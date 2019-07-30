Altria's Volume Declines Make It Difficult To Be A Bull

Altria reported Q2-2019 results that beat on top and bottom line but we were not impressed.

Altria Group Inc (MO) represents the ultimate battleground stock. On one hand the company has been quite shareholder friendly and has investments in "growth" industries like Cannabis and vaping products. On the other hand it just cannot stop its base business declines. When we last touched on this company, we made the call to dump Altria and buy Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) as we felt the latter was better positioned to reward shareholders and offered a better diversified global business brand. Our specific conclusion was:

Imperial Brands offers a very large dividend that appears safe to us for the immediate future. The company's global reach is a big plus, and its British pound-denominated debt is a hedge against a bad Brexit outcome. Altria also has a what we consider a safe dividend, but the relative valuation appeal here is just too compelling. In addition, we think Altria has blown away a lot of money buying the JUUL stake at a ridiculous price valuing the company at about $36 billion. So, the choices are clear. Buy Imperial. Sell Altria (if you own it) and buy Imperial. Or go long Imperial and short Altria for a compression of their multiple differentials.

Below we can see the performance of the two stocks since the article was written.

Data by YCharts

With Altria's Q2-2019 numbers out, we thought we would check in and see how that call was progressing and whether we needed to change the thesis in light of Altria's headline beat.

Q2-2019

Altria's top and bottom line numbers came in much stronger than the analyst community expected. Diluted EPS increased by almost 9% and moved the first half into positive territory after a disastrous start in Q1-2019.

Source: Altria Q2-2019 numbers

Altria also continued to return cash to shareholders at a solid clip.

Altria repurchased 3.7 million shares in the second quarter at an average price of $52.93 per share, for a cost of $195 million, completing its $2 billion share repurchase program. Yesterday, Altria’s Board authorized a new $1 billion share repurchase program, which the company expects to complete by the end of 2020. Share repurchases depend on marketplace conditions and other factors, and the program remains subject to the discretion of Altria’s Board.

Source: Altria Q2-2019 numbers

Where the trouble still lies

On first glance Altria's cigarette volumes also showed some increase.

Source: Altria Q2-2019 numbers

That would have been a rare achievement in what is a permanently crippled and declining industry. However, that is not an accurate picture of what happened. The cigarette industry's middle men, the dealers holding the inventory, have been adjusting their inventory levels rapidly from quarter to quarter. This makes Altria's revenue numbers noisy. Fortunately Altria does adjust for this (emphasis ours).

Smokeable products segment reported domestic cigarette shipment volume increased 0.3%, primarily driven by trade inventory movements, partially offset by the industry’s rate of decline and retail share losses. When adjusted for trade inventory movements and other factors, smokeable products segment domestic cigarette shipment volume decreased by an estimated 7%.

Source: Altria Q2-2019 numbers

The bad news did not stop there for shareholders as Altria updated on the impact ongoing legislative changes were having on its decline rates (emphasis ours).

To date, 18 states and the District of Colombia have enacted legislation raising the legal age to purchase tobacco products to 21, which covers over 50% of the U.S. population. Based on the accelerated adult smoker movement across categories and strong national momentum behind raising the legal age to purchase tobacco products to 21, Altria also expands its estimated range for the compounded annual average rate of domestic cigarette industry volume declines through 2023 to 4% to 6% from a range of 4% to 5%.

Investors have been quick to dismiss these changes as having zero impact and other have been suggesting that these sales will move to the black market. However the company begs to differ and we believe that they are still being conservative in modeling their decline rates. Specifically we think that Altria has a very high risk of accelerating declines via price increases. Now, Altria has always increased prices in the past, but the price increases this year were rather extraordinary. Smoking is price sensitive. That is a fact. The only thing debated is "how price sensitive" it is. If Altria will accelerate its decline rates via price increase, things could go downhill rather rapidly.

Other segments

Altria did show good growth in cigar volumes but that is an extremely small sub category of its revenues. Meanwhile, even in the smokeless product section, Altria showed accelerating volume declines vs Q1-2019.

Source: Altria Q2-2019 numbers

Altria does not expect any material contribution from its Cronos (CRON) and JUUL (JUUL) segments. That of course makes sense as when you buy something at 36X sales. Based on this news release, we can extrapolate that Altria made a net profit of about $4.5 million on its $12.8 billion investment in the company.

The person briefed on the latest results told Bloomberg that Juul’s 2018 revenue was $1.3 billion and that it made a profit of $12.4 million.

Altria's average cost of debt is 4.4%.

So put another way, Altria paid $563 million in interest this year on the JUUL equivalent investment and reaped $4.5 million in equity profits for a net outflow of $558.5 million. We are sure this comparative will improve, but it has a long, long way to go before it works out.

Valuation

At close to 12X EPS we don't deny that Altria is reasonably priced. But it is still more expensive than Imperial Brands which is facing a less challenging market. At the current price, neither bulls nor bears have the edge. We would look to buy this at less than 11X EPS or short this should be get a 15X multiple.

Conclusion

Altria's declines are still problematic and when the noisy inventory movements are removed, things do look grim. Key risk for the bulls is that legislation actually starts slowing down JUUL sales and Altria is forced to concede that the investment was at least horrendously timed and priced if not an outright error of gigantic proportions. Key risk for the bears is if decline rates slow down and the remaining smoking population becomes more entrenched in their habit despite price increases. For our money, Imperial still looks the better bet and we think it still outperforms from here.

