AT&T: A Strong Buy With A 6% Dividend Is Catching Some Love From The Street

The days of AT&T Inc. (T) being left out of the bull market may finally be over. Over the past five years, AT&T has provided shareholders with a negative return based on share price prior to their dividends, while the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and the NASDAQ have provided between a 50% and 90% return. I was a big supporter of the Time Warner acquisition as it provided AT&T with a vast content library which is still growing. We are turning into a society that devours content at an astronomical rate, and adding the Time Warner business segment to their enterprise sets T apart from their competition. T's 2019 Q2 was very productive, and the street is starting to show them some love. Over the past 3 months, T has outperformed all three major indexes and shot up over 5% since earnings. T is still undervalued as they retire debt and strengthen their overall businesses. If you haven't read my dividend portfolio articles, T makes up 9% of my dividend portfolio, which consists of 29 positions and spins off 12% of the dividend income. I believe T has significant room to run in the 2nd half of 2019 and into 2020. With a dividend that still sits at just over 6% and Wall Street showing T some love, now could be a perfect time to either add to your position or start a new one.

(AT&T Compared to S&P 500, Dow Jones, and NASDAQ over the past 5 years)

(AT&T Compared to S&P 500, Dow Jones and NASDAQ over the past 3 months)

Since the Time Warner merger, AT&T has been diligent in reducing debt

When the merger between T and Time Warner closed on 6/14/18, T's debt level increased to $180 billion. In the 2nd half of 2018, T reduced its debt load by $9 billion bringing the total to $171 billion. So far, in the first half of 2019, T's debt level has decreased by another $9 billion and currently is sitting at $162 billion. T has indicated that they are committed to bringing the debt down to $150 billion by the end of 2019, which would mean, in under 14 months, they would have decreased their debt load by $30 billion and reduced their net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio from 3.0x to 2.5x. I have debated AT&T's debt load with multiple people, and I don't see their debt being an issue for several reasons. T is demonstrating that they are more than able to reduce their debt, they produce an immense amount of free cash flow, and their massive dividend has a payout ratio of under 60%. T can decide to reduce the debt quicker if they felt that was the best use of their current income. I also believe T will increase their revenue and earnings in the years to come, which will generate additional fee cash flow, which can be attributed to their debt if needed.

FirstNet and 5G will be key drivers of growth for AT&T

T has been building the FirstNet communications platform with the First Responder Network Authority to transform public safety communications. There have been over 7,000 public agencies who have signed up for the FirstNet service, which include the Anchorage Police Department, Chicago Police Department, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Seattle Fire Department, and the U.S. Coast Guard. The FirstNet platform will provide first responders with a network that consistently performs 25% faster than any commercial network. At the end of Q2, T was about 60% finished with their FirstNet network coverage and is targeting to be 70% complete by year-end. By building a proprietary network for first responders, AT&T is building a must-have necessity for public safety agencies across the nation. I am excited about this for two reasons. First, across the nation, the first responders from police to fire departments will have best-in-class technology to make them more efficient. This should enhance the level of service provided to the public and hopefully save lives and make our nation safer in the process. Second, the FirstNet network could become a foundational tool across all public safety agencies, which will help drive revenues and the bottom line for T.

The FirstNet network construction is accelerating T's 5G deployment. As the FirstNet network is built, T is installing hardware which can be upgraded to 5G by pushing out a software release. T is on track to deliver nationwide 5G coverage by the first half of 2020. 5G is critical to the survival and dominance by any mobile data provider. The adaptation and way mobile devices are used have changed drastically over the past two decades. A huge breakthrough in the early days was incorporating text messages into the capabilities of cell phones. Today, smartphones and tablets are full-blown media streaming devices. Our society has become an on-demand society, and we are becoming accustomed to instant gratification. Since 2007, AT&T has seen data traffic increase by 470,000% with video traffic increasing by 75% in just the last 12 months. By 2022, T is estimating that video could make up more than 75% of T's mobile traffic as the adaptation of Ultra High Definition 4K video, virtual reality, augmented reality and autonomous vehicles is driven by consumer demand.

T has invested more than $130 billion through capital investments and acquisitions of spectrum and wireless operations between 2014 and 2018. T's wireless network covers more than 99% of Americans putting them in a top position for selection when consumers upgrade to 5G. As 5G is rolled out to more cities and rural areas, customers will need to choose which company they will sign up with. 5G will enhance the offerings to a society, which is demanding more and more from the palm of their hand. 5G has the potential to boost T's wireless segment and pick up new subscribers from other wireless carriers.

Entertainment is the key to AT&T's future

The Time Warner acquisition was a gamechanger for T as it allows them to become a completely diverse conglomerate. WarnerMedia has a record year as they had 191 Primetime Emmy nominations with HBO scoring 137 of them. HBO Max will be a new product offering from the group, and T plans on sharing more info at their conference in October. The investments in content for HBO have increased, and it would be foolish to think just because Game of Thrones ended, subscribers will leave the platform. One can argue that HBO revolutionized TV with their leadership in groundbreaking series from the early days of The Sopranos & Sex and the City to Game of Thrones. HBO has only produced more hits over time, and there is no indication that will slow down anytime soon.

The Time Warner merger gave T the Warner Bros division with over 100,000 hours of programming, the Turner segment which has more than 175 international networks across entertainment, sports, news and kids programming and HBO. Over the next few years, I believe we will see a portfolio of products offered by T to target different audiences. Society is devouring more and more content, and companies realize this is the space they need to dominate. When you look at the consolidation which has happened by Disney (DIS) purchasing, EPSN, Marvel and Lucas Arts and T purchasing Time Warner, there is no arguing that this is where executive teams feel the best return on investments for their companies are. The Time Warner content should help fuel T's growth over the next decade as it will allow them to offer incentives and services which are unmatched by their direct competitors.

The numbers behind AT&T Q2 were good and are getting better

T delivered $0.89 adjusted EPS in Q2, which included a $0.02 impact from a higher effective tax rate. John Stephens T's EVP & CFO stated that T expects low single-digit growth for the full year as they are set up for a solid performance in the second half of 2019. In Q2, cash from operations came in at $14.3 billion, which is up 40%, and free cash flow came in at a record level of $8.8 billion. Over the past 12 months, T has generated $29 billion in free cash flow, which is about $4 per share. Mr. Stephens indicated that T has the confidence to raise their fee cash flow guidance for the full year to the $28 billion level. In 2019, T has reduced its debt by almost $9 billion and is confident that it will reach its year-end goal and achieve its leverage target of 2.5x. As T's operations continue to flourish, they will look at the possibility of allocating capital to share buybacks in the second half of the year.

AT&T's 6% yield is healthy and supported by a low payout ratio

T has one impressive track record for their dividend as it yields just under 6%, providing investors with $2.04 per share in income. While the 5-year growth rate isn't as high as other companies, their 35 years of sequential dividend growth more than makes up for that as it shows that T has been able to keep their financials in excellent shape. Some people claim their debt load is too high, and they will need to cut the dividend, which I disagree with. In business, you have to spend money to make money, and T has invested in capital expenditures and acquisitions to grow their organization. They are paying down debt at impressive levels and still have a payout ratio under 60% for the dividend. T has more than enough free cash flow to continue their dividend increases while marinating or increasing the rate at which they pay down their debt. T is my largest dividend income generator in my dividend portfolio as it spins off about 12% of my dividend income. T is a company which can be a cornerstone of any dividend portfolio.

Conclusion

T is doing all the right things to set themselves up for future growth. From the Time Warner acquisition to the construction of FirstNet and implementation of 5G, the next 5-10 years should be exciting for T. As they sat out much of the epic bull run, T has reinvented themselves to capitalize on the future. There aren't many places you can invest that can provide 35 years of sequential dividend growth and a 6% dividend, which is fully supported with a sub 60% payout ratio. I believe T could provide investors with an upside of more than 15% prior to dividends over the next 12 months as I believe shares will continue an uptrend and break the $40 level.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fits into their portfolio parameters.