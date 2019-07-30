National Retail Properties: Swapping The Common Shares For The 5.2%-Yielding Preferreds

The Series F has a higher degree of principal protection than the common shares, but it has no dividend upside.

The preferred shares are suitable for investors that want to dial down investment risk and hedge against a downturn in the stock market.

National Retail Properties, Inc.'s (NNN) preferred stock layer offers investors with a lower-than-average risk tolerance, an attractive alternative to the commercial property REIT's common shares. National Retail Properties' preferred stocks have a higher degree of principal safety than the common shares and are less vulnerable to an economic downturn. Though the preferred stock dividends are not growing, the 5.2 percent dividend yield is attractive.

National Retail Properties - An Alternative To The Common Stock

Just two months ago, I penned an article on the commercial property REIT titled "National Retail Properties: A Strong Commercial Property REIT With A 3.8% Dividend Yield" in which I discussed National Retail Properties' common stock value proposition. I concluded that National Retail Properties was a well-managed real estate investment trust with good portfolio utilization, a high margin of safety, and potential for dividend growth. However, the common shares were (and still are) expensive, selling for ~19x 2019e AFFO.

Investors that have a problem with paying so much for a commercial property REIT, but that like National Retail Properties' overall value proposition, could invest in the company's preferred stock layer.

National Retail Properties' 5.20% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NNN.PF) looks like a good deal for investors that want to lower investment risk and address potential valuation concerns as they relate to the common stock.

National Retail Properties' Series F preferred stock is senior to the REIT's common stock, which means it has a higher degree of principal safety. In the stock market, the Series F's lower risk relative to the common stock is reflected in a lower degree of price volatility. National Retail Properties' Series F preferred stock has proven to be less volatile than the REIT's common stock over time.

Source: Tickertech

National Retail Properties' Series F preferred stock pays shareholders a fixed dividend of $0.325/share quarter, or $1.30/share annually. Since the preferred shares currently sell for $25.16 at the time of writing, an investment in the Series F yield 5.17 percent. However, the preferred stock dividends are not growing, which is also the biggest drawback of the Series F, in my opinion.

National Retail Properties' common shares, on the other hand, pay $0.515/share quarterly, or $2.06/annually, and have a 3.96 percent dividend yield. National Retail Properties has an impressive dividend growth history that strongly tilts the odds in favor of a rising yield on cost going forward. Preferred stock investors would miss out on expected future dividend growth tied to National Retail Properties' common shares.

The call date on the Series F preferred shares is 10/11/2021, and investors currently pay a 0.64 percent premium to liquidation preference value. National Retail Properties' preferred stock dividends are not eligible for preferential tax treatment.

Swapping The Common Stock For The Series F

Investors that are worried about the state of the economy, the possibility of a U.S. recession and National Retail Properties' high common stock valuation may want to consider selling a portion of their common stock holding and using the proceeds to buy the preferred stock. The transaction would result in an immediate income gain because the current yield advantage of the Series F over National Retail Properties' common stock is 121 basis points (without consideration of taxes). Further, the Series F could protect investors better against a market correction or an economic downturn than the common stock due to the preferred stock's seniority in the capital structure.

Your Takeaway

I am going to sell some of my common shares in National Retail Properties next week and buy the REIT's preferreds. I like National Retail Properties' commercial lease business, but the common shares are slightly overvalued, in my opinion, which translates into an unappealing risk/reward. At the same time, I expect a market correction and, potentially, a U.S. recession over the next 6-12 months which exposes common stock investors to more downside. The Series F should work as an effective hedge against a downturn while providing attractive dividend income. I will consider re-buying NNN when commercial property REITs are out of favor again and valuations become more attractive.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NNN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.