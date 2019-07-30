MannKind's CEO Castagna Is Failing To Deliver

With cash in short supply and losses continuing for the foreseeable future, the share price is likely to break $1 triggering a second delisting notice.

CEO Castagna has mentioned epinephrine and other pipeline molecules several times but no molecule has advanced since Treprostinil-Technosphere.

When 2016 began, optimism was abound for the return of MannKind's (MNKD) FDA-approved inhaled insulin Afrezza from Sanofi (SNY). With the passing of founder Alfred Mann in February 2016, CEO Matt Pfeffer stated:

we are committed to fulfilling the last chapter of Al Mann's business legacy.

To fulfill Al's vision of marketing Afrezza and advancing the pipeline, MannKind hired Chief Commercial Officer Michael Castagna. Castagna indicated he would hire sales, marketing, insurance specialist, advocacy groups, infrastructure support, and create 'low cost' Direct To Consumer activities.

In terms of pipeline, during 1Q 2016 earnings call, Castagna indicated he anticipated a pre-IND meeting with the FDA sometime in November and an IND filing sometime in January 2017. Clinical studies would probably start sometime in 2017.

MannKind finished 1Q 2016 with cash and cash equivalents of $27.7 million with an anticipated cash burn rate of approximately 10 million to 12 million per month for the remainder of the 2016. Hours after the 1Q 2016 earnings call, MannKind announced the sale of 48.5 million shares of common stock together with warrants that netted $47.4 million.

Since 2016, MannKind has seen several changes: a stock reversal; the departure of Matt Pfeffer and promotion of Castagna to CEO, and the departure of Chief Medical Officer Ray Urbanski and hiring of David Kendall; several partnerships; several rounds of dilution; and advancement of Treprostinil-Technosphere, TreT, into clinical trials.

Of the several partnerships, only the partnership with United Therapeutics (UTHR) has any immediate monetary significance. United licensed TreT, for an upfront payment of $45 million, potential milestone payments of up to $50 million and low double-digit royalties on net sales of the product.

MannKind also granted United an option to expand the license to other Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension. MannKind is eligible to earn up to $40 million in milestone payments as well as a low double-digit royalty. Lastly, MannKind received an immediate $10 million payment for research and development.

During the 4Q 2018 earnings call, Castagna spoke about the pipeline. For acute migraine Castagna believes there is an opportunity for better treatment and he thinks there will be partners. With Technosphere delivering medications directly into the lungs, the two cystic fibrosis molecules could have a nice upside in terms of efficacy and tolerability. In oncology, companies are creating niche products; many of these products cause adverse effects such as nausea. MannKind may be able to offer a product, Palonosetron-Technosphere, to offset chemo-induced nausea and vomiting.

Castagna indicated he has tried to change the dialog with the FDA for epinephrine, as an adjunct treatment as opposed to replacement. Castagna believes the FDA has changed their tune and is excited to go back and have additional discussions.

MannKind recently announced the completion of a new high-potency manufacturing suite in its Danbury Connecticut facility.

This expansion provides the Company with the capability to produce dry powder formulations of highly potent active ingredients, such as epinephrine, on a commercial scale, in alignment with MannKind's strategic partnerships.

During 1Q 2019 earnings call, when Castagna was asked pipeline updates he had this to say:

we are going through our strategic review for the Company ... you'll hear more about the pipeline, I think, probably as the quarter rolls out into Q2 results.

Shareholders need to hold Castagna's feet to the fire during 2Q 2019 earnings call. Pipeline progress needs to occur, delaying the pipeline will only continue the selling pressure.

During the 1Q 2019 earnings call, it was also revealed Castagna spent $9.3 million for 'low cost' DTC advertisements that generating $5.1 million in Afrezza net revenue. That is slightly more than the $4 million in Cost Of Goods Sold and does not include at least $12 million in selling expenses. Afrezza doesn't appear to be responsive to 'low-cost' marketing efforts used by large pharmaceuticals.

Financials

MannKind finished 1Q 2019:

Cash and cash equivalents of $34.5 million;

short-term investments of $24.7 million;

total assets of $101 million;

$18.7 million of convertible notes maturing on October 23, 2021, and $71.5 million principal amount maturing on July 1, 2021;

insulin purchase agreement of €85.8 million;

total liabilities of $289 million;

accumulated deficit of $2,954 million; and

280 million shares authorized, 188 million issued and outstanding.

What investors need to consider

Through unwavering determination and stubbornness, Alfred Mann achieved a quantum leap in diabetes treatment with a mealtime insulin that mimics pancreatic insulin. Unfortunately, Al Mann passed away before he could see the improvements Afrezza made in the quality of diabetics lives.

Because of insurance hindrances, medical establishment inertia, inadequate sample packs, and a lack of cash, Afrezza has not seen the revenue growth many hoped for. Castagna has applied his marketing knowledge learned while at large pharmaceuticals but results are lackluster.

Since Castagna's arrival, the share price continues to drift lower and shares issued continues to increase.

With the exception of TreT no molecule has advanced into clinical studies. Without clinical data, it is unlikely MannKind will be able to partner additional molecules. MannKind's future is dependent upon the pipeline and clinical data.

Afrezza expenses greatly exceed net revenue. With an €85.8 million insulin purchase agreement, Castagna needs to consider offering Afrezza to an organization willing and able to pay for the marketing and manufacturing of Afrezza. MannKind cannot continue to market Afrezza.

With the share price hovering above $1 and $90 million in debt maturing in 2021, MannKind will likely need to raise additional cash before year-end. While partnerships are possible, they are not likely to materialize until molecules have generated positive clinical data - that will not occur before mid-2020.

I expect shares to be under selling pressure causing the share price to fall below $1 triggering a Nasdaq delisting notice for a second time. The remedy, a share reversal or as some call it a reverse split followed by a request for an increase in authorized shares then dilution. If you are long, consider the consequences; the downside risk is considerably greater than the upside at this time. I am long with large losses and have little hope of recovery.

