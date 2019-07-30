Credit And Real Estate Markets Look Extremely Risky. On A Broader Level, Opportunities Exists For Cautious Investors

Considering we are close to the top of the economic cycle and equity markets at all-time highs, there are still attractive buying opportunities.

The S&P 500 (SPY) has been going up for a lot of crazy reasons. High optimism, accommodative monetary policy has made bad news become good news, pushing the market even higher. Adapting from Howard Mark's recent book Mastering Market Cycles, this is how I believe investors are currently interpreting the rising market:

"Strong data: economy strengthening - stocks rally

Weak data: Fed likely to ease-stocks rally

Data as expected: low volatility

Banks make $ 4 billion: business conditions favourable-stocks rally

Banks lose $ 4 billion: bad news out of the way-stocks rally

Oil spikes: growing global economy contributing to demand-stocks rally

Oil drops: more purchasing power for the consumer-stocks rally

Dollar plunges: great for exporters-stocks rally

Dollar strengthens: great for companies that buy from abroad-stocks rally

Inflation spikes: will cause assets to appreciate-stocks rally

Inflation drops: improves quality of earnings-stocks rally"

Based on the recent events, I believe this type of investor attitude that we are seeing in the current market. Moreover, the opposite holds during a negative investor sentiment.

This kind of excessive optimism is seen during 2008 and 2001 bubbles, and it indicates that we are getting close to the top and a recession is imminent anytime soon. The investor risk-taking has made credit and real estate sectors to boom to levels higher that of 2008 and these are the two sectors of the economy that freeze during a downturn because of excessive pessimism, which causes good news to become bad news and bad news to become the worst news. This negativity can create once in a lifetime buying opportunities within the corporate bond and property markets.

Corporate Bond Market - Risks and Opportunities

Recently, I wrote an article on levered loans here and their potentially devastating impact on the economy. I have also mentioned about covenant-lite loans and rising CLO activity. With declining lending standards, low-interest rates, and high demand from institutional investors kept the default rates low since 2008. However, with softening global economy, global trade, and the fed's policy uncertainty - claims that relationship between inflation and unemployment is gone could make the upcoming recession even worse, triggering defaults in the loan and bond markets.

If we look back to the subprime crash, loans were issued based on low teaser rates (introductory rates), then issued loans with higher loan to value ratios, 100% financings, followed by low-amortisation/no-amortisation loans. And finally, loans issued with requiring no credit history or employment. I believe this sort of lending practices we are noticing in the leveraged loan and private credit space where VCs, PEs, Hedge Funds, and shadow banks are lending funds to companies that aren't expected to turn a profit anytime soon. Notably, we see this within the technology space.

(Source: Shadow Banking USA - Chris Skinner's blog)

This kind of attitude toward risk has reduced risk premiums, investor protections (covenants), and pushed companies to ridiculously high valuations. On top of that, the impact of overly generous capital market conditions led to higher levels of levered buyouts, acquisitions, corporate expansions, and debt-fuelled share buybacks.

There are examples from the past where loose capital markets contributed to crashes; 1989-1992; emerging markets in 1994-1998; Long-Term capital management in 1998; Tech crash 2000-2001, and the subprime crash 2008. These events aren't caused by a general economic boom but mainly due to the behaviours of financial players. For example, during 2008, investors believed that a nationwide mortgage default was very unlikely, which failed to hold. I believe that it's a similar behaviour that we are seeing in the private credit market. To put it in another way, "the worst loans are made at the best times".

Key lesson investors can learn from previous cycles is that credit markets operate more like windows. Unlike equity markets, the credit market is usually wide-open to less worthy borrowers during good times and typically slam shut during bad times. During an upturn, investor psychology dominates more than economic fundamentals, which makes availability of credit effortless due to fluctuating nature of investor risk tolerance and aversion, leading to lower risk premiums. This unwise extension of credit leads to lowering of credit standards, risk premiums, and companies undertaking risky/shady activities like we saw in 2008.

Looking at the current situation, an economic downturn could be caused by igniters such as global trade, softening growth, low-interest rates, fed policy uncertainty, geopolitics, etc., could potentially freeze lending activity. It could worsen the slowdown as a frozen (slam-shut) credit market causes bankruptcies and defaults, which hurts consumer/business spending. Thus, sending the economy into a full-blown out recession.

On the bright side, however, it could create a lot of opportunities in the distressed debt and corporate bond market. With BBB's constituting almost 50% of the investment-grade bonds, most could turn into fallen angels if a recession hits, and it could set off the pension, insurance, and some ETFs to force sell these bonds. This scenario could create an attractive buying opportunity for investors.

On the other hand, the distressed debt market is usually where negativism/pessimism is mainly concentrated, and investors can buy a good company's debt at bargain prices. This kind of unusual opportunities is created in the market that we are currently in - high optimism, low yields, cov-lite, and high-risk tolerance. Investors can take advantage of an economic slowdown or a possible recession and buy high-quality cyclical company debt as they can't borrow debt cheaply or can't roll over existing debt. It also makes covenants strong due to the limited availability of credit, leaving investors with a very high margin of safety. As a result, wide-open and slam shut nature of credit markets create more attractive investment opportunities than equities during bad times.

I am not going to talk about any specific company debt, which is not the focus of this article, the below picture provides a higher level view as to why opportunities exist.

(Source: S&P)

The picture above provides a good indication as to why bargains exist in the credit market. Investors could take advantage of a soon to be occurring downturn and buy the investment-grade corporate debt that is expected to roll over in 2019 and 2020, which is worth more than a $1 trillion.

Real Estate Market - Risks and Opportunities

After the 2008 housing crisis, there was less number of houses built, and most people shunned away from buying a house. Since 2011, housing activity picked up and demand for new homes skyrocketed thanks to low-interest rates that pushed mortgage lending activity aggressively, thus pushing property prices up.

The supply-demand dynamics of real estate are quite different compared to other assets. Although usually, the economy rebounds quickly, the supply of houses wouldn't catch up with the increased demand, as it takes much time to build a property or a house. This additional demand causes demand-supply to tighten and as a result, drives real estate prices to abnormal levels. Unsurprisingly, the time between planning and completion phase of a building is often too long that even the economy transitions from a boom to bust.

I believe we are now seeing a real estate boom across the US caused by low rates and suppressed supply after the 2008 housing crash. The below picture clearly explains this:

(Source: Mastering the Market Cycle: Getting the Odds on Your Side)

As you can see, housing production (starts per million population) was at 1940 lows in 2010. The increase in home purchasing demand since 2011 and the low inventory levels had increased real estate prices across the key markets such as New York, Dallas, Seattle, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San Diego, San Francisco, Detroit, and among others.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

First-time buyers have almost accounted for 42% of new home purchases in 2018 compared to 38% in 2015 and 31% in 2011, indicating very high demand. However, as the economy slows, the excess inventory that was built up recently might go unsold. Considering that there is a considerable time lag due to housing supply being inflexible, the excess supply could cause real estate prices to decline very sharply.

As the legendary investor Howard Marks said in his recent book - "Projects started in good times often open in bad times, meaning their space adds to vacancies, putting downward pressure on rents and sale prices". I believe we are currently seeing this trend across the US property prices.

During the worse times, real estate projects go halted, especially within B-class and C-class apartment complex market. Some REITs such as American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) and Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp (SBY) buy these distressed properties at a lower price during the non-boom environment and profit by renting/selling these properties in good times.

The possible unsold inventory and rising mortgage rates would crash the market all over again. Since the real estate market is one of the significant parts of the economy where Americans store their wealth and it's an industry that purchases products from a wide range of other industries, a decline could hurt the economy. On a broader level, I would buy REITs that specialise in buying distressed properties and halted construction projects across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.

Conclusion

With the S&P reaching all-time highs, negative earnings outlook, excessive optimism, and risk tolerance don't seem like a great scenario for the credit and real estate markets right now. When the economy significantly slows and defaults start to rise, buying distressed credit of companies with strong and promising businesses makes sense, as usual, this is where pessimism is highly concentrated. In the real estate market, investing in REITs that buy halted/distressed housing projects could provide excellent returns for patient long-term investors.

