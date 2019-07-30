Fevertree Can Regain Fizz In The U.S. Market

Fevertree (LON:FEVR) is the name behind the world’s most popular premium tonic. The stock has lost 44% of its value in just under a year, as analysts point to the likelihood of a domestic growth plateau. I agree with this re-evaluation of the company’s domestic prospects; however, investors should see this lull in share price appreciation as an opportunity to buy before business blows up in America.

There are three main parts of my thesis. Firstly, Fevertree is reaching the end of fast growth in its domestic market. This realization amongst investors has hurt the current share price. Secondly, the company has established a strong initial presence in the United States and looks set to dominate the premium mixer market, once it kicks off. Lastly, I predict the premiumization that has occurred in the European mixer market will be replicated in the US. This will lead customers to switch from “gun” mixers, to brands like Fevertree.

UK market slowdown

Jefferies has coined it “gin fatigue”, it’s the inevitable slowdown in the booming UK gin trade. As its inseparable complement, this shift can only have negative consequences for the tonic market. It’s not just recently that people have taken a negative turn on Fevertree, last year the hedge fund Norris initiated a short position as it struggled to see how the company could grow into its multiples. Wider uptake of this opinion was likely delayed due to good weather last year and an array of high-profile events that kept the UK indulging in a celebratory G&T. Such a realization has now come, and my findings support its validity. The market distribution tells us that Fevertree has stolen much of the ex-incumbent’s business. With a current share of about 42%, investors shouldn’t expect too much more in this department. Schweppes and Britvic both service customers Fevertree is yet to appeal to, the financially constrained. Combine this with the negative outlook for the market as a whole, and maybe Fevertree deserved to have some of the air taken out of its valuation. Bringing expectations down only lowers the price point of what matters, its foreign business. Whilst investors lament the end of the good times at home, Fevertree is quietly establishing a presence in the biggest mixer market of all, the United States.

American market dominance

Fevertree battles for American business on two fronts: against the array of similar artisan tonic makers and the long-established conglomerates. Both are battles I believe the company is well equipped to win.

High margins and an easily expandable business model are the weapons Fevertree brings to the US. After removing excess cash, the company earns an impressive 70% on its invested capital. The capital it does have is connected with central management, a result of outsourcing its manufacturing and distribution. These metrics are part of the reason it was able to capture 40% of the UK market within a matter of years. Competitors on both sides have lower margins than Fevertree. Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:KDP) has an EBITDA margin of 20%, Fentiman’s (the artisan tonic maker) is close to 10% and Fevertree dominates at 31%. Looking more in-depth, this isn’t just because of a high margin product, Dr Pepper Snapple Group has a better gross margin (59% compared to 51%).

In a sector of firms striving for originality, Fevertree has made its mark on the imaginations of the middle-class, whilst building an efficient and scalable enterprise. This is no small feat. Procuring unusual ingredients can increase costs and limit product supplies. Yet, we see that Fevertree has a lower gross margin than other premium brands. Its margin of 51% is closer to that of bulk producers like Dr Pepper (59%) than firms like Fentimans (30%). The company has also shown its ability to scale the procurement of uncommon ingredients, namely quinine and fresh green ginger, an area of uncertainty for its smaller rivals that rely on limited resources.

In the fight against artisan tonic makers, Fevertree has a few explicit advantages. In the drinks market, scale and diversity of product offering provide an advantage over smaller rivals. Large clients are looking for companies that can fulfill their diverse needs. In the UK, Fevertree’s top 3 clients spend a total of £33m (25% of Fevertree’s revenues). Competitors in the US, like Q Drinks, (with revenues of approximately £4m) would struggle to manage orders of this size. By signing a deal with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits (revenue £18.5B) in 2018, Fevertree has shown it has the credentials to attract America’s biggest alcohol players.

In the race to gain prominence and sign contracts, Fevertree benefits from liquid assets, in the form of its cash balance. Again, this is something that can’t be said for the majority of its competition, who rely on private funding. For example, Fevertree spent £21m on marketing in 2018, a figure out of reach of its close competitors. In areas where it currently lacks, easy access to funds will be crucial to catching up.

In four years, Fevertree USA has grown by 430%, penetrating a large portion of the market (as much as 50% according to Bevnet). It now sits in a strong position to capitalize on market growth - but when will this be?

Premiumization of the American tonic market

I see it as inevitable that the premiumization of the tonic market will take hold in America, any time now. Premium tonics account for only 4% of the current market, according to the Financial Times. This is tiny compared to the portion of the EU market that is premium. When it comes to the US and the EU, such market characteristics are usually highly correlated, suggesting an imminent equalization. When the size of the premium tonic market is compared to that of the premium spirit market, 4% compared to 50%, the contrast is again stark. Similarly, there is a correlation between buying a premium product and choosing the premium option for its complement. These two discrepancies point toward an imminent expansion of Fevertree’s market.

Valuation

My thesis hinges on the separate valuation of the European and US businesses. This allows the two segments to be treated differently: one as a maturing enterprise that is seeing a slowdown in growth, the other as a venture well-positioned for rapid expansion. My method of separate valuation relies on a demand-driven DCF. I have inputted revenue figures from the UK, Europe, the US and the rest of the world. The model then relies on historic data to provide estimates of balance sheet and income statement items, as ratios of yearly revenues. This method works well to evaluate a business with stable structure and margins. In my opinion, Fevertree meets these assumptions.

In addition to historic data, I have used market CAGR rates from different research papers and a WACC of 7.25%, derived from the Fama-French 3 Factor Model.

Although the predicted growth rates vary, I believe Europe, the UK and the rest of the world are best considered as a unit. The growth rates for these divisions differ only slightly from their respective market CAGR. In the UK, Fevertree has a 42% market share, its next biggest competitor, the ex-incumbent Schweppes, has 30%. Revenue in this market will likely slowdown in line with the consensus opinion. The company should be able to capture market share for a few years, but its higher price tag will always put it second to Schweppes for many consumers. I believe that, by 2023, revenue growth will be tracking the predicted market CAGR of 6.6%, plus 2% for inflation. I have used a 16% growth rate in Europe, for the first 5 years which is then linearly regressed to the market CAGR of 8% plus inflation. This assessment factors in the small size of the current footprint and strong growth figures from previous years. For RoW, not a key strategic focus, I have used the current growth rate of 40%, quickly regressed to predicted CAGR of 8% plus 2% inflation.

This produces what I believe to be a reasonably accurate valuation of £2B. Differing conditions, such as a speed up in the European market or increased competition at home could alter this figure. however, with the conservative stance I have taken, I don’t believe the value would be materially lower.

Valuing Fevertree USA

Fevertree USA is a high growth enterprise – coming to a decisive valuation for it would be too speculative for my investment style. Instead, I have used a reverse-engineered DCF to show under what conditions the business is undervalued. Today’s market capitalization for Fevertree is £2.8B. Given my previous analysis, this values the firm's American arm at £0.8B. The following scenarios use the same DCF model as before with five years of stable revenue growth followed by linear regression to 10% in 2028. This perpetual growth of 10% is based upon a market CAGR of 8% and 2% inflation.

By inputting different revenue growth values, I found that a rate of 30% returned the required value, £0.8B. 35% growth gave £1B, 50% gave £2.1B and 80% gave £7.6B.

These figures are easily contextualized - within the UK market, Fevertree has had average revenue growth of 84%, in the US market that figure is 41%. If the US market changed in a similar way to the UK, 50% revenue growth over the next five years would seem like a conservative estimate. Instead, if the US market continued to shift toward premium drinks, but at a slower rate than has occurred elsewhere, roughly 30% growth would seem appropriate.

Risks

If US revenue does not sustain growth of 30%, over the next five years, my thesis has a flaw. This may seem like a major concern, given the growth in 2018 was 21%, but it shouldn’t be. For starters, the earnings release yesterday reported US revenue growth of 24%, reverting the previous decline. More importantly, under my investing perspective, high growth may not be immediate, but it is certainly on the horizon. Since Fevertree has obtained a large share of the existing customer base, a lull would be expected until the market, not the market share, starts to expand.

Pressure on high revenue growth may also come from increased competition. I have already covered what I perceive to be the company’s competitive advantages. These, alongside backing from historical data, suggest Fevertree will remain dominant in its chosen market. I would suggest that large investors, looking to take a slice of Fevertrees business, would be better placed acquiring it than fighting it. This opinion is backed by take-over rumours, naming several of the firm’s bigger rivals.

Conclusion

In my opinion, an appraisal of Fevertree benefits from a segmented approach to DCF valuation. In conclusion to my qualitative analysis, I believe that Fevertree is superior to its competitors and is most likely to dominate the expanding market. Growth figures between 30-50% appear most plausible, putting a current valuation on the total enterprise of £2.8B - £4.11B. This gives a potential upside of 46%. The danger of overvaluation only becomes relevant if US revenues dip below 30%, an unlikely occurrence for a business that has out-performed this figure in every other market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.