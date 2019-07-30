Kura Sushi IPO: Massive EBITDA Growth With Tested Business Strategy

The company will have two types of shares, class A shares and class B shares. Holders of class B shares have the right to 10 votes per share, and the holders of class A shares are entitled to one vote per share.

Kura Sushi expects the proceeds from the IPO to be equal to $36.3 million. The company will use $3.1 million to repay debt.

The company may remodel Kura’s restaurants to conform to the new layout. As a result, in the future, capex may grow, and the FCF may be negative.

After the IPO, the share price may decline, and shares may start trading at 10x Forward EBITDA. At that level, Kura Sushi is a buy.

With a business model that is quite successful in Japan, Kura Sushi (KRUS) is opening new restaurants in the United States. Online reviews written by customers are very positive, but that's not all. The company reports EBITDA growth of 32% and revenue growth of 22%, which are better figures than most publicly traded restaurants. With that, the company is a controlled entity and may not have an independent Board of Directors after the IPO, which does not look ideal.

Business

Founded in 2008, Kura Sushi is the American subsidiary of Kura Japan, a sushi chain with 400 restaurants in Japan, the United States, and Taiwan. As shown in the lines below, Kura's concept was created 22 years ago, which means that the company's business model is well established.

The fact that the company is successful in Japan is beneficial. It does not mean that Kura Sushi USA will be successful in the United States. However, it is very appealing that the company will not have to invest in food design R&D, testing new technology, and know-how.

Kura Sushi runs 3,200 square feet restaurants with an average seating capacity of 110 guests. Items are sold at $2.25 to $6.90, and the company offers promotions, toys, and short anime videos when customers make big orders.

Eating at Kura Sushi is not only about the food. The management tries to create a differentiated dining experience. As noted by feedback given by customers, Kura Sushi is very successful in creating a fun experience:

The reviews shown in Tripadvisor also show that clients appreciate the company's food. Most restaurants in the United States have on the average more than four out of five stars. Check the images below for more details on the matter:

It is almost impossible to please everybody. We could find several detrimental commentaries about the restaurant. Some clients complained about the quality of the sushi, and others noted that cleanliness commenced to be an issue in the restaurant located in Georgia. With that, the number of customers complaining is minimal. The image below offers further details on the matter:

The company's first 20 restaurants in the United States utilized the original Kura format. Please read the description given by the company in the prospectus:

"Our first 20 locations were developed in the original Kura format, characterized by sets of wooden booths and matching wood paneling to house the revolving conveyor belt and the Bikkura-Pon rewards machine, metal hanging light fixtures above each table, and white or light-colored walls." Source: Prospectus

In March 2019, the company decided to slightly change the atmosphere of Kura's restaurants in the United States. Investors need to know about the changes. Read the lines below for further details on the matter:

"Beginning with our Sacramento location that opened in March 2019, new restaurants will be built using our new layout and design which we believe evokes a modern and on-trend Japanese dining atmosphere. We believe our exhibition-style kitchens amplify the lively bustle provided by the revolving conveyor belt and serve to highlight a human element among our automation innovations." Source: Prospectus

See below some photos of the restaurant located in Houston:

It is worth mentioning that the company is considering about remodeling Kura's restaurants to conform to the new layout. Market participants should notice that capex may be significant in the future. With this in mind, free cash flow may not be positive soon.

22% Revenue Growth

Kura Sushi reports outstanding financial performance. In the nine months ended May 31, 2019, the company reported $45.4 million, 22% more than that in the same period in 2018.

The company has not only growing revenue but also a positive operating margin. In the nine months ended May 31, 2019, Kura Sushi reported operating income of $0.69 million. The image below offers further details on the matter:

Source: Prospectus

Kura Sushi also reports growing adjusted EBITDA, which market participants will appreciate. In the fiscal year ended August 31, 2018, adjusted EBITDA was equal to $4.5 million, 45% more than that in the same period in 2017. Besides, in the nine months ended May 31, 2019, adjusted EBITDA was equal to $3.4 million, 32% more than that in the same period in 2018. Note that the company is not paying a lot of interest expenses. In 2018, with an EBIT of $1.863 million, the‬ interest coverage ratio approximated to 16x. With a growing and stable EBITDA and a small amount of debt, Kura Sushi may interest private equity analysts. The image below offers further information on the matter:

Source: Prospectus

As shown below, the company does not report positive FCF. In 2017 and 2018, FCF was equal to -$3 million and -$1.8 million, respectively. With that, the company's cash flow from operations is positive. CFO was equal to more than $2.9 million in both 2017 and 2018.

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

Kura Sushi went from having 14 stores in 2017 to 22 stores in 2019. It means that the company had to make a lot of payments for property and equipment. If Kura Sushi stops opening new establishments, capex will most likely approximate to zero, and FCF would be positive. Private equity analysts may appreciate this case scenario. The image below offers further information on the number of establishments run by Kura Sushi:

Source: Prospectus

Balance Sheet

With an asset/liability ratio of 2.49x and $5.7 million in cash, the company's financial stability seems to be very strong. With that, there are several assets that investors need to understand. On May 31, 2019, property and equipment comprised 78% of the total amount of assets. With this in mind, let's study the company's properties in detail.

A shown in the table below, the most significant properties are leasehold improvements, which are customizations of rental properties:

Source: Prospectus

Kura Sushi does not own a lot of properties. It leases a large number of assets. Investors need to understand this fact very well. The company may not be able to obtain any proceeds from the sale of its properties.

See below for more details on the asset side:

Source: Prospectus

Kura Sushi's liabilities will most likely not be worrying market participants. As of May 31, 2019, financial liabilities are equal to only $3.2 million, which is below the current amount of cash. The image below offers further details on the matter:

Source: Prospectus

With that, the company's contractual obligations are not small. The most worrying are operating lease payments worth $62 million. The risk of liquidity does not exist as Kura Sushi will need to pay $48 million in more than five years. As the balance sheet does not show them, mentioning them is good. See the image below for more details on the matter:

Source: Prospectus

Use Of Proceeds

Kura Sushi expects to receive $36.3 million in the IPO. The company plans to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes as well as to repay debt worth $3.1. Most market participants will not appreciate that Kura Sushi will use a portion of the proceeds to pay the debt. With that, the amount of financial debt to be paid is very small. Read the lines below for further details on the matter:

Source: Prospectus

Expected Capitalization And Valuation

The company expects to have 7.9 million shares after the IPO goes live. With the share price at $15, the total market capitalization will approximate to $118.5 million. As shown in the image below, Kura Sushi expects to have $37.5 million in cash and no debt. Thus, the enterprise value will be equal to $81 million.

Source: Prospectus

In the nine months ended May 31, 2019, adjusted EBITDA approximated to $3.4 million, and EBITDA growth was equal to 32%. With these figures in mind, forward EBITDA of $6 million is reasonable. With an enterprise value of $81 million, the company's EV/Forward EBITDA equals 13.5x.

Let's review other restaurants that grow EBITDA at a decent rate. In the image below, there is a selection of publicly traded restaurants. They can serve to assess the valuation of Kura Sushi. With revenue growth of -8% to 17%, they trade at 6x-12x EBITDA. Kura Sushi reports revenue growth of 32%, so it makes sense that it sells at 13.5x. In our opinion, most market participants will expect the company to be expensive at 16x-17x. If the company continues to grow EBITDA at the same rate, 10x Forward EBITDA will represent a buying opportunity. See the images below for more details on the matter:

Source: YCharts

Source: YCharts

Controlled Company And Dual-Class Structure

As shown in the table below, after the IPO, a shareholder expects to have 82.8% of the total voting power. It is worrying for minority shareholders. Notice that the Board of Directors may not be independent. Directors could make decisions to benefit the largest shareholder, which may damage the interests of small stockholders.

Source: Prospectus

Also, notice that Kura Sushi will have two types of shares, class A shares and class B shares. Holders of class B shares have the right to 10 votes per share, and the holders of class A shares are entitled to one vote per share. It is quite worrying. If there is an acquisition attempt, holders of class B shares may stop the transaction. Besides, if the management does not perform, it may be difficult to change it.

Conclusion

Kura Sushi appears to offer a unique experience in the United States. With a lot of good reviews and EBITDA growth of 32%, Kura Sushi will most likely continue growing at a decent pace in the future. If the company successfully sells sushi in a highly competitive market in Japan, Kura Sushi will be able to sell sushi in the United States.

With that, the company is a controlled entity and has a dual-class structure, which many market participants will not appreciate. As a result, the liquidity in the market may not be that significant, which may push the share price down after the IPO. With this in mind, in our opinion, buying shares at 13.5x Forward EBITDA is not that interesting. After the IPO, wait and see whether the stocks go down to 10x Forward EBITDA. At that level, Kura Sushi is a buy.

