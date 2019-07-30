Wayfair's Long-Term Business Model May Be Broken

The company's spending pattern could be problematic if the US economy slows further or enters into a recession.

Wayfair's operating expenses have not improved as a percentage of revenues and have negatively diverged from the company's long-term target set four years ago.

(Wayfair's last mile delivery service. Source Q1 2019 earnings presentation.)

It's fair to say Wayfair (W) has been a controversial stock in recent years. In the past two years, Wayfair has rallied over 500% at its peak. At the same time, short interest has remained extremely high and currently sits at 22.55% of the stock's listed float. While many articles detail the company's excessive losses and high valuation, I have not read any that examines Wayfair's potential earnings power. While Wayfair's long-term operating targets do support a potential to generate high levels of earnings, recent trends in the company's operating metrics have been diverging from these targets and make them less realistic.

Long-Term Operating Targets

(Wayfair's long-term adjusted operating targets per its Q1 2019 earnings presentation.)

Nearly four years ago, Wayfair's third quarter 2015 presentation listed a long-term adjusted EBITDA target of 8-10%. In its most recent first quarter 2019 earnings, Wayfair posted -5.26% quarterly adjusted EBITDA. As the chart below clearly shows, the trend has been getting worse, despite economies of scale represented by over 400% rise in revenues.

(Data compiled from Wayfair's 2014, 2016, 2018 end of year earnings press release and Q1 2019 earnings press release as listed in a table in this article's appendix. Revenue figures in millions of dollars.)

The culprit hasn't been gross margins which has stayed relatively stable between 23% and 24% in the past five years. As the chart below shows, operating expenses have grown disproportionate in relation to revenue growth. In Q1 2019, where quarterly revenues surpassed annual revenues for all of 2014, operating margins hit a four-year low nearly reaching -10%.

(Data compiled from Wayfair's 2014, 2016, 2018 end of year earnings press release and Q1 2019 earnings press release as listed in a table in this article's appendix.)

The most obvious explanation is the massive increase in advertising expenses from $191 million in fiscal 2014 to $774 million in fiscal 2018. Many bulls have long argued Wayfair could turn off its ad spending after sales hit critical mass and, much like Amazon (AMZN), start printing money thereafter. However, as a percentage of revenues, ad spending has stayed fairly constant around 12%, plus or minus half a percentage as seen in Wayfair's long-term operating target presentation at the beginning of this section.

Rising Headcount And Operating Expenses

While increased ad spending played a role in Wayfair's impressive sales growth, the company hasn't shown increasing economies of scale in its operations. The chart below shows Wayfair's headcount growth in the past three years compared to the average revenue per employee in each quarter.

(Employee figures taken from Wayfair's Q1 2019 earnings presentation. Revenue figures taken from Wayfair's 2016 and 2018 end of year earnings press release.)

The past year has shown an obvious downward trend in Wayfair's revenue per employee metric. Q1 2019 actually posted the lowest ratio in the past three years at $145,745 in revenues per employee. This is down from a peak of $186 thousand, so it's a meaningful percentage decline.

Based on management statements during Wayfair's Q1 2019 earnings conference call, the recent rise of operating expenses will continue for the rest of fiscal 2019 at rates similar witnessed in the prior couple of quarters. The following table shows the company's operating expenses in the past three reported quarters and estimates for its quarterly operating expenses for the rest of 2019.

Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 EST Q3 2019 EST Q4 2019 EST FY 2019 EST Operating Expenses $268.79 $304.65 $343.65 $384.89 $431.07 $482.80 $1,642.41 Operating Expenses Quarterly Growth 11.54% 13.34% 12.80% 12.00% 12.00% 12.00%

(Data taken from Wayfair's Q1 2019 earnings press release and 2018 end of year earnings press release. All dollar figures in millions.)

Based on these quarterly operating expense estimates, fiscal 2019 operating expenses could rise over 37% annually to $1.64 billion. While this annual rise in operating expenses is only slightly higher than the 35.8% annual revenue growth estimate to $9.2 billion, this metric hasn't improved and actually gotten worse in the past four years after the company's initial long-term 5-7% adjusted operating expenses target. If accurate, this operating expense estimate could rise to 17.8% of total revenues this year or over 600 basis points higher than levels in fiscal 2015.

To a large degree, the rise in headcount and ensuing operating expenses is to expand Wayfair's logistics capabilities. Since most of the company's sales are heavy and/or bulky home furnishings, reducing outsourced portions of delivery would incrementally improve operating margins. This may help explain how the company plans to reach its long-term 25-27% gross margin target. At least in the short term, this means dramatic increases in operating expenses.

Future Profitability Scenarios

Probably, the biggest question for investors is how or when Wayfair can turn a profit. The recent trend in the company's operating metrics only clouds any future projections. In order to make a theoretical prediction regarding Wayfair's potential earnings power, we would need to make a few baseline assumptions.

The first and major assumption that needs to be made is that 2019 operating expenses will peak on an absolute dollar basis. We will use the $1.64 billion estimated in the previous section. Since Wayfair's long-term adjusted operating expense margin of 5-7% excludes stock compensation, we need to strip out this portion based on recent ratios to reach an adjusted annual operating expense line of $1.617 billion.

The second is depreciation and amortization since it's obviously not included the company's adjusted EBIDTA. The following chart shows Wayfair's recent capital expenditures as well as the resulting depreciation/amortization. Although Wayfair's capital expenditure trend has been accelerating recently as the company expands its logistic capabilities, we will assume depreciation and amortization as a percentage of revenues don't exceed 2%.

(Data compiled from Wayfair's 2014, 2016, 2018 end of year earnings press release and Q1 2019 earnings press release as listed in a table in this article's appendix.)

The third line is the tax line which eventually should be at least 21%. For simplicity, we will assume a 21% tax rate and also assume all of the company's federal tax carryforward of $787 million as of the end of 2018 has been depleted. After all, the goal is to estimate a theoretical normalized earnings picture at some point in the future.

The last assumption that needs to be estimated is the company's diluted share count in the future. As long as Wayfair's stock stays around current levels, it's likely all of the company's convertible debt will convert. Thanks to the capped call initiative the company opened when the debt was issued, the dilution will be reduced from 9 million shares to 5.4 million shares. Additionally, the company's diluted share count has been growing at about a 3% annual rate in recent years as the table below shows.

2015 2016 2017 2018 Q1 2019 Basic Share Count 83.726 84.977 86.983 89.472 91.104 Diluted Share Count 89.616 92.277 93.983 97.572 99.204

(Data compiled from Wayfair's 2016, 2018 annual report and Q1 2019 earnings press release.)

The following table shows Wayfair's projected diluted share count in future years as well as estimated revenues and revenue growth rates. The revenue growth rate decline estimate reflects deceleration based on recent metrics.

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 Revenues $11,950.00 $14,912.84 $17,989.10 $21,076.51 $24,086.11 $26,947.65 $29,611.30 $32,046.51 Growth Rate 29.80% 24.79% 20.63% 17.16% 14.28% 11.88% 9.88% 8.22% Diluted Share Count 109.24 112.52 115.90 119.37 122.95 126.64 130.44 134.36

(2020 revenues and revenue growth rate based on current Wall Street estimates. 2020 diluted share count based on Q1 2019 levels and assume full conversion of the company's convertible bonds and a further 3% annual share count growth. 2021 and beyond figures based on a 17% annual revenue growth rate deceleration and an annual 3% diluted share count increase. Revenue and diluted share count figures in millions.)

With the estimated annual operating expense of $1.617 billion, we can estimate the company's revenue range based on its long-term operating expense margin target of 5-7%. The estimated revenue range has been separated into three columns, low end representing 7% operating expense margin, mid range representing 6% operating expense margin, and high end representing 5% operating expense margin. Other line items are then derived based on the company's long-term operating targets, separated again into three columns to represent low, mid, and high-end potential. Finally, the share count is based on the estimated year the revenue figure used could be reached using the table above.

Annualized Low End Annualized Mid Range Annualized High End Revenues $23,699.67 $26,958.33 $33,179.53 Gross Profit $5,924.92 $7,009.17 $8,958.47 Customer Service/Merchant Fee $947.04 $1,077.26 $1,325.85 Advertising Expenses $1,895.97 $1,887.08 $1,990.77 Operating Expenses $1,617.50 $1,617.50 $1,617.50 Depreciation & Amortization $473.99 $539.17 $663.59 Operating Profit $990.41 $1,888.16 $3,360.76 Tax Expense $207.99 $396.51 $705.76 Net Income $782.42 $1,491.65 $2,655.00 Diluted Share Count 122.95 130.44 134.36 EPS $6.36 $11.44 $19.76

(All dollar figures and share count in millions. Wayfair's long-term operating targets include 25-27% gross margin, 4% customer service/merchant fees, 6-8% advertising expenses, 5-7% operating expenses, 2% depreciation and amortization, 21% tax rate.)

The estimated annual EPS ranges from $6.36 to $19.76 and is non-GAAP since share-based compensation is not included. At Wayfair's recent stock price of $140, the stock is trading at roughly between 22x estimated 2024 earnings, 12.2x estimated 2026 earnings, and 7.1x estimated 2027 earnings based on low, middle, and high-end potential operating margin estimates, respectively.

Validity Of Future Assumptions

The estimates in the previous section only serve as a rough guideline on when and the magnitude of Wayfair's potential profitability if their targeted long-term operating metrics can be reached. In my opinion, and based on Wayfair's recent operating trends, these estimates are extremely generous and probably represent the absolute best case possible in estimating Wayfair's future profitability.

The main assumption detailed above is that Wayfair's operating expenses on an absolute dollar basis do not increase after 2019. For this to be true, it assumes Wayfair completely builds out its fulfillment capacity by the end of 2019 and has the scale to service future revenues as high as $33 billion. That's 3.6x higher than current 2019 revenue estimates of $9.2 billion.

The following table shows Wayfair's annual revenues per employee in 2018 compared to a few major rivals. Due to Wayfair's mostly online presence and higher average order size, it was able to generate $559 thousand in revenues per employee last year. That's far above traditional brick and mortar rivals and significantly above Amazon and Best Buy (BBY). Best Buy was used as a reference since it has higher average ticket sales and also offers last mile delivery for heavy and bulky appliances.

Wayfair Amazon Ikea Bed Bath & Beyond Best Buy 2018 Annual Revenues per Employee $559,152 $386,100 $208,923 $194,013 $343,032

(Data based on 2018 annual reports for Wayfair, Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY), and Best Buy. Ikea figures based on Ikea's 2018 metrics.)

While Wayfair's revenues per employee ratio may never approach those at Amazon or Best Buy, it will continue to decrease as the company continues to build its fulfillment capacity. Management already indicated that hirings through the rest of 2019 will remain at elevated levels. Wayfair also opened its first brick and mortar location earlier this year, which could indicate a start of a new trend. Even if all this only results in a small revenue per employee reduction of 10% to $500,000, headcount would almost need to quadruple from 2018 ending levels to cover the low end of revenues used in the above theoretical earnings projection.

Thus, it's very unlikely operating expenses will stop increasing after this year. Additional increases in operating expenses only further pushes out Wayfair's profitability time frame. If Wayfair's profitability is pushed out further into the future, the company's continuing cash burn will likely cause additional earnings dilution as secondaries or additional convertible debt need to be issued.

Conclusion

Regardless of flashy talking points Wayfair makes, investors should remember it operates in a very competitive and cyclical industry. Home furnishing is perhaps the most cyclical sector of consumer retail. Economic expansion in the US and in most parts of the world is entering its tenth year. With the average business cycling lasting 4.7 years, it's fair to say the current economic expansion is extended and potentially in its late stages.

Wayfair's growth thus occurred for the most part during an unusually long business cycle. It's possible the company's business planning also assumes recent trends hold, given the company's willingness to spend and buy growth. The company's capped call move also suggests a very optimistic view on the direction of its stock.

If the current US economic expansion lasts for another two, three, or four years, this aggressive strategy could pay off. If, however, global economies slow and several major countries enter into a recession, Wayfair's strategy could blow up like how many dotcom companies blew up twenty years ago. Most have probably already forgotten by now that the majority of 1999 bubble implosions were online retailers. Even today, large companies with a lot of resources like Walmart (WMT) cannot make money with its online divisions. The willingness of larger competitors to lose money will make it more difficult for Wayfair to expand revenues to the extent it takes market share from these competitors after the company has already grabbed the low hanging niche market.

One example is the company's over one billion face value of convertible debt. As long as the stock remains strong at current levels, it's likely the debt would convert at favorable ratios due to Wayfair's capped call gamble. However, should the stock drop below $100 and remain there either due to accelerating losses or continued slowing of US and global economies, that debt cannot convert and could make further issuance more difficult or costly. In a prolonged bear market such as after the dotcom collapse in 2000, Wayfair may not be able to convert its debt and due to the cost of the capped call hedge would be paying an effective average interest rate of 7% on its one billion debt.

There is an argument Wayfair could just stop spending so much on advertising if the US economy slowed further or entered into a recession. However, this move could completely halt any revenue growth or even cause revenue contraction during a US recession. While this move could at least bring free cash flow levels positive, continued stagnation in growth could potentially depress Wayfair's stock and cause convertible debt problems highlighted above.

In a bullish scenario where Wayfair can continue to grow its revenues and limit its operating expenses, its stock at current prices are still at sector averages on potential earnings 5-8 years ahead. A lot would have to go right, in my opinion, for Wayfair to reach future earnings potential and investors would not get paid while waiting. Many listed large retailers are currently trading around 15x earnings with dividend yields around 2%. The recent departure of the company's COO and CTO also doesn't help boost confidence in the company's long-term operating model.

Lastly, on a technical level, as the chart below shows, Wayfair is current trading at its 200-day EMA, and it would be critical for the stock to hold this level. With current prices below its 50-day EMA, combined with negative divergences in PMO and MACD, the bias is more to the downside. Should the stock break its 200 day EMA, the next level of support would be below 100 to a longer-term trend line drawn on the chart. Its upcoming earnings would thus be very important to keep the stock in a longer term bullish trend.

W Daily Chart

(50 and 200 day EMA shown along with upper and lower channel trend line. Bottom indicators are PMO and MACD.)

Appendix

Wayfair Historical Data compiled from 2014, 2016, 2018 end of year earnings press release and Q1 2019 earnings press release. All dollar figures in millions.

FY 2014 FY 2015 FY 2016 FY 2017 FY 2018 Q1 2019 Revenues $1,318.95 $2,249.89 $3,380.36 $4,720.90 $6,779.17 $1,944.83 Gross Profit $311.10 $540.72 $807.81 $1,118.82 $1,586.72 $470.46 Gross Margin 23.59% 24.03% 23.90% 23.70% 23.41% 24.19% Advertising Expenses $191.28 $278.22 $409.13 $549.96 $774.19 $243.97 Operating Expenses $210.81 $262.62 $467.02 $634.80 $1,025.77 $343.65 Operating Expenses Ratio 15.98% 11.67% 13.82% 13.45% 15.13% 17.67% Operating Income -$147.78 -$81.35 -$196.22 -$235.45 -$476.28 -$193.63 Operating Margin -11.20% -3.62% -5.80% -4.99% -7.03% -9.96% Depreciation & Amortization $22.00 $32.45 $55.57 $87.02 $123.54 $39.58 Depreciation & Amortization Ratio 1.67% 1.44% 1.64% 1.84% 1.82% 2.04% Stock Compensation $63.24 $32.98 $51.95 $72.63 $136.42 $51.83 Adjusted EBITDA -$62.54 -$15.93 -$88.69 -$67.03 -$214.99 -$102.22 Adjusted EBITDA Margin -4.74% -0.71% -2.62% -1.42% -3.17% -5.26% Capital Expenditures $53.55 $62.18 $128.09 $146.88 $221.96 $85.47 Capital Expenditures Ratio 4.06% 2.76% 3.79% 3.11% 3.27% 4.39% Free Cash Flow -$41.86 $72.94 -$65.27 -$113.25 -$137.09 -$166.82

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.