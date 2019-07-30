SPHD: The Ultimate 'No Worries' Income Plus Growth Investment

Income investors face challenges today that did not exist 20 years ago. Back in the day you could go to your friendly neighborhood bank and buy CDs that would pay you 5% or more and then head back to the golf course and forget about it. In the current era, risk free opportunities such as CDs and Treasury notes only yield 3%. Investors who need more income must expose their investments to more risk.

Income funds offer the highest yields but as I pointed out in Retirement Income Investors Must Do This, many income funds shrink your principal over time. If you rely on your investments to provide income to help pay your living expenses you need the income from your portfolio to grow over time for two reasons: over the long term the amount you need to pay for living expenses - food, transportation, utilities, taxes, insurance, medical care and so on - will go up; and, an upward trajectory on the value of your portfolio will provide assurance that your nest egg will eventually recover from the inevitable dips in the market. Retirement investors need investments that provide reliable income that grows over time. I call these Income and Growth investments (I&G). I have written about some of my favorite I&G investments including Realty Income (NYSE:O) here on Seeking Alpha. But stock picking entails risk and requires ongoing diligence and as the years go by I find that I am increasingly interested in allocating part of my portfolio to investments that require less maintenance. I recently studied a low cost ETF that is a great fit for retired income investors.

The S&P High Dividend Low Volatility Exchange Traded Fund (NYSE:SPHD) can provide retired income investors with an economical way to own the highest yielding, lowest volatile companies in the S&P 500 Index.

A Very Interesting Index

The S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility exchange traded fund (NYSE:SPHD) tracks the S&P Low Volatility High Dividend index. This index selects 50 companies from the S&P 500 Index with the highest dividend yield and lowest volatility. Selection and weighting rules ensure that the resulting portfolio is well balanced across sectors. The index and the fund are rebalanced twice a year. The details of the index selection methodology are follows:

1. All stocks in the selection universe [S&P 500] are ranked in descending order by their 12-month trailing dividend yield, calculated as their dividends per share for the prior 12 months divided by the stock price as of rebalancing reference date. 2. The top 75 stocks with the highest dividend yield are selected, with the number of stocks from each GICS sector capped at 10 . If the number of stocks from a sector reaches 10, the remaining highest yielding stocks from other sectors are selected until the number of selected stock reaches 75. 3. Using available price return data for the trailing 252 trading days leading up to each index rebalancing reference date, the realized volatilities of the 75 selected highest yielding stocks are calculated. Realized volatility is defined as the standard deviation of the security’s daily price returns over the prior 252 trading days. 4. The 75 selected highest yielding stocks are, then, ranked in ascending order by realized volatility. The top 50 securities with the lowest realized volatility form the index. A stock may be excluded from inclusion at a semi-annual re-balancing if S&P Dow Jones Indices determines the stock's dividend yield to be unsustainable. Weighting In order to achieve a relatively high index dividend yield, the index constituents are weighted by trailing 12 month dividend yield. At each rebalancing, modifications are made to stock weights to ensure diversification across individual stocks and sectors. The weight for each index constituent is constrained between 0.05% and 3.0%, and the weight of each GICS Sector is capped at 25%. (Source: S&P Dow Jones Indices: S&P Low Volatility High Dividend Indices Methodology)

The Results

SPHD provides you with a diversified portfolio of 50 S&P 500 companies that have relatively high yield dividends and low volatility that is updated twice a year. The fund average market cap is $53.8 billion and the SEC 30 Day Yield is 4.59%. The style of the companies in the fund is 52.2% Large Cap Value, 14.8% Large Cap Blend, 28.5% Mid Cap Value and 4.5% Mid Cap Blend. The expense ratio is 0.30%.

The Portfolio

Because of the unique weighting methodology of index the fund is broadly diversified. In the chart below, Kimco Realty which is the the top holding makes up only 3.27% of fund assets. The smallest holding is Gilead Sciences Inc at 1.36%. Included in the portfolio are many Seeking Alpha dividend favorites including Realty Income (NYSE:O), Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), Altria (NYSE:MO), AT&T (NYSE:T), Con Ed (NYSE:ED), Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), and Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM).

You can view the entire portfolio of 50 companies at Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Fund Holdings.

Performance

An investor who invested $1000 when the fund was launched in October 2012 and took all of the dividends as income would have received a total of $360 in dividends, an average of $53 per year, and the original investment would now be worth $1688.

Dividends are paid monthly. The monthly dividend amount per share varies slightly based on the dividend payments of the underlying securities but over time the dividend amounts have grown along with the value of the fund.

Risk

Some of the companies held by the fund have an elevated dividend yield because investors are concerned that the company’s business situation has or may soon deteriorate. Because the fund focuses on value stocks and excludes growth companies the fund’s share price gains may lag the S&P 500 index during periods of economic expansion.

Summary

The S&P High Dividend Low Volatility Exchange Traded Fund can provide income investors with an economical way to own the highest yielding, lowest volatile companies in the S&P 500 Index in a vehicle that is self-maintaining at a very low cost.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.