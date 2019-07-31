Dividend Increases: July 22-26, 2019 (Part 3: Remaining Sectors)

In Part 1 and Part 2, I covered dividend increases of stocks in the Utilities, Energy, and Financials sectors. Part 3 covers the remaining sectors.

I like monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch list of dividend growth stocks because I consider such stocks to be candidates for further analysis. Companies that regularly increase dividends show confidence in the potential growth of future earnings.

I look for dividend increase announcements for stocks in the CCC List, but I use several screens to limit the number of stocks to monitor:

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.0%

Market cap ≥ $1 billion

No stocks that are being acquired

No Over-The-Counter or Pink Sheet stocks

In the last week, 30 companies that announced dividend increases passed these screens, including 2 of the stocks I hold in my portfolio. Part 1 covered dividend increases of stocks in the Utilities and Energy sectors, while Part 2 covered the Financials sector. In Part 3, I'm covering the remaining sectors.

The table below presents a summary of these increases.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

Union Pacific (UNP)

Omaha, Nebraska-based UNP operates the largest public railroad in North America, with 32,000 miles of track linking 23 states in the western two-thirds of the United States. UNP hauls coal, industrial products, intermodal containers, agricultural goods, chemicals, and automotive products. UNP owns a quarter of Mexican railroad Ferromex. The company was founded in 1862.

Recently, UNP increased its quarterly dividend by 10.23% to 97¢ per share. The dividend is payable on September 30 to shareholders of record on August 30.

Amphenol (APH)

Founded in 1932 and headquartered in Wallingford, Connecticut, APH designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber-optic connectors worldwide. The company’s Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems; power-interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems. APH’s Cable Products and Solutions segment offers coaxial, power, and specialty cables; cable assemblies; and components.

The company increased its quarterly dividend by 8.70%, from 23¢ per share to 25¢ per share. The ex-dividend date is September 16 and the dividend will be paid on October 9 to shareholders of record on September 17.

Republic Services (RSG)

RSG provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for commercial, industrial, municipal, and residential customers in the United States. The company operates in 39 states and Puerto Rico. RSG was founded in 1996 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Recently, RSG increased its quarterly dividend to 40.5¢ per share, an increase of 8.00% over the prior dividend of 37.50¢ per share. The new dividend is payable on October 15 to shareholders of record on October 1. The ex-dividend date will be September 30.

Hershey (HSY)

Founded in 1894 and headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania, HSY is a provider of chocolate and sugar confectionery. The company offers chocolate and sugar confectionery products; pantry items; snack items, and gum and mint refreshment products. HSY sells its products through multiple channels, including wholesale distributors, grocery stores, drug stores, vending companies, convenience stores, and concessionaires.

The company announced an increase of its quarterly dividend of 7.06% to 77.3¢ per share. The dividend is payable September 16, with an ex-dividend date of August 22.

Expedia (EXPE)

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, EXPE operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. EXPE operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments, and facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

The board of directors of EXPE has declared a quarterly dividend of 34¢ per share. The new dividend is 6.25% above the prior dividend of 32¢ per share. EXPE will trade ex-dividend on August 21. The dividend is payable on September 12, to shareholders of record on August 22.

Resmed (RMD)

RMD designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders, including sleep-disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. RMD was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Recently, RMD increased its quarterly dividend to 39¢ per share, an increase of 5.41% over the prior dividend of 37¢ per share. The dividend is payable on September 19 to shareholders of record on August 15. RMD will trade ex-dividend on August 14.

Encompass Health (EHC)

Founded in 1983 and based in Birmingham, Alabama, EHC provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company’s Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment to patients recovering from various conditions, including strokes, and cardiac conditions. EHC’s Home Health and Hospice segment provides home health and hospice services.

The company's board of directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend of 3.70% to 28¢ per share. The dividend is payable on October 15 to shareholders of record on October 1.

JM Smucker (SJM)

SJM manufactures and markets branded food products primarily in North America. With projected annual net sales of approximately $8 billion, the company provides various consumer food and beverage products as well as pet food and pet snacks to retailers, wholesalers, specialty stores, and food distributors. SJM was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Orrville, Ohio.

On July 23, the board of directors approved an increase to the regular quarterly dividend from 85¢ per share to 88¢ per share, an increase of 3.53%. The quarterly dividend will be paid on September 3 to shareholders of record on August 16. The ex-dividend date is August 15.

Kellogg (K)

K manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods, including cookies, crackers, savory snacks, cereal bars, and fruit-flavored snacks. The company’s cereal products are generally marketed under the Kellogg’s name and are sold to the grocery trade through direct sales forces. K was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Battle Creek, Michigan.

The company's board of directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend of 1.79% to 57¢ per share. The ex-dividend date is August 30 and the dividend will be paid on September 13 to shareholders of record on September 3.

Healthcare Trust of America (HTA)

HTA is a publicly owned equity real estate investment trust that focuses on owning and operating high-quality medical office buildings. These properties are primarily located on-campus or are affiliated with the nation's leading healthcare systems. HTA was founded in 2006 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

On Tuesday, July 23, HTA increased its quarterly dividend to 31.5¢ per share, an increase of 1.61%. The dividend is payable on October 10 to shareholders of record on October 3.

Healthcare Services (HCSG)

HCSG provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of the healthcare industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals located throughout the United States. HCSG was founded in 1976 and is based in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

On Tuesday, July 23, HCSG increased its quarterly dividend to 19.88¢ per share, an increase of 0.63%. The dividend is payable on September 27 to shareholders of record on August 23. HCSG will trade ex-dividend on August 22.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, UNP, HSY, and SJM.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the timeframe in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

UNP's price line (black) is above the primary valuation line (orange) and above the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in UNP in January 2010 would have returned 20.6% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

HSY's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in HSY in January 2010 would have returned 17.8% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

SJM's price line is below the primary valuation line and below the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in SJM in May 2010 would have returned 13.1% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized. Please note that the table includes ex-dividend dates for all sectors except the Utilities, Energy, and Financials sectors, as these were covered in Part 1 and Part 2 of this article.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: July 30-August 12, 2019

Company Ticker Yield RecentPrice Yrs 5-YrDGR NextDiv. Ex-DivDate Pay- ableDate Alexander's ALX 4.79% $375.50 5 10.40% $18.00 08/02 08/16 AO Smith AOS 1.96% $44.88 25 27.00% $0.88 07/30 08/15 AptarGroup ATR 1.16% $124.49 26 5.70% $1.44 07/30 08/21 AVX AVX 2.93% $15.69 9 5.60% $0.46 07/31 08/15 Boeing BA 2.38% $345.00 8 28.70% $8.22 08/08 09/06 Clorox CLX 2.55% $166.33 42 6.60% $4.24 07/30 08/16 EPR Properties EPR 6.04% $74.53 9 6.60% $4.50 07/30 08/15 Eaton Corp ETN 3.48% $81.57 10 9.50% $2.84 08/01 08/16 Franklin Electric FELE 1.23% $47.15 27 8.90% $0.58 07/31 08/15 Goodyear Tire & Rubber GT 4.52% $14.16 6 63.30% $0.64 07/31 09/03 Hasbro HAS 2.20% $123.67 16 9.50% $2.72 07/31 08/15 Intel INTC 2.44% $51.59 5 5.90% $1.26 08/06 09/01 JB Hunt Transport Services JBHT 1.01% $102.94 16 9.90% $1.04 08/01 08/16 Matthews International MATW 2.31% $34.65 24 13.40% $0.80 08/02 08/19 Matson MATX 2.16% $40.70 8 5.80% $0.88 07/31 09/05 National Retail Properties NNN 3.94% $52.25 29 4.00% $2.06 07/30 08/15 Nexstar Media NXST 1.77% $101.55 7 25.60% $1.80 08/08 08/23 Realty Income O 3.91% $69.54 26 4.10% $2.72 07/31 08/15 Omega Healthcare Investors OHI 7.14% $36.99 16 7.30% $2.64 07/30 08/15 Penske Automotive PAG 3.44% $46.50 9 18.00% $1.60 08/08 09/04 Paychex PAYX 2.86% $86.58 9 9.90% $2.48 07/31 08/22 Pfizer PFE 3.34% $43.09 9 7.20% $1.44 08/01 09/03 PPG Industries PPG 1.73% $117.94 47 9.00% $2.04 08/09 09/12 Rockwell Automation ROK 2.36% $164.62 9 11.80% $3.88 08/09 09/10 Rollins ROL 1.23% $34.26 17 18.50% $0.42 08/08 09/10 Starbucks SBUX 1.45% $99.11 9 24.30% $1.44 08/07 08/23 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers SKT 8.56% $16.58 26 9.50% $1.42 07/30 08/15 Sonoco Products SON 2.80% $61.33 37 5.70% $1.72 08/08 09/10 STAG Industrial STAG 1.57% $30.31 9 3.90% $0.48 07/30 08/15 Sensient Technologies SXT 2.06% $69.79 13 8.20% $1.44 08/01 09/03 Texas Instruments TXN 2.40% $128.16 15 19.70% $3.08 07/30 08/12 Walmart WMT 1.88% $113.02 46 2.70% $2.12 08/08 09/03 WestRock WRK 4.97% $36.64 10 26.90% $1.82 08/08 08/20 Xilinx XLNX 1.23% $120.77 17 8.10% $1.48 08/06 08/27

Thanks for reading and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.