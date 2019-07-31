The British Pound Falls As Boris Johnson Takes Over

Last week, the United Kingdom got a new Prime Minister. Boris Johnson was the Foreign Secretary under Theresa May. He was formerly the Mayor of London. Before that, he served as a member of Parliament. Mr. Johnson takes over the government at a significant time in British history as the country prepares to exit the European Union. Prime Minister Johnson supported the 2016 Brexit referendum, and now he is at the controls of the nation. The new Prime Minister recently promised that he would fulfill the will of the majority of the UK citizens that voted in favor of a divorce from the European Union.

Mr. Johnson faces a divided Parliament, and his currency is currently trading near the lows. The post-Brexit low in the pound versus the dollar foreign exchange relationship was at $1.2001. At $1.2186 on July 30, the UK currency was near its bottom. The Invesco Currency Shares British Pound Sterling Trust (FXB) reflects the price action in the US dollar versus the British pound currency relationship.

A new Prime Minister for the UK

Former Prime Minister resigned in frustration after she could not reach a deal following years of negotiations with the European Union. With the members of the UK Parliament divided over the issue of Brexit, she found herself in a no-win situation. As Prime Minister, Theresa May attempted to build a consensus to fulfill the win of the UK citizens.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is likely to take a more aggressive approach with both the EU and his Parliament. Like a bull in a china closet, Mr. Johnson has a reputation as a smart, charming populist who has promised that the Oct. 31 deadline will not pass with the UK still a member of the European Union.

Oct. 31 is coming fast

Prime Minister does not have lots of time to negotiate a better deal with the EU. At the same time, the members of the UK Parliament who voted against Prime Minister May's proposal are not likely to have any epiphanies that lead them to vote for any deal that the new Prime Minister puts before them.

The market is now expecting a hard Brexit on Oct. 31, which has created fear within the UK, EU, and around the world. Markets hate uncertainty, and an exit without an agreement creates problems on two fronts. The many issues from immigration to trade and all of the other factors, including borders and regulations, create a nightmare for London and Brussels. At the same time, the precedent of a departure with no deal establishes a pattern for other members of the union who decide to leave in the future.

The pound wants certainty and harmony

The price action in the British pound since the Brexit referendum has been telling. The British currency rallied when it thought the UK would remain within the union and when it appeared that the UK and EU would strike a compromise deal on the terms for Brexit. The potential for a hard Brexit caused the pound to decline in value against both the US dollar and the euro.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, on the day of the referendum in June 2016, with the polls showing that the UK would remain within the EU, the pound rose to a high at $1.5009 against the dollar. The shock of the results sent it to a low at $1.2001 in early 2017. The pound then rallied to a peak at $1.4413 in April 2018 as Prime Minister May worked furiously to negotiate a compromise deal with the EU. The market had thought that the original deadline of May 29, 2019, was a line in the sand that neither side would cross. However, when Ms. May met with internal dissent that increased the chances of an extension or hard Brexit, the value of the pound dropped. The recent election of Mr. Johnson, who is more of a hardliner nationalist, sent the pound to its most recent low at $1.2147on July 30 as a hard Brexit may be inevitable.

Source: CQG

The chart of the cross rate between the British pound and euro currency shows a similar pattern as the pound-dollar relationship. At $1.0884 on July 30, the pound was not far off its post-Brexit low at $1.0797 against the euro.

The currency markets want to see certainty and wish to understand what the world will look like once the UK is no longer a member of the EU. A hard Brexit with no deal is a worst-case situation for the pound based on its performance since June 2016 against both the dollar and the euro.

Prime Minister Johnson will not be a consensus builder like Theresa May

Prime Minister Johnson is prepared to deliver a hard Brexit if the leadership of the EU continues to dig in their heels when it comes to any concessions. With Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage and US President Donald Trump egging him on, it is likely that the Prime Minister will make a "take it or leave it" offer to the EU over the coming weeks. Moreover, Mr. Johnson is less likely to attempt to build a consensus within his Parliament; rather, his past actions could mean he will seek to push through a deal or hard Brexit. The odds of a no-confidence vote and a general election will rise as the Prime Minister becomes more aggressive.

Meanwhile, Nigel Farage attempted to hand the new Prime Minister an olive branch offering to support him if he calls for a general election before Oct. 31. However, that would look like a second referendum on Brexit. All signs are that Prime Minister Johnson has not accepted Farage's offer. After winning the EU MP election in a sweeping victory, any backtracking away from Brexit by the Prime Minister would turn Mr. Farage into a political enemy. The price action in the pound is telling us that the coming weeks until the deadline will be a very volatile period for the United Kingdom.

Volatility on the horizon in the FXB ETF product

More volatility in the pound, and the potential for political wrangling are likely to attract lots of speculative interest in the foreign currency market.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, open interest at 272,694 contracts on July 29 has been rising. In March 2019, the total number of open long and shorts in the British pound-US dollar futures was below the 147,000-contract level.

The futures market is a microcosm of the far more liquid OTC spot and forward foreign exchange market. However, the action in futures reflects the increasing action in the pound, which is likely to continue to build until Oct. 31. This week, all of the statements from the British Prime Minister sounded like he was preparing his nation for a hard Brexit. Time will tell if he is attempting to play a game of bluff with the leadership of the EU to gain concessions. At under $1.2200 against the dollar on July 30, it looks like the $1.20 level could give way on the downside over the coming days and weeks.

The most direct routes for a risk position in the British pound is via the over-the-counter foreign exchange market or in the futures arena. Meanwhile, the Invesco Currency Shares British Pound Sterling Trust seeks to replicate the price action in the British pound versus US dollar exchange rate. The fund summary for FXB states:

The investment seeks to reflect the price in USD of the British Pound Sterling. The shares are intended to provide institutional and retail investors with a simple, cost-effective means of gaining investment benefits similar to those of holding British Pounds Sterling.

FXB has net assets of $123.42 million and trades an average of 40,584 shares each day. In a sign of increased interest, over recent days volume has been double the daily average. The ETF charges an expense ratio of 0.40%. The pound dropped from $1.2592 against the dollar on July 18 to $1.2147on July 29, a decline of 3.53%.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, over the same period FXB fell from $121.77 to a low at $117.76 or 3.3%. FXB is a tool that investors and traders can employ to capture the volatility in the British pound over the coming days and weeks.

Meanwhile, the concerns over Brexit will also impact the value of the euro currency against the US dollar. A hard Brexit could send the European currency significantly lower as uncertainty is not only bad for the pound, but also the euro currency. The Invesco Currency Shares Euro Currency Trust product (FXE) reflects the price action in the euro versus the US dollar. At under the $1.12 level on July 30, the euro is close to its lowest level since 2017.

Boris Johnson is now the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Mr. Johnson is likely to take a far more aggressive approach than his predecessor, which creates an environment where currency volatility could head a lot higher.

