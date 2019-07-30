ServiceNow Is A Core Growth Holding

Investment Thesis

ServiceNow (NOW) is a growth story with many chapters to come. Addressing a huge market with leading technology and proven innovation track record, we think that ServiceNow will grow into its steep valuation and that today’s investors will be handsomely awarded over time.

Excellent Quarter Only Hurt by High Expectations

ServiceNow delivered yet another earnings beat on top and bottom lines, but shares sold off on the report. The quarter was marked by a large deal performance with the company closing 39 transactions with more than $1 mn in net new annual contract value (ACV) and customers paying more than $1 mn in ACV grew 32% highlighting demand for the company’s products by large customers.

During the call, the management pointed out a few, what we think are unimportant, issues regarding the business which may have been the reasons behind the -5% knee-jerk price action. The company increased its 2019 subscription billings guidance but by less than the quarterly beat. This was, according to company management, due to subscription revenue lagging due to self-hosted renewal timing but billings coming in better than expected due to early closures. ServiceNow Management also pointed out poor performance in the European business but stated that this was offset by other regions.

Although the management didn’t give further details, we suspect that these reasons are due to slowing spending in the face of slowing global economy. However, we also think that the tides will turn in 2H 2019 and in 1H 2020 and growth will pick back up. We are more bullish on the company after the results and think that the market is being shortsighted. Analysts seem to agree with us. In our view, ServiceNow is treading along nicely.

Huge TAM Open For Disruption

ServiceNow is targeting to optimize enterprises IT operations much like Salesforce (CRM) did their sales, and SAP (SAP) and Microsoft (MSFT) did their internal workflows. ServiceNow’s Now Platform targets to digitally transform an enterprise by allowing IT departments to connect with the rest of the business in a streamlined and user-friendly fashion. The product also brings significant cost savings with automatization or increased efficiency in mundane administrative tasks.

In addition to its flagship IT services management (ITSM) software, the company offers other SaaS products designed to increase workflow efficiency of its customers. ServiceNow uses its ITSM product as a launching pad in its upsell efforts.

With all its verticals, Taylor Hoffman Research puts the company’s total addressable market at $77 bn. ServiceNow stands to benefit from the secular growth trend of digital transformation.

The Opportunity Is Reflected In The Growth Profile

The opportunity and demand for the company’s software is evident in its metrics. Its astonishing 3-year revenue CAGR of 36% was fueled by ServiceNow being chosen by industry leaders. Apparently, 69% of U.S. based global 2000 customers used ServiceNow’s services as of January of 2018, and probably a lot more do today. On its analyst day, the company stated that more than 7 of the top 10 global companies in each industry used its services.

The land and expand model that ServiceNow uses has been proven by industry stalwarts. Leading enterprise vendors such as Microsoft, Salesforce, Oracle, SAP, and many others used their flagship product to tie a customer and then up/cross-sell other products to continuously grow within existing customers. ServiceNow is executing this strategy today as evidenced in its customer cohort growth and renewal rates. ServiceNow reports stable 97-99% renewal rates and states that annual growth of ACV increases over time per cohort.

Product Innovation to Boost Future Growth

Much like for those aforementioned leading enterprise vendors, ServiceNow’s growth depends on innovation. It needs to protect its product by maintaining its best-in-class status so that new customers keep choosing it, and it needs to keep innovating new ones to fuel growth.

ServiceNow’s Management is aware of this fact and prioritizes R&D in both launching new products and improving existing ones. Over the past 2 years, the company managed 2 product releases per year and grew its number of engineers 2.5 times and its user experience designers 6 times. The company spends a whopping 21.3% of its revenues on R&D.

Valuation Seems Steep, But Is A Bargain If ServiceNow Continues To Execute

Much like with all high growth SaaS vendors, the valuation is difficult to grasp. It is very difficult to make sense of an equity trading at 17x sales. What is also difficult to understand is accelerating growth in a large addressable market. What we argue isn’t that ServiceNow is under or over or fairly valued today but that if they keep executing, then current valuation is very attractive. As stated above, with an addressable market of $77bn (and growing with new product launches) and current sales of $3 bn, the company has a huge opportunity. If they capture a meaningful share of that market, the current $53 bn market cap will be a bargain.

We’re ones to argue the bull case. We think that the Management has proven itself over the past years with flawless execution both financially and operationally. Given the quality of product, large TAM, and innovation ability, we think that ServiceNow will become one of the great enterprise vendors and steadily appreciate in value.

Risks

If new products fail to catch on, investors will punish the company. The growth estimates bake in successful launches of new products. If the company fails in these, it will be difficult to justify the R&D spending and will result in a selloff. We, however, think that this is an unlikely scenario given the success of existing products and have faith in ServiceNow’s R&D department.

The steep valuation amplifies execution risks. An example of this is the current quarter. The company reported solid results but was met with a 5% drop in price. The expectations are high for ServiceNow, any disappointment in results will have harsh effects.

