Technically Speaking For July 29; The Short-Term Bullish Argument Takes A Hit

Early indicators point to a continued China slowdown (emphasis added):

The slowdown is seen in a Bloomberg Economics gauge aggregating the earliest available indicators on market sentiment and business conditions. While China and the U.S. will resume in-person negotiations this week after an almost three-month hiatus, small firms’ worries about business have deepened, a measure of exports is getting worse, and decelerating producer prices continue to squeeze profits.

It's important to remember that the Chinese economy is maturing, which means a natural slowdown in growth. But the trade war is obviously biting, most likely adding to the downward pressure. Lower Asian trade data, downward revisions to Japanese GDP growth, weaker Asian manufacturing PMIs, and Australian rate cuts all confirm the regional softness.

The OECD leading indicator continues to move lower:

This confirms and is informed by a wide swath of weaker global data. Markit manufacturing PMIs have been drifting lower for the last 12 months; Germany's industrial economy is contracting; Asian trade is slowing; and several central banks (Russia, Indonesia, Australia) are cutting rates to preemptively stave off weakness.

US-China trade talks are resuming:

Trade talks between the United States and China resumed on Monday with prospects dimming for a transformative deal, as both sides appeared more focused on preventing tensions from escalating before the 2020 presidential election than on resolving their differences. Negotiators from both countries are continuing to press for an agreement, but months of meetings have so failed to yield consensus on the most difficult issues and there is little to suggest that a compromise is within reach. Instead, the United States and China appear to be trying to find a path to keep the talks moving forward and to avoid a breakdown that could rattle stock markets and hurt President Trump’s chances of re-election. Mr. Trump and his advisers are playing down the likelihood of reaching an agreement in the short term, and the president suggested on Friday that China was trying to drag out the negotiations in the hope that someone else might occupy the Oval Office come January 2021.

When Trump is playing down the possibility of a deal, you know some kind of meaningful conclusion is far off. Trump's ultimate goal is a reduction in the US-China trade deficit, which was originally caused by comparative advantage and is now cemented into existence due to China's (and other Asian countries) inclusion in the global manufacturing value chain. In short, there is no way the US can negotiate a treaty that will magically undo decades of events.

Let's turn to Monday's performance tables.

Monday's table is bearish. The long-end and belly of the Treasury market were the best performers (although that term is certainly relative). Larger cap indexes were off modestly while smaller-cap indexes declined between .47-.68.

The industry performance table confirms Monday's bearish tone:

Only 4/10 sectors advanced today and all those were defensive.

Several weeks ago, my market orientation changed to short-term bullish/long-term bearish. Monday's charts dented the short-term bullishness picture, although not completely.

Let's start with the charts that support the bullish argument.

The SPDR S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) is still in the uptrend that started on July 22.

... as is the PowerShares QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ).

The transports have been in an uptrend since July 11.

And then we have smaller-cap indexes, which had been performing better but which are now faltering.

Mid-caps broke through resistance in the 198 area last week. On Monday, prices broke a short-term trend line and it appears prices may have formed a double top last week.

Small-caps have twice tried to make a strong move through the 156.7 area only to fall back. Monday, prices broke a short-term trend line.

It looked as though micro-caps were going to make a solid move higher. But, like the iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) and iShares Russell 2000 Index (NYSEARCA:IWM), this index has fallen back.

The short-term bullish trend isn't over. But the smaller-cap participation was an important addition to the overall trend. Without it, the bullish argument takes a hit.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.