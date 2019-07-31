Launching Best Stocks Now! Premium

Subscribers will receive a weekly market-timing newsletter along with four portfolios, access to my Best Stocks Now Database, and daily live trading alerts and commentary on the market.

My Ultra-Growth Portfolio (Small & Mid-cap) of 20 stocks is currently up 40.2% YTD.

Premium Grade

Best Stocks Now! Premium comes from me, Bill Gunderson, a professional money manager with over two decades of experience in the trenches. I am not just an author.

I have been a professional money manager and research analyst for the last 22 years. I’ve been a frequent guest on national TV and talk radio shows, including Fox News, Fox Business, Bloomberg, and others.

I am the host of the nationally syndicated daily Best Stocks Now Radio Hour, which is a daily cutting-edge live show on the market and the Best Stocks Now.

My Best Stocks Now approach combines the potent combination of value with momentum in four different heat ranges of growth portfolios. Some like it mild! Some like it hot! There is nothing more powerful than growth in achieving your financial goals.

Members of Best Stocks Now! Premium service get complete access to four different live growth portfolios along with one of the most in-depth weekly market newsletters in the industry.

I have written a market-timing newsletter for the last 22 years. I put out a BUY signal on the market back on March 27, 2009 and I have been right about the market every year since then.

At some point in the future I will move to protect those hard-earned profits that I have collected over the years. Stay tuned. Don’t ride the next BEAR into the ground. There will be another recession, there will be another bear. I have been through three major bears.

I am also the inventor of the Best Stocks Now methodology of picking stocks. It consists of combining value with momentum. Value investors ignore momentum, and momentum investors ignore value. Why?

The answer is to combine value with momentum!

Subscribers to this new service will get access to my proprietary Best Stocks Now Database of over 5,300 stocks, mutual funds, and ETFs. Where do your holdings rank?

I have four different flavors of growth portfolios depending upon your risk tolerance. Here they are, from Mild to Hottest:

Dividend and Growth - up over 21% YTD. This portfolio usually has about 20 stocks in it. These stocks are the highest quality Dividend and Growth stocks that I can find in the market.

I would much rather have companies that are growing their earnings and paying a dividend as opposed to companies that are just growing their dividend.

Premier Growth - up over 31% YTD. This portfolio also has about 20 stocks in it. These stocks are the highest quality Large-Cap growth stocks that I can find in the market today.

Once upon a time, Johnson + Johnson, Kimberly-Clark, IBM, Coca-Cola were the Best Stocks Now. Not anymore! The are now SOGGY stocks (Stodgy Ol’ Growth Giants of Yesteryear). You will not find SOGGY stocks in my portfolios.

Instead, you will find what I consider to be the Best Stocks Now.

This is my major league all-star team.

Ultra Growth - up over 40% YTD. This portfolio also has about 20 stocks in it. These stocks are the highest quality Small and Mid-cap stocks that I can find in the market today.

They must be growing at very high growth rates, but also still make sense from a value proposition. These stocks may grow up to be Premier Growth stocks someday. This portfolio is a little hotter temperature than the two portfolios listed above.

This is my triple-A team hoping to make it to the major leagues someday.

Emerging Growth - (This portfolio was started on April 1, 2019 and is already up 7%). This portfolio also has about 20 stocks in it. These stocks are the highest quality Micro-Cap and Small-Cap stocks that Bill can find in the market today.

They must be growing at very, very high growth rates, but also still make sense from a value proposition. These stocks hope to grow up to be Ultra Growth and then on to Premier Growth stocks someday.

This portfolio is the hottest of the growth portfolios that I offer. This is my double A team. It is full of top prospects.

You can either buy all of the stocks I currently hold in any one of my four growth portfolios, or you can wait until I tell you a good entry point on each of those stocks.

Here are a few of my top performers in these portfolios so far this year:

The Trade Desk (TTD) +95.2% YTD.

Shopify (SHOP) +78.9% YTD.

Servicenow (NOW) +64% YTD

Mastercard (MA) +48% YTD

These are just a few of the big winners that I currently hold.

THIS IS NOT A DAY-TRADING SERVICE. Big returns in stocks take time. Be patient.

Still, there is plenty of action every single day in the market. If the market is open, I am deeply in it. If I see something, I will let you know. I will keep you up-to-date on some of the daily top performers. At the end of each day, I summarize what I saw and what I did in my Daily Blog.

At the end of each week, I post my weekly market-timing newsletter that has been right on with its market call for the last ten years.

WHAT DO I GET WITH MY MEMBERSHIP?

24/7 access to four live growth portfolios.

Daily guidance from a professional money manager with 22 years of experience in the trenches: Each day, I highlight the top performing stocks of the day, as well as pitfalls to avoid. 6-8 alerts per day, 30-40 alerts per week.

A weekly, in-depth, market-timing newsletter: This includes my weekly research and market analysis, my current recommendations for 401-k and TSP investors, along with my weekly market forecast, my model portfolios, and my trades.

Access to the Best Stocks Now Database: Over 5,300 stocks, mutual funds, and ETFs. You can sort each of these by ranking, momentum, and value.

My proprietary database also ranks asset classes, indexes, sectors, mutual funds, ETFs, and of course stocks.

I like to look at the top 300 on the list every day. For all the bearish investors, out there, the best stocks to short are found at the bottom of my rankings list (GME, anyone?).

You will be surprised about many of the Best Stocks Now. Some of them are under the radar of Wall Street.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TTD, SHOP, NOW, MA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.