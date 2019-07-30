A Quick Pre-Fed Read On Inflation

The Fed may look at this, and either decide not to ease, or to talk down future cuts.

This was driven by a surprise jump in core PCE goods from -3.91% in February to 2.87% in June.

While core PCE inflation from June-June remains mired at 1.60%, the monthly numbers for Q2 peaked at 3.01% annualized in June.

The monthly PCE inflation numbers came out this morning and they are hot.

The Monthlies

Last Friday we received the quarterly PCE inflation number, and while they looked a little hotter in the QoQ (1.80%) than the YoY (1.54%), the quarterly average price indices were hiding some real thick inflation action in the monthlies.

BEA Table 2.4.4U

We see some wild swings in prices in 2019, most likely in response to the bloated inventories we are seeing in many sectors. But if the numbers hold up on revision (which they often do not), core goods inflation, which has been largely negative in this 18 month period, experienced a very steep incline in Q2. This is likely in response to the hot PCE goods numbers we saw in both the quarterly and monthly tables.

BEA Table 2.4.6U

Again, wild swings, which is what is driving prices. I put in a line at 3%, the mythical Mendoza Line for GDP growth, and you can see how much it goes over and under that since December.

In any event, the monthly core inflation rates in Q2:

BEA Table 2.4.4U

Green text is above Fed target, red below. In June, all three were well above the 2% target, closer to 3%.

The Fed

I was not the only one looking at the BEA monthlies this morning — all the economists at the Fed and Treasury were too. I was not the only one who saw these hot MoM core inflation numbers.

It’s impossible to say how this will affect their thinking, even if it does at all. But these sorts of reads should give pause to the easing impulse, if they are still an independent central bank paying attention to the “dual mandate” of prices and employment.

But these are strange times, so I hesitate to make any prediction. Looking at this though, it’s hard to not think they may be some disappointed doves tomorrow afternoon.

All eyes on the Fed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.