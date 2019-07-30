Kontoor Brands: Boring Is Beautiful

Kontoor Brands (KTB) is an apparel company best known for its denim brands: Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic. You are definitely forgiven if you have never heard of the company as until recently, Kontoor Brands was a small cog in a much larger apparel machine known as VF Corporation (VFC). In the balance of this article, we will look at the reasons I believe the newly independent Kontoor Brands is a solid investment for value-conscious investors.

Image Source: Kontoor Brands

A Boring Industry

Peter Lynch, author of "One Up On Wall Street" wrote, "A company that does boring things is almost as good as a company that has a boring name, and both together are terrific." And, with all due respect to Daisy Duke, denim-based apparel generally is boring. Boring companies garner fewer headlines and get less attention, thus making those companies unlikely to be bid up to the point of becoming overvalued. At times, these boring companies become overlooked enough that they become downright cheap. I believe that is the situation we now have with Kontoor Brands.

Luckily, CEO Scott Baxter missed the memo. When you see him and hear him talk about denim-based apparel, the man seems downright excited. In a recent interview with the Triad Business Journal, Baxter spoke about past frustrations when Kontoor was a small cog in a big machine:

when you’re an associate who has worked for these brands for a really long time and you’ve wanted to do certain things and you’ve wanted to make a lot of investments ... whatever it may be. If you can’t and don’t have the ability to do that, it can be frustrating.

Baxter went on to talk about the opportunities that have opened up such as introducing the Wrangler brand in China, which will happen in January of 2020. The new independence also allows Kontoor to market how it wants, which includes launching digitally, to better connect with the savvy Chinese consumer.

Shareholder-Friendly

You can tell a lot about management's priorities by paying attention to what they talk about first and what they talk about most. At a recent investor's presentation, management made it very clear that shareholder return was a top priority. The very first line in the presentation talked about paying a best in class dividend, a theme they came back to more than once. Management later put their money where their mouth was (literally) when, on July 23rd, the company announced it would be paying shareholders a 7.1% dividend. With the company announcing a target of allocating 60% of free cash flow to dividends going forward, it would be hard to say they are not, at least, shareholder-conscious.

Caution Flags

It is easy to be a cheerleader and cherry-pick all the positives but the truth is there is no sure thing in investing. With that in mind, we'll look at what could be seen as problematic going forward.

The first possible headwind is tariffs. While I am not going to dismiss the thesis, I am not going to overplay it either. I do acknowledge the data that says 35% of men's and boy's jeans come from Mexico, which could be subject to rising tariffs, but, for now, I will just point it out as one factor for you to consider.

The second reason for pause is past performance. With Kontoor being a new company, we don't have years of balance sheets and income statements to review. VF Corporation, however, has broken out revenue and margin numbers specific to the denimware segment and those numbers can be found below.

The aforementioned bar graph shows revenues and margins as being essentially flat for the past decade. Management gives a positive spin to those numbers calling it a strong record of financial performance. Critics would likely point to flat revenue over a decade's time as being negative. I would go back to the comments from CEO Scott Baxter above. With the newfound freedom, this management team can now pull a few levers they were not allowed to before. This, combined with a very generous dividend makes me less concerned about the lack of growth over the past decade.

Source: Kontoor Brands Investor's Presentation

Finally, we have to acknowledge the debt. According to Yahoo Finance, the company has $330 million in debt. While that number is substantial, when compared to other companies in the apparel industry, the debt looks manageable and even modest. When compared to L Brands (LB) and Hanesbrands (HBI), Kontoor Brands comes out on top on all three ratios shown below. Further, with estimated operating cash flows above $300 million annually, debt is not overly concerning to me.

Data by YCharts

Author's Note: KTB's EV/EBITDA Ratio is 5.72 Data by Y-Charts

A More Exciting Vanilla?

Management is excited about its freedom, its brand, and its opportunity. According to data from the NPD Group/Consumer Tracking Service, Kontoor Brands is number one in sales of men's jeans and shorts and number two overall in jeans sales in the United States. In addition, Lee Jeans is by far the number one denim brand in China.

With an estimated $100 Billion jeanswear market, management sees an opportunity to capture a bigger slice of the pie. To that end, the company is seeking to energize the brand by using cutting edge marketing strategies, attracting more women and young consumers and expanding into the outdoor and workwear segments.

How much will all this move the needle? Well, you might want to sit down for this. Management expects its innovation in such things as stretchier fabric and new zipper technology, coupled with moves into new markets and trendier marketing to result in 1-2 % long-term revenue growth. Yes, these are vanilla numbers. However, with the generous dividend and a 60% payout target going forward, I am okay with those numbers.

Investor's Final Takeaway

Right now, Kontoor Brands has a very low valuation by almost every measure. The company has a PE of 8.58 and a Forward PE of 8.22. Those numbers compare favorably to others in the apparel industry as do the debt-related metrics mentioned earlier in the article. In sum, no matter what metrics you use, Kontoor Brands has attractive valuation numbers.

Data by YCharts

Data by Y-Charts

In the end, the denim industry is boring but in my mind, it is stable. In addition, Kontoor Brands seems to have cracked the code in China and should be able to expand the Wrangler brand there. They may be able to parlay that success into increased sales greater Asia as well. Earnings come out August 8th. Kontoor Brands has a low valuation and modest growth and margin expansion on the horizon. With a current dividend payout of 7.1%, I think the stock looks like a bargain.

Disclosure: I am/we are short $30 PUTS ON KTB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.