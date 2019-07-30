Intel: Under The Surface Failure

The 2021 financial targets remain at risk despite a target of gross margins dipping to 57% from above 60% now.

The future business areas of data center and mobile modems are both either struggling or already failed.

If ever a quarter fell into the category of beating reduced expectations, it was the last Intel (INTC) quarter. The chip giant has failed miserably in so many ways that the stock initially jumped on the Q2 results beating lowered estimates. The stock eventually closed down on Friday as the company is dumping the future in wireless modems and pulling forward sales that hurt future results.

Image Source: Intel website

Misleading Numbers

The expectations for Intel's Q2 numbers were so low that the chip giant initially rallied after reporting operating income that dipped $460 million from last year. In total, Intel reported a crazy $0.22 EPS beat on revenues that declined 2.7% from last Q2 to $16.5 billion.

Source: Intel Q2'19 earnings release

So, clearly, analysts got too bearish on the projections of the company considering that gross margins dipped 140 basis points to 61.6%. In total, Intel reported an EPS of $1.06, up from $1.04 last year due to lower shares outstanding and a McAfee dividend reported in other income.

The even more alarming part was that sales were boosted by customer demand pulling sales forward due to trade concerns. Per CEO Robert Swan on the Q2'19 earnings call:

While small core supply improved we were not able to fully satisfy customer demand for these SKUs in the second quarter. Tariffs and trade uncertainties created anxiety across our customers supply chain and drove a pull-in of client CPU orders into the second quarter.

Due to the sales pull forward, Intel only increased full-year revenue guidance by $500 million despite the $900 million revenue beat in Q2. The company suggests that at least $400 million in 2H revenue will be lost from April guidance.

So, the under the surface numbers in revenues, gross margins, and operating income were all weak. If not for some market peculiarities, Intel might have generated an absolute disaster of a quarter.

Dumping The Future

The other issue is where Intel saw the best results. The future of the company was data centric and mobile modems. Those two units either saw revenues decline 7% or the division divested for a meager $1 billion.

The company saw strength in PC chip ASPs as the market remained undersupplied. The key data center business is a disaster with revenues down 10% YoY. Even worse, the operating margin was crushed by 13 percentage points to 36%.

Source: Intel Q2'19 presentation

The company continues to claim that cloud capacity absorption has challenged data center growth, but Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is forecasting substantial data center growth in the next few quarters. The 7nm chips from AMD are expected to take market share.

Even with Intel increasing guidance for the full year from the April numbers, one can clearly see where the PC business will quickly become a headwind the rest of the year. The company forecasts the PC-centric business to decline by low single digits YoY after achieving growth in the 1H of the year.

Source: Intel Q2'19 presentation

The other issue is that Intel dumped the 5G smartphone modem business for $1 billion. Investors should question why Apple (AAPL) is so willing to buy the business that Intel wants to exit.

Intel always had the opportunity to acquire other customers, while Apple isn't likely to find another smartphone company willing to use a modem from a competitor. The chip giant is keeping the 4G smartphone modem business so the revenue impact will hit in 2020 and beyond where Intel will see revenue potential chipped away while seeing major costs savings starting now. The market will like that Intel is saving money, but one has to question why the chip giant is getting beat out over and over in industries like data center and 5G modems.

As the iPhone market shifts from 4G to 5G, Intel will see pressure on the top line. The company provided guidance for saving up to $500 million in costs this year as the company is transferring over a large employee base of 2,200 people related to the modem business development. In 2020, cost savings will be up to $1 billion, but the company will take an eventual revenue hit that will amount to $3 billion according to analyst estimates.

On the earnings call, the company discussed maintaining the 2021 revenue target of $77 billion with the predicted dip in gross margins to 57% from a level easily above 60% now. The April guidance factored in the exit from the modem business.

The irony here is that margins aren't improving one bit with the exit from the modems business. At the same time, one has to question how revenues reach the $77 billion target with revenues targeted at $69 billion this year with the headwind of up to $3 billion from the lost modem business.

Bernstein Research analyst Stacy Rasgon seemed to question this revenue target without any real answer from Intel management:

And then what happens if you actually don't hit your revenue guidance of $77 billion in 2021, because the margins impact is mostly fixed? Does that imply margins come down even more in that case?

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the Q2 report from Intel hid some ugly under the surface numbers. The market caught onto this fact and sold off the stock.

The risk remains that Intel fails to hit aggressive revenue targets that predict a revenue bump in 2021 of up to 10% while losing revenue from the modem business. More failure from the company will lead to cut targets and weak stock prices. Investors should continue to avoid the chip giant under the current leadership.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.