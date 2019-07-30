Market Volatility Bulletin: Fed Looks To Tighten While Consumer Confidence Breaks Out

Spot VIX bound between 12-15 has left VX futures quite immobile over the past couple weeks, but VVIX is heating up some.

When monetary policy gets too aggressive, certain groups will end up paying the price (arguably the young).

US stocks are mixed while markets await the proclamation of the Fed.

Market Intro

SectorSPDR: 11:39AM EST

Spot VIX continues within its current trend of the last month, set between roughly 12 and 15.

The large cap indexes (SPY, DIA, QQQ) are taking a step back as we head into afternoon trade, while small caps (IWM) are up a bit.

Thoughts on Volatility

Econoday

And the Fed is likely to cut rates this week! Really the only question is how much the monetary body will reduce its target rate. Meanwhile, the consumer confidence index nears one-year highs, with expectations of low unemployment and low inflation.

A common theme here in the MVB over the last couple months has been on patchiness of economic data; I'm not making the case that everything's just swell. But it's strange to think about a large rate cut here, especially with how difficult it is to reverse course again and how low target rates actually are.

CNBC

"I'd like to see a large cut, and I'd like to see quantitative tightening immediately stopped," Trump said, the latter remark a reference to the Fed's efforts to reduce the bonds it is holding on its $3.85 trillion balance sheet. "They moved in my opinion far too early and far too severely, and puts me at somewhat of a disadvantage," he added.

Call me crazy, but setting rates should ultimately not be a political process, but rather an economic one. Both major US political parties do what they can to either subtly - or not so subtly - lean on monetary officials. But we cannot afford to set the price of money based on ego or trying to juice short-term results.

There may ultimately be a high price to pay for low rates and low volatility. Consider if the Fed and Congress had not stepped in, or had done so in a much more mild way, during the Financial Crisis.

Sure, volatility in almost every financial market would have raged on for longer. Asset prices would have fallen. But one of the important results of such outcomes concerns who owns the assets.

For example, younger families would have more access to truly affordable home ownership if house prices were lower.

Term Structure

Spot VIX hasn't moved around a lot over the last two weeks or so: 12-15 has been the range.

There have been some opportunities on the earnings/economic landscape for there to be a volatility breakout, but none has managed to coalesce.

As a result, we're seeing confinement in the VX term structure. All the while, we're observing some of the highest roll decay levels of the last three months.

All this, and there was actually a minor pullback in the SPX. Nothing too alarming of course (around 2% total). But the index managed to ramp higher through most of last week before presently levelling out.

The longer these little pullbacks fail to gain major notice from spot VIX, the more stubborn VX futures are going to be in terms of moving to the upside should an actual volatility breakout occur.

Clearly, the short-vol position (SVXY, ZIV) is the safer place to be (that's generally the case, but particularly true today given the roll yield and lack of movement).

One of the few warning signals flashing at short-vol is the VVIX. By no means should the current level in VVIX be viewed as alarming, but there is a pick up in the index: from near 80 and now toward a more common reading of 90.

If the Fed meeting comes and goes without much drama, I see even VVIX falling again into the murky depths of the 70s. But at the very least we have for now some reason to expect an increase in VX option volatility.

Wrap Up

