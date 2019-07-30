Softbank Group: An Investment Holding Company Valued As A Telco

Softbank Group (OTCPK:SFTBY) has long been a staple part of my investment portfolio for one key reason -- it trades at a significant discount to its net asset value. On an SOTP basis, I believe there is upside potential of 25% from current share price levels, but there could possibly be much more with near term catalysts such as higher dividends and share buybacks on the way. In the longer term, Softbank's investments in high potential unicorns should produce sizable investment gains for shareholders.

A Telco Turned Investment Holding Company

Over the last decade, Tokyo-based Softbank Group has turned itself into an investment behemoth, scooping shares from high-potential unicorns in the emerging technology space.

It seems that such strategic vision will continue, as SFTBY founder Masayoshi Son announced in its June 2019 shareholder’s meeting that its investment portfolio could grow 33-fold to JPY 200 trillion over the next 20 years. This may be a tall order for the evolving Japanese tech giant, but it is not impossible. FY 2018 financial results, for instance, were a revelation, with net profit showing a 36% year-on-year jump to JPY 1.4 trillion, mostly driven by outsized gains from Softbank Vision Fund and Delta Fund.

Recall that the Softbank Vision Fund and Delta Fund were formed to capitalize on the next phase of the technology boom, and the company was able to amass a combined capital of $98 billion. Banking on the 29% gains of these funds, SFTBY is looking to launch a second technology mega fund dubbed “Softbank Vision Fund 2,” expecting to raise $108 billion from tech giants including Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL).

Surprisingly, the market continues to ignore this “tech player transformation” play, and instead focuses on SFTBY’s fundamental core identity: Japan’s third-largest telecommunications player. There is a reason to be bearish on Japan’s telecommunication industry as the government wants to increase competition with the arrival of Rakuten into the mobile service market and to demand lower prices from incumbent players. That said, these factors will put pressure on the company’s financial performance in the coming years.

My variant view is that SFTBY’s earnings performance from its core telco business should have lesser prominence in the future, overshadowed by the positive earnings outlook from its Softbank Vision Fund – albeit difficult to distinguish due to the characteristics of its operations. The company’s story will be more “asset-driven” rather than “earnings-driven,” and the correlation between the share price and earnings will likely decline.

Clear Mispricing on an SotP basis

In assessing SFTBY’s value, it makes more sense to focus on the asset value for the Group business, consisting of the listed companies and the private companies derived using a Sum-of-the-Parts (SotP) valuation method. This valuation reflects the fact that Softbank is transforming into an amalgamation of technology companies with various characteristics.

Below is a brief description and valuation overview of the key investments and subsidiaries within the SFTBY ecosystem:

SoftBank Corp (OTCPK:SOBKY): SoftBank Corp is the Group’s telecom unit that trades on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The telecom business made its debut on December 2018 and marks Japan’s largest-ever IPO. Based on the closing price of JPY 1,446, I value the telecom business at JPY 3.22 trillion based on Softbank's 66.5% stake, net of 30% tax on unrealized gains.

Sprint Corporation (S): Sprint is the fourth-largest mobile network operator in the US, serving 54.5 million customers. With a closing price of $7.99 per share, this implies a valuation of JPY 2.03 trillion on their 83% share in Sprint, net of 30% tax on unrealized gains.

Alibaba Group (BABA): Alibaba Group is a Chinese multinational conglomerate focused on e-commerce, retail, Internet, and technology. While Softbank only holds a 26% stake in Alibaba, it accounts for a significant portion of SFTBY’s overall valuation. Based on the closing price of $178.74, SFTBY’s share in Alibaba is worth JPY 9.13 trillion.

Yahoo Japan: SFTBY sold off a bulk portion of their shares in Yahoo Japan as part of its share buyback program at JPY 287 per share. The company is expected to retain some shares in Yahoo Japan but the implied valuation of JPY 0.6 trillion seems negligible relative to other investments. However, Softbank Corp, the telco unit, plans to raise its stake in Yahoo Japan to 45% for a price consideration of JPY 457 billion. All else equal, this should boost the telco’s market valuation.

ARM Holdings (ARM): ARM is well-known for designing chips and licensing them to companies such as Apple and Samsung. Softbank Group acquired the company in 2016 for GBP 24 billion, or a premium of 43% to bolster the Group’s Internet of Things aspirations. Subsequently, Softbank moved a 25% stake in ARM Holdings to Softbank Vision Fund as a contribution in kind, while the remaining 75% direct ownership in ARM stands at JPY 2.5 trillion based on historical acquisition cost.

Softbank Vision Fund (SVF): SVF made total investments of US$64 billion and realized gains of $16 billion. On an SOTP basis, the SVF business is worth JPY 2.8 trillion as of March 2019. This valuation does not include new investments during April to July 2019, namely, Uber’s Advanced Technology Group, Indian food delivery Grofers, home delivery service Rappi, German travel site operator GetYourGuide, German online payment company Wirecard, and many others.

To sum up, the table below illustrates the SFTBY SOTP valuation:

Company Valuation (in JPY) Remarks Softbank Corp. 3.22 trillion Closing price as of 26 July 2019. Net of tax of 30% on unrealized gains. Sprint Corp. 2.03 trillion Closing price as of 26 July 2019. Net of tax of 30% on unrealized gains Alibaba Group 9.13 trillion Closing price as of 26 July 2019. Net of tax of 30% on unrealized gains Yahoo Japan 0.6 trillion The buyback price of JPY 287 per share ARM Holdings 2.5 trillion Acquisition cost Softbank Vision Fund 2.8 trillion Based on the quarterly report as of March 2019 Total 20.28 trillion Less: Net Debt 5.4 trillion March 2019 financials Total Net Asset Value 14.88 trillion Net Asset Value per share 7,120 SFTBY closing price as of 26 July 2019 5,665 Upside 25.7%

Including the net debt of JPY 5.4 trillion as of March 2019, the Softbank Group net asset valuation works out to $14.6 trillion, or a fair value of JPY 7,000 per share. At the current price levels of JPY 5,665, this represents an upside of 25.7%.

“Closing the Gap”

Management may be keen on closing the valuation gap in the near-term with several immediate catalysts. SFTBY announced a $5.5 billion share buyback, or 115 million shares in February 2019 for the upcoming months. Noteworthy to mention also is that the company has received a substantial cash inflow from the IPO of the Softbank telecom unit and will continue to receive a rich dividend from its telco unit.

On the other hand, potential Softbank Vision Fund gains is another key share price catalyst, which could propel the company’s valuation. Longer-term, the company seems exceedingly well-positioned for rapid and all-inclusive absorption of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things.

Conclusion

SoftBank shares are mispriced based on the market’s emphasis on its core telecom business – a mature and highly competitive business. Over time, the market should focus more on the company’s significant progress in becoming a global investment firm, leading the market to place emphasis on its asset values rather than its earnings performance. Fortunately, Mr. Son’s good capital allocation sense, as well as their access to high potential unicorns, should help close the valuation gap.

