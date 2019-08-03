The Simple Path To Early Retirement Investing

Co-produced with Samuel Smith

Early retirement is a worthy goal that can give you an enriched future and a more purposeful present. Being able to leave or at least scale down the time and effort devoted to earning an income early in life has many benefits. In addition to eliminating wasting time and energy on commuting, you can invest your time and energy into causes and people that you care passionately about instead of having to cater to the wishes and desires of other people who you may not deeply care about and who likely do not care about you. Instead of spending all cooped up in a cubicle and staring at a computer screen, you can be enjoying time with your children and potentially travel the world, take hikes through the woods, relax on the beach, and/or give time to a cause that you are passionate about.

It also makes your current circumstances far more purposeful as well. Instead of just trying to climb the corporate ladder through office politicking or trying to impress others with a fancy car and house while simultaneously trying to make ends meet, you can focus your efforts on living efficiently, saving more, and investing smarter. In addition, you can also occasionally take a break to begin to enjoy a taste of the early retirement lifestyle as motivation to keep climbing towards the eventual goal.

While all of this sounds wonderful, it is not an easy life to build. In fact, it requires a tremendous amount of discipline and willpower. Given the frailty of human nature and our tendency to abandon worthy goals all-too soon, we believe that pursuing a simple path is often the most powerful. This is especially true when investing for early retirement.

Discipline and Willpower

Discipline and willpower are essential to achieving an early retirement because they enable us to control our behavior despite constant urges to go against our goals. They enable us to stay within our spending budgets and save our planned amount each month. They enable us to invest according to our pre-determined principles rather than give up at the first challenge and try something else that seems to be working at the time. Most of all, they give us that extra edge to push even harder than we planned and reach our goals even faster.

However, our discipline and willpower are easily depleted. This often results from physical fatigue, mental fatigue, distraction, and excessive decision making. In fact, this cause-effect relationship between effort (mental in particular) and reduced discipline and willpower has been documented in scientific studies.

In essence, the more decisions we make in a concentrated period of time, the worse our decision performance gets. Yet, the quest for an early retirement runs directly counter to this scientific reality given that by definition, an early retirement requires abnormally delayed gratification for its pursuers. As a result, early retirement seekers need to find ways to conserve willpower in order to increase their odds of successfully reaching their goal.

Implications for FIRE Investing

For adherents to financial independence and early retirement (otherwise known as FIRE), the clear takeaway here is that they need to adopt an investing philosophy that is simple and requires as little stress and willpower as possible. Let’s look at a few popular retirement investing strategies and match them up against both the performance requirements to achieve an early retirement as well as the need to conserve willpower:

Option #1: Investing in CDs and Low-Risk Bonds

The most obvious solution is to invest in CDs and low-risk bonds. However, these investments simply do not generate enough of a return to efficiently compound wealth for retirement due to interest rates sitting at their lowest levels in decades.

Given that CD/savings account/savings bond interest rates sit at around 2.5% today, a couple looking to live off of $50,000 per year (in today’s dollars) in retirement would need to save $2,000,000 and even then their nest egg would gradually be reduced by inflation (making $2,100,000 a more realistic savings goal). Assuming they saved fairly aggressively, putting away $30,000 per year, it would take them about 40 years to retire, meaning that a meaningfully early retirement is unlikely for them.

In fact, retirement on a sustainable nest egg of any sort might be nearly impossible considering that over the course of 40 years, just 3% annual inflationary pressure would drive their annual cost of living to over $160,000, meaning that they would have to save closer to $6,500,000 in order to avoid living off of the principal. To retire within 40 years at this level would require saving an astounding $95,000 per year since the rate of return on money would actually be a net 50 basis point loss each year to inflation, assuming inflation stays at a modest 3% over those four decades. While CDs and low-risk bonds certainly pass the simple and low-stress test, they fail miserably as a stand-alone method for helping investors reach early retirement, much less retirement at all.

Option #2: Investing in Real Estate

Another solution is real estate investing. Given its illiquidity and lack of daily quotes to strain the mind, will, and emotions with market volatility, this might seem like an ideal approach to long-term retirement investing. Furthermore, with the ability to fairly easily leverage assets, the potential for outsized long-term returns is certainly there as well. Assuming an annualized total leveraged return of 12.5% and a free cash flow yield of 5% (not out of the question for well-managed and well-located real estate with a responsible amount of leverage), it would take a couple saving $30,000 per year just barely over 16 years to retire with an annual cash flow income of $50,000 in today’s dollars (assuming a 3% inflation rate). If the couple improved its annual savings to $50,000, it could retire in just 12 years, adjusting for inflation. Clearly, real estate is an effective means to reaching early retirement based on the numbers, and many people do successfully go this route.

However, real estate investing is anything but simple and low stress. It is far more hands-on as active landlording requires dealing with the headaches caused by the “triple Ts”: Tenants, Toilets, and Trash. Between finding and screening for tenants, dealing with real estate fees and legal requirements, dealing with the occasional bad tenant and even – God forbid – lawsuit, successful landlording involves a great deal of personal liability, risk, and sweat. While some investors do achieve financial independence via real estate, there is a reason it is not for everyone and, though the numbers do look appealing, it is not a guaranteed success either. Given all the work involved, it can almost count (and many people do) as a second job.

Option #3: Investing in Low cost Index Funds

A third option is to invest in low-cost index funds. This method is widely advocated for its simplicity alongside its strong track record for success over long periods of time. While it does have a remarkable track record and the method could not be simpler, investors need to remember two crucial factors before electing to cast their lot with this approach: (1) first, stock indices are at or near all-time highs right now late into an economic expansion. Given the historically low interest rates we are facing at present, total annualized returns moving forward are expected to be below average at best. Given that real economic growth in the United States is unlikely to average over 2%-3% over the long term and the current dividend yield of the S&P 500 (SPY) is under 2%, the total long term real return is likely to be a meager 4%-5% (7%-8% including inflation). However, it could be even lower since the economy could be poised to go through a deep slowing of growth after being artificially stretched from the past decade of easy monetary policy. (2) As history has proven, the stock market can be extremely volatile. Therefore, this method is not as low stress as it may at first seem. The stock market is not a place that steadily compounds your portfolio value at a mid-to-high single-digit rate every year. Instead, one year stock prices could be cut in half and the next year they could increase by 30%, or vice versa. This sort of roller coaster ride can take a heavy emotional and mental toll on an individual who is not conditioned for it and, in addition to wearing down his will power, may cause him to panic and – at the very least – stop investing, if not sell while the stock market is hitting new lows and overconfidently pump money into stocks while the market is hitting new highs. Furthermore, it may impact other areas of his life negatively as well. Finally, the volatile nature of a stock index makes it a risky way to fund a retirement since investors will be mainly funding living expenses by selling shares rather than from cash flow from investments. As a result, there is a chance that a prolonged bear market could cause them to sell so many shares at suppressed prices that the nest egg gets depleted too rapidly.

Option #4: Investing in Liquid Real Asset Securities (Our Preferred Options)

This brings us to a fourth option: investing in liquid real asset-backed securities such as REITs, MLPs, and short-term asset-backed senior lien loans. These not only bring with them a similar return and cash flow yield profile as those enjoyed by investing directly in real estate, but in many cases actually outperform them on average:

source

Furthermore, REITs have crushed the performance of the S&P 500 over the past 22 years:

There are several reasons to why REITs (and other liquid real asset vehicles) outperform private real estate investments. This includes:

(1) Faster Growth: REITs have access to public capital markets to raise capital and seek external growth. As long as the REIT is able to access public capital at a lower cost than the achievable expected returns, there is an arbitrage profit for the existing REIT shareholders can profit from. This is something that individual real estate investors lack access to.

(2) Economies of Scale: REITs deal with hundreds of millions if not billions of dollars’ worth of real estate, giving them enormous pricing power and other economies of scale compared to small individual investors that typically deal with hundreds of thousands or, at best, millions, or dollars’ worth of real estate.

(3) Reduced Risk: Despite their higher total return potential, REITs are much less risky than private real estate investing. This is because they do not require investors to take on personal liability for debt financing of assets or for potential legal issues like lawsuits, they own higher quality real estate than is typically available to individual investors, and – most importantly – they own broadly diversified pools of assets, whereas an individual investor cannot possibly diversify to a similar level given their limited resources.

In addition to the superior risk-adjusted returns generated by these vehicles, cash-flowing real asset backed securities also pass the simplicity/low-stress test. This is because:

They are truly passive vehicles, in contrast to direct real estate ownership which can quickly turn into a second job as the portfolio scales and tenant and legal demands quickly pile up, and They throw off attractive cash flow yields, enabling retirement investors to ignore the daily volatility in their trading value and instead focus on simply building up their passive dividend income to fund living expenses without having to ever sell their shares.

As a result, investors can actually turn market volatility into a pro rather than a con, by using it to buy real assets at discounts to their private market value and then sell them at a premium if they so desire.

Investors who want their approach to be as simple as possible can invest in low cost REIT and MLP ETFs such as Vanguard’s REIT ETF (VNQ), the iShares Global REIT ETF (REET), or Global X’s MLP fund (MLPA), a leveraged CEF like Cohen & Steers’ Infrastructure Fund (UTF), REIT fund (RQI), or REIT & Preferred fund (RNP) or Nuveen’s MLP fund (JMF).

While all of these options are great, investors who are willing to put in some extra work can do even better by picking individual securities themselves, especially when complimented by a portfolio of short term asset backed loans from platforms such as GROUNDFLOOR (see our in-depth exclusive interview with their CEO here). In so doing, it is vital that investors remember to insist on (1) quality, (2) diversification (at least 12-18 securities), (3) investing on a value basis (i.e., discount to NAV and/or historical multiples), and (4) solid financing/reasonable leverage.

For investors with larger nest eggs who want a “best of both worlds” blend of the two, it might even be cost-effective to pick individual stocks aided with guidance from research services that target real assets. This will save them tens of hours of mentally-taxing research, provide the willpower and analysis necessary to make disciplined investment decisions without taxing their own willpower reserves, and simultaneously enable them to achieve attractive risk-adjusted returns relative to broader index funds. Meanwhile, if their portfolios are large enough, some research service fees end up being substantially less than the management fees charged by funds, thereby even saving them money.

Investor Takeaway

Early retirement is a noble goal that can enrich your future and add purpose to your present. However, it is naïve to believe that the road to such a promising future will be easy and will therefore require substantial willpower. As a result, it is imperative that individuals on this path do whatever they can to conserve the mental energy necessary to sustain their willpower as much as possible to avoid making mistakes that will set them back years on their road to early retirement. Given the low interest rate and elevated stock market valuation environment in which we find ourselves, it is especially important that investments are made as simple, low-stress, and effective as possible. As we have laid out in this article, we believe that real asset backed securities are one of the best – if not the best – investing vehicles to ride on the path to early retirement.

With Better Information, You Get Better Results… At High Yield Landlord, We spend 1000s of hours and well over $30,000 per year researching the REIT, MLP and BDC markets for the most profitable investment opportunities and share the results with you at a tiny fraction of the cost. We are the #1 rated service on Seeking Alpha with a perfect 5/5 rating.

on Seeking Alpha with a perfect 5/5 rating. We are the #1 ranked service for Real Asset Investors with over 750 members. Take advantage of the 2-week free trial and become a “Passive Landlord” with our 8% Yielding Real Asset Portfolio!

Disclosure: I am/we are long JMF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.