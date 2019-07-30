A Frothy Valuation Makes Diageo A Hold

Between the 2.1% yield, 7-8% earnings growth, and 1.8% annual valuation multiple contraction, Diageo is likely to return 7.3-8.3% annually over the next decade.

Unfortunately, Diageo is trading at a 20% premium to fair value and a 14% premium to my target buy price.

I believe Diageo's decent balance sheet and strong management will be able to help the company navigate the risks it faces.

Having raised its dividend for the past 21 years in terms of GBP, Diageo is a Dividend Contender.

As I referred to in my other article this week on Ingredion, the S&P and Nasdaq have once again reached record highs.

Unfortunately, this means that many high quality companies are trading at lofty valuations. As most dividend growth investors are aware, valuation matters tremendously. It can explain how an investor that purchases shares of company X at Y price can fare completely different over the long-term than the investor that paid Z price for the same company.

One such example that comes to mind of a company trading at too excessive of a valuation is Diageo (DEO).

I'll be examining Diageo's dividend safety and growth profile, the company's growth catalysts, balance sheet, and management team, as well as its risks to consider, and its current stock price relative to what I believe to be the company's fair value.

I'll then conclude the article by offering an estimation of Diageo's average annual total returns over the next decade and what my target price on Diageo is for me to rate it a buy.

A Very Safe Dividend With Decent Growth Potential

The two considerations from a dividend standpoint that are important to me are a company's dividend safety profile and its growth profile.

In order to assess Diageo's dividend safety profile, I'll examine both the company's EPS payout ratio and the FCF payout ratio.

In FY 2018, Diageo generated $6.21 in EPS (due to ADRs in Diageo being equivalent to 4 ordinary shares and a GBP-USD exchange rate of roughly 1.28) against dividends of $3.41 during that same time. This works out to a 54.9% payout ratio.

In its most recent fiscal year, Diageo generated $6.51 in EPS against dividends of $3.46 a share during that same time. This equates to an EPS payout ratio of 53.1%.

According to page 106 of the company's 2018 Annual Report, Diageo generated £3.084 billion in operating cash flow against £584 million in capital expenditures, for total FCF of £2.500 billion. Against the £1.581 billion in dividends, this works out to a 63.2% FCF payout ratio for FY 2018.

According to slide 40 of Diageo's Q4 2019 Earnings Call Presentation, Diageo generated £2.608 billion in FCF. Until the 2019 Annual Report is released in a few more days, it is unclear to me how much was paid in dividends during FY 2019. However, I would expect the payout ratio to be in the mid 60% range for FY 2019 in terms of FCF.

Overall, these payout ratios are about what I would like to see from a consumer staple such as Diageo. When combined with other fundamentals of the business, this translates into a very safe dividend. After all, a company doesn't increase its dividend in local currency for 21 years straight without running a great business.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

Given the above analysis, it should come as no surprise that Simply Safe Dividends and I agree that Diageo's dividend is very safe for the foreseeable future.

With that addressed, the next inquiry becomes the kind of dividend growth that Diageo can deliver going forward.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

When we consider that Diageo's target is 1.8-2.2 times dividend coverage (slide 14 of Diageo's Q4 2019 Earnings Call Presentation) and that Diageo had 1.9 dividend coverage in FY 2019 (slide 39 of Diageo's Q4 2019 Earnings Call Presentation), the payout ratio should remain steady. Therefore, I believe that whatever earnings growth the company can achieve over the long-term is what it will deliver for dividend growth as well.

Analysts at Yahoo Finance and Nasdaq believe that Diageo will grow its earnings 7.7 and 8.1% annually over the next 5 years, respectively. Therefore, it seems reasonable to conclude that Diageo should be able to continue upon its 5 year DGR of 7% in local currency (GBP) terms.

Proven Management, A Decent Balance Sheet, And Growth Catalysts

Image Source: Diageo 2018 Annual Report

According to page 1 of Diageo's 2018 Annual Report, Diageo is an alcoholic beverage company with sales in over 180 countries around the world. The company sells a variety of beers, wines, and spirits.

Image Source: Diageo 2018 Annual Report

Diageo operates in the following geographic segments:

North America: This segment primarily operates in the US and Canada and primarily sells spirits, as well as beer through the Diageo Beer Company, ready to drink and other products (page 28 of Diageo's 2018 Annual Report). The segment accounted for 34% of net sales in FY 2018 and nearly half of Diageo's operating profit (48.9%), making it Diageo's largest segment in terms of net sales and operating profit.

Europe and Turkey: As one could imagine, this segment operates in countries throughout Europe, as well as Turkey. This segment is mainly a spirits business as well, with about three quarters of sales being spirits and the remaining quarter being beer, ready to drink, and other (page 30 of Diageo's 2018 Annual Report). The segment accounted for 24.2% of net sales in FY 2018 and just over a quarter of operating profit (26.7%).

Africa: This segment operates throughout Africa in markets such as East Africa, Africa Regional Markets (ARM), Nigeria, and South Africa. This segment is predominantly a beer and spirits segment, with the remainder of sales coming from ready to drink and other (page 32 of Diageo's 2018 Annual Report). The segment accounted for 12.3% of net sales in FY 2018, and 1.6% of operating profit, making this the smallest geographic segment of Diageo's by far.

Latin America and Caribbean: This segment operates throughout Latin America and the Caribbean in markets, such as Paraguay, Uruguay, and Brazil, as well as Mexico, Colombia, Venezuela, Peru, Ecuador, Bolivia, Argentina, and Chile. This segment sells primarily spirits, with the remainder of sales being fairly evenly split between beer, ready to drink, and other (page 34 of Diageo's 2018 Annual Report). The segment accounted for 8.8% of net sales and 8.0% of operating profit in FY 2018.

Asia Pacific: This segment operates throughout Asia, including China, India, South East Asia, and North Asia, as well as the Middle East and Australia. This segment is also predominantly a spirits segment, with the remainder of sales split pretty evenly between beer, ready to drink, and other (page 36 of Diageo's 2018 Annual Report). The segment accounted for 20.7% of net sales and 14.8% of operating profit in FY 2018.

Now that we have a better understanding of the geographic breakdown of net sales and operating profit, we'll delve into the most recent operating results for Diageo.

Image Source: Diageo Q4 2019 Earnings Call Presentation

Diageo reported great results in FY 2019 across a variety of metrics, which indicates the company's fundamentals are improving.

Image Source: Diageo Q4 2019 Earnings Call Presentation

Diageo generated impressive organic operating profit growth of 9% compared to 2018, which was driven by both 6.1% organic net sales growth, as well as an 83 basis point expansion in operating margin improvement. The organic net sales growth was driven by volume growth and price/mix growth.

Image Source: Diageo Q4 2019 Earnings Call Presentation

Growth in Diageo's operating margin was driven by a 38 bps increase in Diageo's gross margin, a 22 bps increase in the company's marketing expenses, and a 67 bps increase in other operating items.

Image Source: Diageo Q4 2019 Earnings Call Presentation

As illustrated above, Diageo has posted impressive organic net sales growth over the past 3 years. The company has demonstrated an ability to generate mid single digit organic net sales growth over the past few years, and has guided for a continuation of that over the next few years with its targets below.

Image Source: Diageo Q4 2019 Earnings Call Presentation

Diageo believes that it will be able to continue upon its mid single digit net sales growth of the past few years because of several trends that appear to be long-term, including secular growth in alcohol spending around the globe, the spirits business (its largest business) continuing to gain market share from wine and beer, and geographic diversification allows the company to adapt to shifting consumer preferences.

Moving to the balance sheet, Diageo enjoys investment grade credit ratings and stable outlooks from all three of the major credit rating agencies, with an A- LT rating from S&P, A3 rating from Moody's, and an A- rating from Fitch. Supporting the case for firmly investment grade credit ratings for the company is the fact that Diageo has delivered consistent results in the past few years, possesses a wide moat, and boasts a decent interest coverage ratio of about 6.5.

Finally, the management team in charge of leading Diageo's growth targets is more than capable of achieving these growth targets.

Chief Executive Ivan Menezes has been in his current role with Diageo for 6 years, having served as COO, President - North America, Chairman - Diageo Asia Pacific, Chairman - Diageo Latin America and Caribbean, and other senior management positions in Guinness and then Diageo. Prior to joining Diageo, Mr. Menezes served in a variety of roles with Nestle, Booz Allen Hamilton, and Whirlpool.

CFO Kathryn Mikells has been in her current role since November 2015. Prior to joining Diageo, she served as CFO of Xerox, CFO of ADT Corporation, CFO of Nalco Holding Company, and UAL Corporation.

Chief Sustainability Officer David Cutter assumed his current role in November 2018, but served in a variety of positions with Diageo, including as a Supply Director - International Supply Centre, President - Supply Americas, and Supply Director - Asia Pacific. Mr. Cutter also served in leadership roles with Frito Lay and SC Johnson prior to joining Diageo.

As indicated above, Diageo's management team has served in a variety of roles prior to assuming their current roles, which has been beneficial to them thus far in leading this wonderful company to its goals.

When we consider the strong operating fundamentals of Diageo, its decent balance sheet, and experienced management team, it seems likely that Diageo will continue to enrich shareholders in the years ahead.

Risks To Consider:

While Diageo is a well run business with great brands, that doesn't mean the company comes without key risks for investors to consider.

As referenced on page 14 of Diageo's 2018 Annual Report, consumer preferences around the globe are constantly shifting. While Diageo has been a company that has adapted well to shifting consumer preferences, there is always the risk that the company doesn't get out ahead of the curve at some point. This could be detrimental to the company's overall positioning within its markets across the globe, which could weigh on Diageo's growth targets.

According to page 19 of Diageo's 2018 Annual Report, there are a number of key risks to consider along with an investment in the company.

As a "sin" stock, Diageo is quite regulated throughout most of its markets. There is always the possibility that markets across the globe could impose severe marketing restrictions, which could negatively impact the company's ability to gain market share through additional advertising campaigns.

Another risk is that as a company that generates 75.8% of its net sales outside of Europe and Turkey, Diageo is vulnerable to unfavorable currency translations (page 7 of Diageo's 2018 Annual Report). If other currencies should suddenly weaken against the Pound, this would result in an inorganic decline in sales and profits generated in Diageo's markets outside of the UK, which would weigh on financial results.

Because Diageo's dividends are also paid in pounds and then distributed in US Dollars by Citibank, it's worth mentioning that a strong US Dollar can lead to unfavorable dividends for ADR investors. So while Diageo may declare a dividend of x Pounds, exchange rate fluctuations between the Pound and US Dollar could lead to a drastically different dollar amount being received by investors.

Fortunately, currency translations tend to even out over time. However, it is still an important consideration for investors to avoid getting lost in focusing on unfavorable financial results or dividends if they are based on an unfavorable exchange rate.

While on the subject of Diageo's international presence, the more serious risk is that Diageo's international presence means that the company is subject to a variety of economic or political developments that could be unfavorable to the company.

With the US recently threatening to impose tariffs on a variety of European Union goods, including Scotch whisky, there is the possibility that should such an event occur, it could lead to short-term pain for Diageo as they would need to adapt to an event such as this transpiring.

Furthermore, an expansion of regulations or the enactment of new regulations in any of Diageo's 180+ markets across the globe dictating how Diageo conducts its operations could increase compliance costs for the company, which may weigh on its financial results.

As a large company in the beverage alcohol industry, Diageo is subject to a number of lawsuits with competitors, customs, and other regulatory authorities. Lawsuits could prove to be costly to Diageo in a variety of ways, including the possibility that Diageo loses a lawsuit and has to pay a significant sum of money to settle, Diageo pays millions in legal defense fees, and lastly the lawsuit could weigh on public perception of Diageo's brands (although it's somewhat unlikely because Diageo's brands are not under the Diageo name, so most consumers would be unaware of lawsuits against Diageo).

The final risk to Diageo is that the company isn't able to come to terms with roughly 1,000 Scottish workers or the terms prove to be more than Diageo expected.

An inability to come to a deal that works for both sides would mean that the production of key brands, such as Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff, and Gordon's would come to a halt, which would weigh on the company's financial results and interfere with Diageo's ability to satisfy its customers.

Although I have discussed a number of risks to Diageo, these are far from the only risks to Diageo. For a more complete listing of the risks to Diageo, I would refer interested readers to the cautionary statement portion of Diageo's 2018 Annual Report on pages 163-164.

Diageo Is Moderately Overvalued

Now that we've established Diageo is a high quality company worthy of consideration of dividend growth investors, the next step for us is to determine Diageo's fair value.

The first valuation metric I'll use is the 13 year median TTM dividend yield.

Per Gurufocus, Diageo's TTM yield of 2.09% is well below its 13 year median TTM yield of 2.61%.

Assuming a reversion to a fair value yield of 2.5% and $138.40 a share, Diageo is trading at a 19.3% premium to fair value and poses 16.2% downside from the current price of $165.08 a share (as of July 26, 2019).

The second valuation metric I'll use is the 13 year median TTM PE ratio.

According to Gurufocus, Diageo's TTM PE ratio of 26.75 is well above its 13 year median of 20.43.

Assuming a reversion to a fair value TTM PE ratio of 22 and a fair value of $135.77 a share, Diageo is trading at a 21.6% premium to fair value and poses 17.8% downside from the current price.

Image Source: Investopedia

The final valuation method I'll use to arrive at a fair value for Diageo is the dividend discount model or DDM.

The first variable of the DDM is the expected dividend per share, which is a company's annualized dividend per share. Using the previous year of dividends as a reference point, Diageo paid $3.46 in annualized dividends per share.

The second variable of the DDM is the cost of capital equity, commonly referred to as an investor's required rate of return. I use a 10% rate of return because this has historically outperformed the broader market over the long-term.

The final variable of the DDM is the dividend growth rate, which involves a variety of considerations to arrive at a reasonable dividend growth rate.

Given that Diageo maintains a fairly ideal payout ratio for a consumer staple (I wouldn't like to see it expand much more nor would I like to see it contract), I expect dividend growth to roughly track earnings growth over the long-term.

It is for that reason I am assigning a 7.5% long-term dividend growth rate to Diageo, which once again gives us a fair value of $138.40 a share. This indicates that Diageo is trading at a 19.3% premium to fair value and poses 16.2% downside from its current price.

When we average the three fair values, we arrive at a fair value of $137.52 a share. This implies that Diageo is trading at a 20.0% premium to fair value and poses 16.7% downside from the current price.

As with any other excellent company, I would be willing to pay a 5% premium above what I have calculated Diageo's fair value to be and still rate the company a buy. My target price for Diageo is therefore $144.40 a share or less.

Summary: Diageo Is Fantastic, But It's Priced Too High To Buy

Diageo is a legendary company with numerous brands that are very well known. It is one of the primary reasons the company has been able to deliver consistent dividends to shareholders for many years now.

Despite the risks facing Diageo, I believe the company's management team and reasonably strong balance sheet will be able to navigate these risks, and continue to enrich shareholders over the long-term.

While Diageo is a prototypical high quality company, the valuation is simply too high to warrant a buy rating at this time.

Between the 2.1% yield, 7-8% earnings growth, and 1.8% annual valuation multiple contraction, Diageo is likely to return 7.3-8.3% average annual total returns over the next decade.

At my target buy price of ~$144 a share, Diageo would offer a yield of 2.4%, 7-8% earnings growth, and a roughly static valuation multiple, for annual total returns of 9.4-10.4% over the next decade. For a company of Diageo's quality, I believe this is a satisfactory long-term investing result.

