16% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest premium/discount increase Preferreds (+0.99%), while Other Non-U.S. Equity (-0.47%) showed the largest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was +0.37% (down from -0.15% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is California Munis (+1.49). This week only two sectors had a negative z-score, the lowest being U.S. Energy/Resources Equity (-0.36) and Other No U.S. Equity (-0.33). The average z-score is +0.71 (up from +0.54 last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sectors with the highest yields are MLPs (10.96%), global equity dividend (9.79%), Global Growth & Income (9.25%), Emerging Market Income (8.89%) and Covered Call (8.44%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +6.94% (down from +6.95% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D Z-Score Price change NAV change (PCQ) -3.71% 4.89% 34.57% 1.3 -3.03% -0.36% (MYF) -3.54% 4.71% -1.11% 0.0 -3.59% -0.14% (HFRO) -2.63% 6.86% -6.78% -0.7 -2.88% -0.14% (GLQ) -2.40% 10.67% -9.19% -1.5 -1.94% 0.65% (PTY) -2.31% 8.59% 24.47% 0.9 -2.63% -0.82% (VBF) -2.10% 4.35% -6.62% 0.4 -2.50% -0.30% (PDI) -2.01% 8.46% 10.73% -0.6 -2.24% -0.46% (UTG) -1.93% 6.03% -0.78% 0.8 -0.80% 1.12% (JHAA) -1.92% % 0.58% 0.0 -2.44% -0.58% (VAM) -1.84% 9.66% -3.32% -2.2 -1.72% 0.14%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change (NUW) 6.10% 3.71% 8.19% 3.4 5.85% -0.12% (OXLC) 6.09% 15.24% 40.61% 2.0 4.52% 0.00% (DDF) 4.09% 7.17% 36.28% 2.6 3.74% 0.63% (ASG) 3.57% 7.74% 0.00% 0.3 4.38% 0.65% (GGO) 3.40% 5.10% -7.55% -0.3 2.02% -1.74% (DMO) 3.29% 8.75% 11.20% 2.0 3.15% 0.10% (EOT) 3.16% 4.08% 11.00% 2.1 3.03% 0.09% (FLC) 3.10% 6.52% 0.52% 2.2 3.57% 0.38% (BUI) 2.98% 6.43% 7.47% 1.9 2.22% -0.61% (ACP) 2.79% 11.34% -0.86% 1.6 2.50% -0.39%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Recent corporate actions

Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

July 3, 2019 | Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Announces Final Results of Tender Offer. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (DEX) (the “Fund”), a closed-end management investment company, today announced the final results of its tender offer for up to 631,965 of its common shares (“Common Shares”), representing up to five percent of its issued and outstanding Common Shares, without par value. The offer expired at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on Thursday, June 27, 2019. Based on a count by Computershare Trust Company, N.A., the depositary for the tender offer, approximately 3,334,837.935 Common Shares, or approximately 26.38% of the Fund’s Common Shares outstanding, were tendered. The Fund has accepted 631,965 shares (subject to adjustment for fractional shares) for cash payment at a price equal to $10.89 per share. This purchase price is 98% of the Fund’s net asset value per share of $11.11 as of the close of regular trading on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) on June 28, 2019, the pricing date stated in the Offer to Purchase. Because the total number of Common Shares tendered exceeds the number of Common Shares offered to purchase, all tendered Common Shares are subject to pro-ration in accordance with the terms of the Offer to Purchase. Under final pro-ration, 18.96% of the Common Shares tendered will be accepted for payment, subject to adjustment for fractional shares. Following the purchase of the tendered shares, the Fund will have approximately 12,007,335.6820 Common Shares outstanding.

Upcoming corporate actions

Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

June 17, 2019 | PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund, PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund, PIMCO Income Strategy Fund, PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and PIMCO High Income Fund Announce Intention to Conduct Tender Offers For Auction Rate Preferred Shares. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY), PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN), PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (PFL), PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) and PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK) (each, a “Fund” and, together, the “Funds”) today announced that the Board of Trustees of each Fund has authorized each Fund to conduct a voluntary tender offer (each, a “Tender Offer” and, together, the “Tender Offers”) for up to 100% of its outstanding auction rate preferred shares (“ARPS”) at a price equal to 87%, with respect to PCN, PFL and PFN, 88%, with respect to PHK, and 93%, with respect to PTY, of the ARPS’ per share liquidation preference of $25,000 per share (or $21,750 per share for PCN, PFL and PFN, $22,000 per share for PHK and $23,250 per share for PTY) and any unpaid dividends accrued through the expiration date of the Tender Offer. Each Tender Offer will commence on or about June 25, 2019. Each Fund’s Tender Offer will be conditioned on certain conditions as will be set forth in each Fund’s offer to purchase and related letter of transmittal when they are filed and become available. June 14, 2019 | Saba Capital Reaches Agreements with Three Invesco Closed-End Funds. Saba Capital Management, L.P. and certain associated parties (collectively “Saba”) today issued the following statement regarding agreements with Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR), Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT), and Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (VTA) (“Invesco” or the “Funds”). “Saba is pleased to have reached these agreements through constructive engagement with the Invesco boards,” said Pierre Weinstein, Partner and Portfolio Manager at Saba. “We believe the tender offers contemplated by the agreements will benefit all shareholders by providing them the opportunity to tender their shares at a price close to the Funds’ respective net asset values.” Under the terms of the agreements, prior to January 1, 2020, Invesco Senior Income Trust, Invesco High Income Trust II, and Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund will commence cash tender offers for up to 15%, 20%, and 15%, respectively, of the Funds’ outstanding common shares of beneficial interest at a price per share equal to 98.5% of the Funds’ respective net asset values (“NAV”) per share. The Funds will repurchase shares tendered and accepted in the tender offers in exchange for cash. In addition, Saba has agreed to certain standstill covenants. June 10, 2019 | Clough Global Opportunities Fund Announces Filing for Rights Offering. Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) (the “Fund”) announced that a preliminary registration statement will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to the offering of additional common shares of the Fund pursuant to a rights offering. The Fund will be issuing transferable subscription rights (“Rights”) to its common shareholders on a record date to be set by the Fund’s Board of Trustees (the “Record Date” and such shareholders, “Record Date Shareholders”) who will be allowed to subscribe for new common shares of the Fund (the “Primary Subscription”). Record Date Shareholders will receive one Right for each common share held on the Record Date. For every five Rights held, a holder of Rights may buy one new common share of the Fund. Record Date Shareholders who fully exercise all Rights initially issued to them in the Primary Subscription will be entitled to buy those common shares that are not purchased by other holders of Rights. The rights offering is subject to the effectiveness of the Fund’s Registration Statement to be filed with the SEC and will be made only by means of a prospectus. June 7, 2019 | Cushing Renaissance Fund Announces Terms of Rights Offering. The board of trustees (the "Board") of The Cushing Renaissance Fund (SZC) the "Fund") has approved the terms of the issuance of transferable rights ("Rights") to the holders of the Fund's common shares (the "Common Shareholders") of beneficial interest, par value $0.001 per share ("Common Shares"), as of the record date, entitling the holders of those Rights to subscribe for Common Shares (the "Offer"). The record date for the Offer is currently expected to be June 19, 2019 (the "Record Date"). The Fund will distribute to Common Shareholders on the Record Date ("Record Date Common Shareholders") one Right for each Common Share held on the Record Date. Common Shareholders will be entitled to purchase one new Common Share for every three Rights held (1 for 3). The proposed subscription period will commence on the Record Date and is currently anticipated to expire on July 18, 2019, unless extended by the Fund (the "Expiration Date"). Rights may be exercised at any time during the subscription period. The subscription price per Common Share (the "Subscription Price") will be determined on the Expiration Date, and will be equal to 90% of the average of the last reported sales price of a Common Share of the Fund on the NYSE on the Expiration Date and each of the four (4) immediately preceding trading days (the "Formula Price"). If, however, the Formula Price is less than 78% of the Fund's net asset value per Common Share at the close of trading on the NYSE on the Expiration Date, the Subscription Price will be 78% of the Fund's net asset value per Common Share at the close of trading on the NYSE on that day. Record Date Common Shareholders who exercise all of their primary subscription Rights will be eligible for an over-subscription privilege entitling Record Date Common Shareholders to subscribe, subject to certain limitations and allotment, for any additional Common Shares not purchased pursuant to the primary subscription.

Recent activist or other CEF news

Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

July 3, 2019 | Virtus Closed-End Funds Announce Joint Special Meetings of Shareholders.The Boards of Directors of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (ZTR), Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (ZF), Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund Inc. (DSE), and Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (VGI) today announced they will hold joint special meetings of shareholders for the purpose of voting on several proposals concerning each fund. At the joint special meeting of ZF and ZTR, shareholders of ZF will be asked to approve the reorganization of ZF into ZTR, and shareholders of ZTR will be asked to approve that fund's issuance of additional shares of common stock to effect the proposed reorganization. The reorganized fund will be named Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. The boards of ZF and ZTR are recommending this reorganization as a result of a comprehensive assessment of the two funds, which currently are managed by the same investment adviser and have similar investment objectives and substantially similar investment strategies. The boards believe this reorganization will benefit shareholders of both funds through the creation of a larger fund that may offer economies of scale, including lower portfolio trading costs and a lower total annual operating expense ratio, as the fixed expenses of the combined fund would be spread over a larger asset base. The boards also believe shareholders will benefit from the potential for enhanced market liquidity for the combined fund's common stock, which could positively impact trading in the combined fund's shares. The joint special meetings will be held on November 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern) for ZF and ZTR and at 10:30 a.m. (Eastern) for DSE and VGI at the offices of Virtus Investment Partners, One Financial Plaza, Hartford, CT. A joint proxy/registration statement for ZF and ZTR was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on July 2, 2019 and is subject to the SEC's review. A joint proxy for DSE and VGI will be filed with the SEC at a later date. The record date for the determination of shareholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, each joint special meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof is August 5, 2019. June 11, 2019 | Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. and Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. Modify Non-Fundamental Policies. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (TYG) and Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NTG) today announced that their Board of Directors approved modifications to certain non-fundamental investment policies of each fund, which will become effective immediately. Consistent with the non-fundamental investment policies in other Tortoise midstream funds, NTG has added a non-fundamental investment policy that permits the investment of up to 20% of the Company’s total assets in debt securities of midstream energy companies, including securities rated below investment grade. TYG and NTG each modified their non-fundamental investment policies that permit the writing of covered call options, increasing the limit from 5% to 10% of total assets. June 11, 2019 | Nuveen High Income December 2019 Target Term Fund Announces Wind-up Period. The Nuveen High Income December 2019 Target Term Fund (JHD) has entered the wind-up period in anticipation of its termination date. The fund is a “target term” fund that will cease its investment operations and liquidate its portfolio on December 1, 2019 and distribute the net proceeds to shareholders, unless the term is extended for a period of up to six months by a vote of the fund’s Board of Trustees. During the wind-up period the fund may deviate from its investment objectives and policies, and may invest up to a 100% of its managed assets in high quality, short-term securities. High quality, short-term securities for this fund include securities rated investment grade (BBB-/Baa3 or higher or unrated but judged by the fund’s subadviser to be of comparable quality) with a final or remaining maturity of 397 days or less. Consequently, for the remainder of its term, the fund will invest at least 80% of its managed assets in [i] below investment grade securities; and [ii] short-term investment grade securities that have a final or remaining maturity of 397 days or less, so long as the maturity of any security in the fund does not occur later than June 1, 2020. These expanded investment parameters currently will provide the fund additional flexibility to reinvest the proceeds of matured or called portfolio securities in higher quality, short-term securities. As the fund gets closer to its termination date, the fund will begin to affirmatively transition its remaining below investment grade portfolio holdings to such high quality, short-term securities to enhance its ability to efficiently liquidate its portfolio at termination. The fund has also completed the process of redeeming and retiring its leverage in anticipation of its termination date. As described in the fund’s prospectus, the general shortening of the time-to-maturity of the fund’s portfolio securities as the fund approaches its termination date, the elimination of leverage, and the repositioning of the fund’s portfolio into higher-quality securities as part of the wind-up process, will tend to reduce interest rate risk and credit risk, and improve portfolio liquidity, but will also tend to reduce amounts of income available to pay as dividends to common shareholders.

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Cutters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date BlackRock MD Muni Bond (BZM) -23.2% 0.0474 0.0364 2.95% -2.95% 1 110% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock Muniyield Inv Qty (MFT) -15.3% 0.059 0.05 4.35% -2.68% 1 106% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock VA Municipal Bond (BHV) -15.0% 0.0535 0.0455 3.29% 8.48% -0.4 105% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniHoldings Inv Qty (MFL) -13.3% 0.0525 0.0455 4.11% -8.65% 0.6 108% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniYield PA Quality (MPA) -13.2% 0.053 0.046 3.93% -12.25% 0.9 115% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock Muni Inc Inv Qty Tr (BAF) -12.0% 0.0585 0.0515 4.35% -6.88% 1 107% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniYield Qty III (MYI) -11.9% 0.0505 0.0445 4.05% -10.39% 0.5 108% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniYield CA Quality (MCA) -11.5% 0.052 0.046 3.90% -9.82% 1.4 111% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniEnhanced (MEN) -11.4% 0.044 0.039 4.17% -6.35% 1.8 110% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniYield CA (MYC) -10.4% 0.048 0.043 3.68% -9.61% 1 109% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniHoldings Qty II (MUE) -10.2% 0.049 0.044 4.18% -8.82% 1.2 107% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 EV High Inc 2021 Target Term (EHT) -9.8% 0.041 0.037 4.48% -1.00% 1.3 104% 7/1/2019 7/10/2019 BlackRock MuniYield Inv Fund (MYF) -9.7% 0.062 0.056 4.71% -1.11% 0 109% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock Municipal 2020 (BKK) -9.4% 0.0318 0.0288 2.29% -0.33% 1.5 111% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE) -9.1% 0.044 0.04 3.69% -5.61% 1 103% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock Municipal Income (BFK) -8.5% 0.0585 0.0535 4.60% -2.65% 1.2 105% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniYield Arizona (MZA) -8.5% 0.047 0.043 3.71% -5.27% -0.1 107% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniHoldings CA Qty (MUC) -8.4% 0.0475 0.0435 3.80% -11.23% 1.3 110% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniYield Quality II (MQT) -8.3% 0.048 0.044 4.18% -9.98% 0.9 109% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II (MUH) -8.1% 0.0615 0.0565 4.46% -2.44% 1.4 108% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniVest (MVF) -7.8% 0.0385 0.0355 4.65% -4.28% 0.7 104% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock Core Bond (BHK) -7.7% 0.065 0.06 5.16% -6.06% 1.2 97% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock Muni Inc Qty Trust (BYM) -7.7% 0.052 0.048 4.13% -8.89% 1.6 108% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock Municipal Income Inv (BBF) -6.9% 0.058 0.054 4.57% 0.93% 1.2 104% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock CA Municipal Income (BFZ) -6.7% 0.0445 0.0415 3.73% -11.76% 1.3 106% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniVest Fund II (MVT) -6.7% 0.0595 0.0555 4.44% -0.63% 1.1 106% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund (MHD) -5.9% 0.0675 0.0635 4.45% 2.03% 2.2 104% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock Taxable Muni Bond (BBN) -5.9% 0.1188 0.1118 5.69% -1.67% 1.1 104% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniYield MI Quality (MIY) -5.8% 0.052 0.049 4.22% -10.70% 1.9 102% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniYield Quality (MQY) -5.4% 0.056 0.053 4.36% -8.70% 1.1 106% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniYield (MYD) -5.1% 0.059 0.056 4.64% -2.03% 1.1 105% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (MUA) -3.7% 0.0545 0.0525 4.07% 8.56% 1.6 107% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock Strategic Muni (BSD) -3.5% 0.057 0.055 4.58% 0.07% 2.7 104% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 MFS Investment Grade Muni (CXH) -2.8% 0.0355 0.0345 4.26% -9.34% 1.1 114% 7/1/2019 7/16/2019 MFS High Income Municipal (CXE) -2.4% 0.021 0.0205 4.68% -3.04% 1.3 113% 7/1/2019 7/16/2019 Templeton Emerging Mkts Income (TEI) -2.2% 0.067 0.0655 7.77% -8.67% 0.4 102% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 EV Senior Floating Rate (EFR) -1.3% 0.076 0.075 6.64% -11.50% -0.4 99% 7/1/2019 7/23/2019 EV Floating Rate Income (EFT) -1.3% 0.076 0.075 6.35% -11.11% -0.2 89% 7/1/2019 7/23/2019 EV Floating-Rate Inc Plus Fund (EFF) -1.2% 0.083 0.082 6.40% -12.74% -0.1 97% 7/1/2019 7/23/2019 Delaware Inv Div & Inc (DDF) -0.8% 0.0918 0.0911 7.17% 36.28% 2.6 23% 7/2/2019 7/18/2019 Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div&Inc (DEX) -0.1% 0.0918 0.0917 11.04% -10.58% -0.1 48% 7/2/2019 7/18/2019 Clough Global Equity (GLQ) -0.1% 0.1126 0.1125 10.67% -9.19% -1.5 2% 7/12/2019 7/19/2019

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Boosters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date MFS Intermediate High Income (CIF) 0.4% 0.02012 0.0202 9.51% -1.16% 0.3 59% 7/1/2019 7/16/2019 MFS Intermediate Income (MIN) 0.9% 0.02858 0.02883 9.06% -6.14% 1.6 30% 7/1/2019 7/16/2019 Clough Global Div and Inc Fund (GLV) 0.9% 0.1023 0.1032 11.19% -11.01% -0.6 19% 7/12/2019 7/19/2019 MFS Multi-Market Income (MMT) 1.1% 0.04148 0.04192 8.61% -8.32% 1.1 54% 7/1/2019 7/16/2019 MFS Government Markets Income (MGF) 1.3% 0.02854 0.02891 7.64% -5.02% 0.5 35% 7/1/2019 7/16/2019 MFS Charter Income (MCR) 1.3% 0.05848 0.05925 8.69% -8.81% 1.5 49% 7/1/2019 7/16/2019 MFS Special Value Trust (MFV) 1.6% 0.04537 0.04611 9.59% 2.30% 0.8 29% 7/1/2019 7/16/2019 Templeton Global Income (GIM) 2.3% 0.035 0.0358 6.63% -10.50% 1.2 89% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 Invesco VK Dynamic Cred Opps (VTA) 4.0% 0.0625 0.065 6.98% -11.56% 1.2 75% 7/1/2019 7/16/2019 PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income (PCI) 6.1% 0.16406 0.174 8.70% 1.91% 0.6 96% 7/1/2019 7/11/2019 BlackRock Enhanced Equity Div (BDJ) 7.1% 0.0467 0.05 6.67% -7.32% 0.5 32% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 BlackRock Floating Rate Inc Tr (BGT) 8.1% 0.0618 0.0668 6.44% -11.58% -0.3 105% 7/1/2019 7/12/2019 Invesco Senior Income (VVR) 9.5% 0.021 0.023 6.51% -11.30% 0.8 88% 7/1/2019 7/16/2019

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

CEF analysis from around Seeking Alpha...

Commentary

Not much in the way of CEF news or distribution changes this week.

The top 10 premium/discount gainers and losers are often good ways to quickly scan for buy or sell opportunities. For example, Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) was the top premium gainer with a +6.10% valuation increase, making it temporarily overvalued with a 1-year z-score of +3.4.

(July 29 update: NUW is down -4.1% since then)

OXLC also performed well this week recording a premium/discount increase of +6.09%, which all came from price increase since the NAV updates only quarterly. However, note that the current listed premium of +40.61% for OXLC is stale since the database has not yet updated OXLC's latest NAV of $8.32 (as of 3/31). This puts its "current" premium at +27.64%.

To get the latest premium/discount estimates for OXLC as well as peer OFS Credit Company (OCCI), we can use the latest NAV number (for 6/30) released by Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC). Of the three CLO equity funds, only ECC updates its NAV monthly so we can use this as a benchmark to estimate the latest premiums for the two other funds making some simple assumptions.

Here's the latest premium/discount estimates for the three funds. OCCI still remains at a significant discount to the other two CLO equity funds, which may be a deserved discount due to its lack of transparency regarding distribution coverage as well as its impending rights offering.

ECC is still at a higher premium than OXLC, but as of writing ECC is down -2.04% in the pre-market since its NAV estimate of $13.40-$13.50 for 6/30 released recently is down -4.5% at the mid-point from last month's NAV of $14.09.

Given how strongly ECC has performed recently, some pullback might be expected, and this latest NAV print just might be the catalyst. Here's the YTD total return figures for the three CLO equity funds.

Data by YCharts

As I mentioned in the chat, I would be comfortable selling or trimming ECC if it gaps down by -3% or less today. Anything more than that we would re-assess and play it by ear. To put things in perspective, even a -5% drop to $17.70 would simply bring it back to where it was at the start of this month. As a reminder, we own a fairly large position of ECC in our Income Generator portfolio and we may trim a bit today based on the above analysis.

(July 29 update: ECC is down -6.7% since then)

