Dow Chemical: Starting Where They Left Off

Dow Chemical separated from DowDuPont officially on April 1 and now has four months of operations under the New Dow Chemical company.

Dow Chemical (DOW) is one of the largest chemical producers in the world. However, a wild event occurred in 2017, when the fourth- (DuPont) and third-largest chemical companies decided to merge to form one entity, DowDuPont. However, this fairy tale does not last much longer than this initial paragraph. DowDuPont spun off three entities, including the new Dow Chemical company.

Dow has now released two quarters' worth of earnings for the year (three months ending March and six months ending June) and we are starting to gain an idea of what they will be going forward. On an annualized basis, Dow is looking to generate close to $45 billion in annual sales through 12 months (through 6 months ended, Dow produced $21.98 billion per filed form 10-Q). It appears that Dow is picking up right where they left off, as in 2016, they generated over $48 billion. In addition, the operating cash flows appear to continue to improve, producing $2.25 billion vs. $1.8 billion of for 6 months (2019 vs. 2018). Operating cash flow has been their focus during the new phase and cost-cutting cycle they are going through. Operating cash flow is critical, as that is what covers the research, capital expenditures and the beloved dividend. At an estimate $4.5 billion of operating cash flow, this would substantially cover all capital expenditures and their dividend, based on the 6 month results (85% usage of operating cash flow).

Not only does Dow stand to produce that much in Net Sales and Operating Cash Flow, but since they are a new entity, they are more "focused" on what produces the best results across Consumers, Industrial & Infrastructure and Packaging (Source - Industry Page). Per the CEO at the Q1 press release, they delivered $125 million in cost synergies. Dow's cost synergies, after 3 additional months, have increased to $175 million stated by him in their Q2 press release. In addition, they have incurred over $1 billion in expenses related to the restructuring, integration and separation costs for what Dow has gone/is going through. For a frame of reference, this $1 billion in one-time expenses contains an ~$1.34 impact to earnings per share! I would anticipate these to slow down in the 3rd quarter and closer to $0 by this time next year.

Dow's balance sheet is fairly solid. Current assets (the most liquid assets) clearly cover their current liabilities at 1.6X and their long-term debt loan continues to decline. When you remove inventories, their quick ratio (current assets less inventory) is still over 1. That is a an area that makes an investor happy, showing they can cover current obligations, no problem. Lastly, it doesn't hurt that Dow is has $2.4 billion of cash/cash equivalents on their balance sheet as well.

Going forward, I anticipate margins to improve for Dow, with the continued cost cutting and removal of one-time expenses. In addition, 20+ analysts appear to agree with me, as they estimate Dow to earn over $5.08 of earnings per share in 2020. Given what information and what's expected of Dow in the future, how does their dividend stack up? Time to dive in using our trusted Dividend Diplomat Stock Screener.

Dow Chemical Dividend Analysis

Stock Price* Dividend Forward EPS** Dividend Yield Payout Ratio 3-Year Growth Rate 5-Year Growth Rate P/E Ratio $49.11 $2.80 $5.08 5.70% 55% N/A% N/A% 9.70

*Based on 7/26/19 close price

**Taken from Yahoo's 20+ analyst estimate for 2020

I would want to see a payout ratio below 60%, a price to earnings (P/E) ratio below 15 (lower, due to current lower P/E ratios in the chemical industry), a yield above 4.00% (i.e. the yields seen across Eastman (EMN), LyondellBasell (LYB)), and a dividend growth rate of 5.00%+.

1.) Payout Ratio - Since they re-instituted their divided at $0.70 per share, per quarter, their total dividend is expected to be $2.80 per year. Given analyst expectations of $5.08 in 2020, this equates to a 55% payout ratio. DOW is in sound position to reinvest back into the business and continue the cash flow back to the shareholders.

2.) Price to Earnings (P/E) - This metric is used to see if the company is undervalued. According to my source, the S&P 500 P/E ratio is 22. Therefore, Dow's 9.70 P/E ratio is significant below that. However, two other competitors in LYB and EMN have P/E's that are also at 8.17 and 9.24, respectively. DOW's P/E ratio is consistent with the industry, at this time.

3.) Dividend Yield - The new dividend is $2.80, representing a significant 5.70% yield. This is above the expectations established and is higher than LYB and EMN, as well. For every $1,000 invested, one can expect $57.00 in dividends going forward.

4.) Dividend Growth Rate - First year back. No history here yet. Prior to the merger, Dow was growing their dividend by how single to mid-double digits. I would be surprised if they decided to do that and will be surprised if they increase their dividend prior to the 3rd quarter of 2020. Moot point here, I would state, but would love to see them pick up where they left off.

Conclusion

Dow Chemical appears to be setting the stage to pick up, where they left off as a company a few years ago. They are returning cash flow to shareholders and reinvesting back into the business, as well as cost-cutting. It appears they have a sharpened focus and are looking to be a better Dow going forward.

In addition, the dividend appears safe & sound. I am not sure exactly what the dividend growth plans are, as I know per their investor presentation, they want to maintain an ~45% ratio. Since they are over that mark, do they hold tight until their ratio dips below that?

This is a tough spot for me, for sure. I owned Dow shares before the merger and now own shares of 3 entities after. Their balance sheet and financials are sound. However, the dividend growth prospects is what scares me. Not to the tune of them never raising their dividend, but not sure how soon they will start that march.

Since I am a dividend investor, and dividend growth is important, I will not be adding to my position at this current price. However, I would be interested if the share price drops to the mid-to-upper $46 range, as the yield would then be over 6%, paying you slightly more to wait (as a 5% increase to a 5.70% yield is 5.95%).

Please share your thoughts and feedback on the analysis and conclusion above. I would love to hear from everyone and look forward to the comments. As always, good luck and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long DOW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.