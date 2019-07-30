Amazon Offers A Rare Buying Opportunity

There is a fly in the ointment, its name is operating leases. This is something investors need to pay attention to.

Amazon is giving the Justice Department hints about how it may answer any issues ahead of time. This is a smart strategy and should help lessen investor's fears.

When Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) reports earnings, normally investors pay attention to the company’s top line growth. This isn’t surprising since the company has been a mega-growth story for such a long time. You would think that revenue growth of 20% would be more than enough to satisfy long-term investors. However, following the earnings release, the shares traded down by several percentage points. This perceived disappointment with the company is one of two things. Either Amazon’s growth is slowing, and this is the start of a new downtrend, or this is an overreaction and a buying opportunity. Looking at the earnings report and conference call, I’m betting on the latter conclusion.

Regulatory risks and the “Amazon answer”

The Justice Department said it would review, “the practices of market-leading online platforms.” On the one hand, the Justice Department doesn’t exactly have a stellar record of going after companies and causing real change. On the other hand, there is a first time for everything, and if Amazon were forced to break itself into pieces, or curtail certain practices, it could spell trouble for the shares.

Somewhat surprisingly, the online giant seems to be playing offense and giving answers before the questions are asked. For Amazon to face serious trouble, the government would need to prove that customers are being harmed. There were several comments made on the company’s most recent conference call that seemed like early shots across the bow.

Brian Olsavsky CFO seemed to reassure investors and give the government its first regulatory answer saying, “on Prime Day… we had more than $2 billion of products that were bought from small and medium-sized businesses.” It’s not the first time that Amazon has mentioned the level of small or medium-sized business sales on a conference call, but the timing seemed a little too coincidental. It should be somewhat difficult for the government to claim that Amazon is harming consumers by helping other businesses generate billions in sales.

A second way Amazon can argue that it is helping customers is through Amazon Prime. The program costs $119 per year and Prime Day was a huge success for customers and the company. Olsavsky said, “Amazon welcomed more new Prime members on July 15 than any previous day, and almost as many on July 16 – making these the two biggest days ever for member signups.” With millions upon millions of customers enrolled in Prime, let’s look at what customers get versus what it costs.

Prime offers unlimited free one-day or two-day shipping on millions of items. Prime Video allows customers to watch tons of shows at no additional cost. Prime members get massive discounts on Prime Day that they can’t get elsewhere. In addition, members get discounts at Whole Foods Markets and 2-hour delivery of groceries in select metros. Though Amazon Music Unlimited costs more, Prime gives users unlimited streaming of more than 1 million songs.

Even if we ignore the Kindle Owners’ Lending Library, Prime Photos, Amazon Family, and membership sharing, it’s a near impossible task to argue that a cost of less than $10 a month is creating any type of harm to customers. Giving the government these answers before the investigation really gets under way seems like a brilliant move and a net positive for Amazon investors.

Speaking of One-Day Shipping

The second positive for Amazon is its new one-day shipping option. Investors have known that One-Day shipping was coming and the company explained how much this would cost. The reaction to these costs is the difference between stock traders and long-term investors. A trader looks at the increased costs and sees a negative. Investors see One-Day shipping as a long-term competitive advantage.

The comment that sums up where Amazon is with One-Day Shipping comes once again from its CFO. He said, “it does create a shock to the system…We expect we’ll be working through that for a number of quarters, but when the dust settles, we will regain our cost efficiency over time.” The ongoing drag of slow physical store sales from Whole Foods sort of hides the improvement in Amazon’s Online sales.

Online stores sold $31.1 billion, which represented an annual increase of 16% compared to a 12% growth rate in the prior year’s quarter. On the expense side of the coin, Fulfillment costs increased by just under 18%, while Marketing expense jumped more than 48%. At first this would seem to be a net negative, but we need to keep in mind the sheer size of Amazon’s online business.

Online stores growth of 16% represents an increase of roughly $4 billion. Fulfillment increased by about $1.4 billion, and Marketing increased by $1.4 billion. While the percentage of increase in costs looks worrisome, in dollars, sales growth outpaced cost growth. In addition, the numbers don’t reflect two other positives for the company.

First, One-Day shipping helps the company compete more easily with same-day pickup that is available at physical competitors. Depending on how far the local retail store is, customers may find it more convenient to get what they want tomorrow instead of having to drive to the store and pick up the item today. Second, theoretically One-Day shipping adds to the perceived value of Amazon Prime, which then increases the likelihood that buyers do more business with Amazon in the future.

The AWS monster

The third positive for Amazon in the most recent earnings and conference call is Amazon Web Services (AWS). The fact that AWS is an important business for Amazon is no secret. What some investors may be missing, is though AWS revenue is dwarfed by its Online Stores, AWS generated more profit than Amazon’s North American and International Stores business combined.

Each quarter, Amazon shows a breakdown of its North American business, International operations, AWS, and Other. In the last quarter, North America generated an operating profit of $1.6 billion. Amazon’s International business is still attempting to gain scale and reported an operating loss of $601 million. By contrast, AWS reported an operating profit of $2.1 billion. In short, when it comes to profits, nothing is more important to Amazon than its AWS business.

Some investors may be concerned about the slowing growth rate of AWS. However, the numbers still show fast growth for a division this size. Over the last six quarters, AWS annual revenue growth has stepped down from about 49%, to 46% two quarters ago, 42% last quarter, and 37% this quarter. Keep in mind, AWS generated $8.4 billion in sales this last quarter, so reporting 37% growth is an amazing performance.

Amazon’s focus on the AWS business is clear when reading the quarterly report. In the list of highlighted accomplishments, AWS was mentioned in 11 of the 43 items. To take this a step further, “AWS” was found in the earnings release 56 times, compared to “Alexa” was used 24 times, and “Stores” was mentioned 15 times. Clearly Amazon knows which business deserves the most attention. With AWS reporting a 25% operating margin, and North America’s operating margin at 4.1%, it’s no stretch to say investors should be okay with Online Stores growth slowing down, while AWS marches along.

A fly in the ointment

While Amazon is doing a lot of things right, there is one concern that I noticed that seems to be getting almost no press. The company increasingly relies on operating leases. On the surface, Amazon’s numbers look good. The last three months shows core operating cash flow grew to $7.8 billion, an increase of nearly 26% over last year. When it comes to core free cash flow, Amazon reports in with $4.2 billion. However, when we factor in the cost of operating leases, the picture changes.

In theory, a long-term lease can make sense for a company in a rapidly changing industry. Leasing equipment may cost less in the short-term. The upside is Amazon isn’t stuck with equipment or facilities that may be outdated and expensive to replace. The downside is investors really must dig to figure out how this affects the company’s financials.

Amazon’s long-term lease liabilities were $35.1 billion last quarter. This line item on the balance sheet grew by 262% over last year’s $9.7 billion. When it comes to the balance sheet, this is a game changer and not in a good way. Without these leases, it looks like Amazon has a positive net cash position of $18.1 billion. However, including these leases, the company’s net position is a negative $17 billion.

When it comes to the cash flow statement, these long-term leases aren’t included with capital expenditures, which could cause some investors to miss this expense completely. In the last quarter, without these lease expenses we saw Amazon’s free cash flow was $4.2 billion. However, lease repayments came to $2.3 billion, which was an increase of nearly 77% year-over-year. If we subtract these lease payments from free cash flow, the number drops to $1.9 billion.

Amazon is using these leases to build its business and has called out investing in AWS in the past. However, growth in long-term lease liabilities cannot continue at its frenetic pace without threatening Amazon’s cash flow and balance sheet.

The long-term view

Over the long-term, I believe that Amazon’s lease liability growth will slow as the AWS business matures and the company gains greater leverage. The company’s ability to prove that it is not harming consumers will be key to holding off any Justice Department issues. Amazon giving facts about how it is helping small and medium-sized businesses is a smart move. One-Day shipping improves the value of Prime and helps improve Amazon’s case that it is helping consumers. Given these factors, it’s difficult to see how the government can make a convincing case that consumers are being harmed.

Though AWS sales growth is slowing, investors should look at the long-term picture. Amazon could at some point be known as an investment in AWS, with a side of its Online Stores. Three out of four positives in an earnings report is a strong showing. Amazon shares don’t offer a discount to investors often. Those who are looking to increase their position, or to establish a new position, should take advantage of this opportunity.

