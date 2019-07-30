Consol Coal: Recent Dip Provides A Good Opportunity To Buy This 13% Yielding Stock

Thesis

Consol Coal Resources (CCR) has lost ~20% in price during the past nine months and currently trades at the lower end of its 52-week range. Besides, the stock is also way below its 50-day and 200-day SMA. CCR is a 13%+ yield North American coal pure-play that provides the tax advantages of an MLP and has a strong business model that enables it to generate stable cash flows. This provides an interesting opportunity for income investors to plant a high-yield stock in their portfolio that is quite likely to witness price recovery in the near term.

CCR's main challenge is to maintain its dividend payments while simultaneously deleveraging its balance sheet. Fortunately, the company seems to be doing well on both scores. A competitor analysis indicates that CCR offers a better investment opportunity than its peer. Let's get into the details.

Figure-1 (Source: CONSOL Coal)

Technical aspects

CCR currently boasts a dividend yield of 13% at current prices. The technical price chart shows that CCR's share price has formed a wedge pattern (Figure-2). The share price has had a dip from ~$19 in February to the current levels of under $16. The stock has largely moved sideways since June 2019, but it has begun to show signs of revival. On a different note, CCR's current prices also post an attractive buying opportunity given that the stock is trading below its 50-day and 200-day SMA (Figure-3).

Figure-2 (Source: Finviz)

Figure-3 (Source: YCharts)

The problem as I see it

CCR's Q2 2019 earnings report comes out on 6th August 2019 and I believe the price trend will set its direction after the Q2 earnings report. It's noteworthy that the company did a magnificent job during Q1 in terms of earnings (quarterly EPS of $1.21 beat expectations by $0.22) but not so much in terms of revenues (quarterly revenues of $83.13 MM saw a 5.3% Y/Y decline and missed expectations by $4.12 MM). Post-release of its Q1 earnings report (in May 2019) that highlighted the revenue decline, CCR's share price saw a massive drop from ~$18 to ~$15.65. In my view, the market over-responded to the declining revenues without assigning due weights to the other key considerations. That's where the exact problem lies. I'll explain.

Business model and key considerations

CCR produces high-Btu bituminous coal that is mainly sold to electric utilities in the eastern parts of US. The company is well covered from a production perspective since it owns a 25% undivided interest in the PMC (read: Pennsylvania Mining Complex) that is estimated to contain ~767 MM tons of high-Btu coal reserves (Note: It's my understanding that a 25% ownership interest would proportionately amount to ~192 MM tons).

Based on FY 2018 annual coal production of ~7 MM tons, CCR could deliver sustainable coal production for the next 25-27 years. From another angle, this means that at the current dividend yield of ~13%, an investment in CCR will pay back within the next 7-8 years, and the remainder of production years would be pure profit-taking for the investors. The only caveat is that CCR should consistently generate earnings that are strong enough to support continued dividend payments (Note: Since its spin-off from CONSOL Energy (CEIX) in 2017, CCR has delivered 8 straight quarterly dividends of $0.5125- Figure4). The question is, could CCR sustain its dividends in the long-term?

Figure-4 (Source: NASDAQ)

CCR's key strategic focus is to deliver high operating margins because even though the Northern Appalachian coal-type produced by CCR commands high pricing related to other products in the coal industry (Figure-5), CCR's revenues are still dependent on PJM (read: Pennsylvania New Jersey Maryland Interconnection LLC) West power prices and volumes due to netback contracts with its customers. In fact, PJM power prices affected CCR's average realized revenue per-ton during Q1 2019 (per-ton revenues declined from $52.98 to $49.38).

Figure-5 (Source: Energy Information Administration)

A 2007 FERC report indicates that volatility in PJM West power prices is partly caused by volatility in natural gas markets. Another factor beyond the control of CCR is the inventories of Northern Appalachian coal retained by CCR's customers at their power plants. According to CCR's estimates, its customers retain inventories sufficient for ~30-45 days of coal burn. I believe that higher stockpiles during the quarter would negatively impact quarterly orders and vice versa. Since both the above factors are beyond the control of CCR's management, it is increasingly important that the company adopts a cost-focused approach to manage its earnings. Mr Market has incorporated the impact of declining Y/Y sales during Q1 2019, but it apparently failed to appreciate that quarterly earnings were way higher than expectations and that these earnings reflect CCR's ability to respond to macroeconomic challenges. This is the reason why I think that sentiments have rather had a tough run on CCR's price trend.

Another key consideration for CCR's management is to service its long-term debt without materially affecting the cash distributions. To quote the CEO of CONSOL coal's general partner,

We continue to deliver consistent distribution levels to our unitholders while reducing risk through prudent balance sheet management.

In my view, the company is also doing well on this goal. It managed to reduce its LTD from ~$168 MM at the end of Q4 2018 to ~$165.5 MM at the end of Q1 2019 (Figure-6). A major portion of LTD is outstanding against a related party and falls due in 2024. If the debt is not restructured on maturity, the dividend distribution may be impacted due to the cash drain. In case if CCR manages to extend the debt maturity, we could see stable dividends.

Figure-6 (Source: 10-Q)

Competitor analysis

To analyze CCR's competitive strength, I have compared it with another coal producer in the Eastern US states, namely Alliance Resource Partners LP (ARLP). I have evaluated both companies on several key metrics including cash margins, dividend yields, and valuation. The analysis reveals that although CCR has witnessed a decline in margins Y/Y, it still has higher operating margins than ARLP. Have a look at the table below.

Cash margin/ton sold ($) Q1 2019 Q1 2018 Q/Q Variance CCR 19.67 23.77 (4.1) ARLP 16.95 15.33 1.62

Similarly, CCR's dividend yield of 13.04% surpasses ARLP's current yield of ~12.32%. However, ARLP has a more appropriate valuation than CCR on all three valuation metrics namely P/E, P/B, and EV/ EBITDA multiples. Have a look at Figure-7 for details.

Figure-7 (Source: YCharts)

In my view, the relative overvaluation of CCR is explained by CCR's reliable dividend payments. In contrast, when we go through ARLP's dividend history, we can see that quarterly distributions vary greatly despite the fact that ARLP also provides decent quarterly dividends.

Investor Takeaway

In the preceding discussion, we have seen that CCR's current pricing provides a nice opportunity to initiate a position into a high yield stock, that's fit for a rebound. CCR's key concerns include ensuring consistent quarterly dividend payments, together with the ultimate goal to deleverage its balance sheet. CCR has depicted satisfactory performance on both key metrics so far. However, I believe we might see a dividend cut on debt maturity. If maturity is extended further, the dividends are less likely to be affected albeit we would need the company to deliver healthy operating margins. CCR's margins have declined during Q1, 2019 on a Y/Y basis. Nevertheless, they are still stronger than ARLP. The same also holds true for CCR's dividend yield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.