Intercontinental Hotels Group: Wait Before Buying This Attractive Business Model

All in all, we consider the risk/reward as unattractive and prefer to wait a better entry point.

Company overview

Intercontinental hotels Group (IHG) is the third-largest hotel chain with a strong brand portfolio (InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Regent, Kimpton, Hualuxe, Voco, Indigo, Even Hotels, Avid Hotels, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites). The company operates more than 830 000 rooms of which 69% of them are franchised, 30% are managed and less than 1% are owned/rented. The company generates roughly 60% of its revenues in Americas, 32% in EMEAA and 8% in China.

Intercontinental Hotel Group is one of the best companies in the lodging industry for several reasons…

1) Asset-light business model with a focus on franchise fees

A few years ago, it would have been easy to pick up Intercontinental Hotels because it was one of the first companies to opt for an asset-light business model. Unfortunately, this is not a competitive advantage anymore because most companies are pursuing a similar strategy.

However, the asset-light strategy remains very attractive by offering the following advantages:

- Less cyclical business model

- Low capex requirements

- High ROIC- Low fixed costs

- Significant switching costs for hotel owners (10/30-year contract with cancellation costs up to 2 years’ worth of average monthly franchise fees)

As a result, companies opting for such business model are able to grow very rapidly and to generate very high return on investments. Indeed, they can get a revenue stream on new assets without additional investments because all the costs are paid by hotel owners. As a result, they can grow very quickly because they are not capital-constrained.

Besides, Intercontinental Hotels is one of the most exposed to franchising agreements. Franchise fees are less volatile than managed fees because they are only tied to room revenue while managed fees are partially dependent on revenue and partially dependent on the operating profit of the hotel managed. Given the elevated fixed-cost base in the hotel business, a slight decrease in revenue can have a meaningful impact on operating results which would negatively impact managed fees.

2) Segment positioning

The company has the highest exposure to the midscale segment which is, in our opinion, attractive for two reasons.

Firstly, it provides downside protection during economic downturn because people look for cheapest alternatives. As a result, Intercontinental would probably see some of its customers switching from midscale to lower cost alternatives (economy), but the company would be able to gain new clients switching from the upscale segment to the midscale one.

Secondly, the cost for building midscale hotels are generally not higher than building economic ones but it allows to set up higher prices. Upscale and luxury formats are more costly to build and are rewarded by highest prices as well, but the additional required investment does not translate in higher ROI for franchisees. As a result, midscale formats tend to be very attractive in terms of ROI for franchisees. Given its strong presence in the midscale segment through its brands Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express, Intercontinental should be able to convince hotel owners to sign up a franchisee agreement with them.

3) Attractive brands

The largest branded hotels keep gaining market shares because independent hotels struggle to compete with famous established brands and are weakened by Online Travel Agencies (OTAs).

Indeed, bookings through OTAs account for more than 50% of total US bookings and are gaining market shares over direct bookings. It is obvious that OTAs account for an even bigger portion of total bookings for independents. Indeed, independents have limited distribution capabilities, brand recognition and marketing budgets. As a result, they rely heavily on OTAs for distribution and have almost no other choices than to be listed on OTA websites if they want to survive (as independents).

Unfortunately, the OTA market is a duopoly shared between Expedia and Priceline (combined market share of ~90%). OTAs have sized the benefits of such market structure in order to set up very elevated prices. They require hotel owners to pay a 15% base rate fee (listing fee) that can increase up to 45% if additional services are selected (Listed on the first page, being on mailing lists sent to the most frequent customers...).

As a result, more and more hotel owners decide to be franchised under branded hotels because the reasons to join a network are many:

- Lower OTA fees

- Higher direct bookings

- Higher occupancy and higher rate

- Loyalty programs

- Lower marketing costs

- Lower procurement costs

- More sophisticated yield management systems

Here are a few examples to illustrate the potential benefits of franchising under a branded hotel: the OTA fees will decrease from 15%/45% to 10%/15%. Total bookings made through OTAs will decrease from >60% to roughly 15%.

While all branded hotels offering franchise agreement offer these benefits, we believe that franchising with Intercontinental hotels Group is even more attractive because of its dominant size. Indeed, the company has more than 100 million loyalty members, one of the highest numbers in the industry which is only matched by Marriott.

Besides, the group has developed a very interesting Guest Reservation system that gives guests a much greater opportunity to customize their stays and provide revenue uplift for the company. For instance, clients can opt to be on high floor or to have an ocean view (or both) for additional costs.

4) Well positioned to face alternative competitions

Airbnb and OTAs are the two most important fears surrounding the lodging industry. It is clear that Airbnb has increased the supply of rooms and pressured rates. However, we believe than large hotel chains benefit from their brands to attract and retain customers. Besides, we believe than Airbnb represent a bigger risk for economy hotel chains than for the midscale or upscale chains. In any case, if Airbnb gains significant market shares, small independents hotels would be hurt the most, which should lead to an increase in franchising. We are not saying that Airbnb is not a threat but we believe than branded hotels can face such competition.

OTAs are considered as a threat for the industry. While it is true for hotel owners, we do not think it is true for branded hotels. Indeed, branded hotels get a franchise fee every time that a room is booked, whatever the distribution channels used or the level of profitability reached. The high OTA fees are even positive because they incentivize hotels owners to franchise in order to boost their profitability. Besides, only 15% of total Intercontinental Hotel bookings are booked through OTA and at a lower fee than for independents, therefore the OTAs are not a disruptive risk for branded hotels.

However, OTAs have also negative impacts for branded hotels. Indeed, they increase comparison and price transparency, reducing the pricing power of hoteliers. Furthermore, they reduce customer loyalty because customers using OTAs are looking for a room instead of looking for a name. Because of that, hotel chains have implemented several initiatives for pushing direct booking:

- Lowest rate guaranteed in order to push clients to book on their websites even if they saw the hotel on an OTA platform.

- Additional perks such as free Wi-Fi

- Investments in digital capabilities in order to improve customer experiences and facilitate online bookings

- Loyalty scheme that provide loyalty points that should push clients to choose the same hotel chain in order to maximize the number of points.

- Guest Reservation systems that provides additional options on booking (view, floor…) which is not available through other distribution channels.

Again, the size of Intercontinental Hotels is a key competitive advantage to make the required infrastructure investments that will lead to better client satisfaction and higher direct bookings.

5) Unit growth

The company has three drivers to boost its topline: licensing fee, Revpar and unit growth.

An increase in licensing fees will impact only the new agreements; thus it is not really material. Occupancy rate and average daily rate are the two variables behind Revpar. Occupancy ratio is already at peak level; therefore future improvement would be marginal at best. Average daily rate are also close to peak levels but can still improve going forward if occupancy ratio remains elevated. However, pricing effect is less powerful than it used to be, probably due to the increasing price transparency (OTAs) and the increasing alternative supply (Airbnb).

Additional rooms can really boost topline because it add new revenue stream. The pipelines of the different hoteliers give some visibility about future room growth. IHG is well positioned with a pipeline accounting for more than 30% of its existing rooms. Given the high operating leverage, such high level of unit growth should support margin expansion, Cash flow generation and EPS growth.

6) Excess cash is paid back to shareholders

The business is highly cash generative. As a result, the company pays back cash to its shareholders. Besides, asset disposals have also be paid back to shareholders. It is important to note that the company is now asset light; therefore the company does not have any assets to sell. All future dividends will come from the cash generated by operations.

But many headwinds and risks prevent us to be buyer

1) Occupancy ratio

Occupancy ratios are above their peak levels in Europe and in the US. As a result, Revpar growth contribution will be limited going forward. Worst case scenarios, a slowdown in the economy or additional supply could reduce the occupancy ratio and pressure Revpar. Given the strong pipeline and the lack of incremental demand, occupancy ratio is likely to contribute negatively to Repvar in the coming years.

2) Average daily price (ADR)

ADR are above peak levels in several regions but still below previous peak in Europe. If the demand remains strong, the company should be able to increase prices by 1%/3% per year.

However, we notice that rate increases are far lower than they used to be in similar circumstances. Indeed, during the periods 1998/2000 and 2004/2007, high occupancy ratio led to price increases of 6%/7% per year. Today, occupancy ratios are even higher but ADR growth rate are more modest, roughly 2%/3%. Lower inflation than in the past is probably one variable explaining these lower price increases while increasing price transparency (OTAs), increasing alternatives accommodations (Airbnb) and lower brand loyalty are probably the others variables of the equation.

3) Limited visibility on Revpar growth

As stated previously, occupancy rate has more than limited upside and ADR offer at best 2%/3% upside if economy remains solid and supply remains on line with demand. However, Revpar is very cyclical as highlighted by the following chart. Given the recent deceleration and the structural tailwinds, the risk is more in the downside than the upside.

4) Valuations

From a relative valuation perspective, Intercontinental Hotels Group trades in line with its direct peers.

Looking at historical valuations, it is difficult to expect further sustainable multiple rerating, especially given the slowing Revpar growth environment and the cyclicality of the business. However, we have to admit that the new asset-light strategy deserves premium multiples; therefore even during though market conditions, we don’t expect P/E or EV / EBITDA going significantly below 10x and 8x, respectively.

Conclusion

Asset-light business, barriers to entry, structural growth opportunities, high profitability and strong cash flow generation are amongst the attractive features owned by Intercontinental Hotels. However, the underlying business remains very cyclical and the risk to the downside surpasses the upside potential. Indeed, revenue from the existing business can grow by a low single digit number (driven by Revpar) at best while it can decrease easily by 20% if things turn badly. We agree that unit growth should support topline growth (even in an economic slowdown) but think it is more than reflected in the current valuation. The work has been done, patience is key to find an attractive entry point.

