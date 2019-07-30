Ingredion: A Mid-Cap Consumer Staple Trading At A Discount

Between the 3.2% dividend, conservative 5-6% earnings growth, and 0.8% valuation multiple expansion, Ingredion is likely to at least deliver average annual total returns of 9.0-10.0% over the next decade.

Adding to the case for an investment in Ingredion is the fact that the company is trading at an 11% discount to fair value.

Despite the risks, Ingredion operates in an industry fundamental to our existence, has a reasonably strong balance sheet, and a proven management team.

With the Nasdaq and S&P 500 yet again reaching all-time highs, the 10+ year bull market is obviously making it more difficult to find attractive investment opportunities for a dividend growth investor such as myself.

However, as an investor that is a critic of the efficient-market hypothesis, I contend that despite the overall valuations of the major indices being a bit elevated, there are still plenty of companies available at reasonable valuations.

One such company that fits the profile of trading at a reasonable valuation is Ingredion (INGR). I'd like to extend a thank you to a reader of mine who asked for my thoughts on Ingredion. This was a company I was vaguely familiar with prior to this reader's inquiry, but the deeper I began to research the company, the more I realized it is a company worthy of consideration for dividend growth investors.

I'll be discussing Ingredion's dividend safety and growth profile, the company's fundamentals (i.e. balance sheet, business model, and management team), relevant risks to consider, and the company's current stock price with relation to what I believe is its fair value.

I'll then wrap up the article by offering my prediction of the company's likely annual total return potential over the next decade.

An Extremely Safe Dividend With High Single Digit Growth Potential

As a dividend growth investor, two of the more important considerations for me (aside from yield, which speaks to a company's valuation) are a company's dividend growth and safety profile.

I'll first start by examining Ingredion's dividend safety by analyzing the company's EPS and FCF payout ratios.

Given that Ingredion generated adjusted EPS of $6.92 in its most recent fiscal year while paying out $2.425 in dividends during that same time, this equates to a 35.0% EPS payout ratio for last fiscal year.

With the company forecasting $6.80-$7.20 in adjusted EPS for FY 2019 and $2.545 in dividends to be paid out during this fiscal year (assuming an increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.67 in the company's next announcement), the company's EPS payout ratio will be around 36.4% this fiscal year using the midpoint.

Moving to FCF, Ingredion generated $703 million in operating cash flow in its previous fiscal year against $350 million in capital expenditures, for total FCF of $353 million in its previous fiscal year (data obtained from page 59 of Ingredion's most recent 10-K). Against the $182 million in dividends paid during that time, this equates to a 51.6% FCF payout ratio.

Ingredion's FCF payout ratio will likely increase a 1-2% this fiscal year compared to the last, which still means the dividend is very safe and well covered for the foreseeable future.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

When we consider the data from my above analysis, the company's operating fundamentals, and reasonably strong balance sheet, it should come as no surprise that Simply Safe Dividends and I agree that Ingredion's dividend is very safe.

With that said, we'll now delve into the growth aspect of Ingredion's dividend.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

While Ingredion's 20 year DGR will never be replicated again, I do believe that the 9% 5 year DGR isn't too far off of what Ingredion will deliver to shareholders in terms of dividend growth in the long-term.

I would expect that given there is room to expand the payout ratio ever so slightly in the years ahead and that Ingredion expects to grow its earnings by high single digits over the next 4 years, ~7% dividend increases seem to be a reasonable expectation for growth.

We'll now delve into the rationale driving my prediction of 7% dividend increases over the long-term.

An Experienced Management Team, A Reasonably Strong Balance Sheet, And Growth Catalysts

Image Source: Ingredion 2019 CAGNY Presentation

Ingredion is a Fortune 500 company that produces and sells starches and sweeteners for a variety of industries, which are used as ingredients in foods and beverages that the world consumes on a daily basis.

The company is comprised of segments by geography, which include North America, South America, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The North America segment includes businesses in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. The South America segment includes businesses in Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Colombia, and Ecuador. The Asia Pacific segment includes businesses in South Korea, Thailand, China, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Indonesia, Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia, and India. Finally, the EMEA segment includes businesses in Pakistan, Germany, the United Kingdom, and South Africa.

Image Source: Ingredion 2019 CAGNY Presentation

Geographically, North America contributed to about 60% of Ingredion's net sales in 2018, South America contributed to 16%, EMEA contributed to 10%, and Asia Pacific contributed the remaining 14% of net sales in 2018.

The company's portfolio of products is generally classified into 3 categories, with Specialty Ingredients being within each of the three following categories:

Starch Products: As per page 4 of Ingredion's most recent 10-K, "starches are an important component in a wide range of processed foods, where they are used for adhesion, clouding, dusting, expansion, fat replacement, freshness, gelling, glazing, mouth feel, stabilization, and texture. Cornstarch is sold to cornstarch packers for sale to consumers. Starches are also used in paper production to create a smooth surface for printed communications and to improve strength in recycled papers. Specialty starches are used for enhanced drainage, fiber retention, oil and grease resistance, improved printability, and biochemical oxygen demand control." This segment accounted for 45% of net sales in 2018.

Sweetener Products: According to page 5 of Ingredion's most recent 10-K, "sweeteners include products such as glucose syrups, high maltose syrup, high fructose corn syrup, dextrose, polyols, maltrodextrin, glucose syrup solids, and non-GMO syrups. Our sweeteners are used in a wide variety of food and beverage products, such as baked goods, snack foods, canned fruits, condiments, candy and other sweets, dairy products, ice cream, jams and jellies, prepared mixes, table syrups, soft drinks, fruit-flavored drinks, beer, and many others." This segment accounted for 36% of net sales in 2018.

Co-products and Others: According to page 5 of Ingredion's most recent 10-K, "refined corn oil (from germ) is sold to packers of cooking oil and to producers of margarine, salad dressings, shortening, mayonnaise, and other foods. Corn gluten feed is sold as animal feed. Corn gluten meal is sold as high-protein feed for chickens, pet food, and aquaculture. Our other products include fruit and vegetable products, such as concentrates, purees, and essences, as well as pulse proteins and hydrocolloids systems and blends." The segment accounted for 19% of net sales in 2018.

Now that we have a better understanding of Ingredion's business and how the company generates its sales, we'll transition into why I believe Ingredion can continue to deliver, just as it has in the past 5 years with a 7% 5 year adjusted EPS CAGR.

Image Source: Ingredion 2019 CAGNY Presentation

Despite Ingredion's positioning as one of the largest ingredient solutions companies, the company controlled less than 4% of the massive and fragmented $155 billion global ingredients market.

Image Source: Ingredion 2019 CAGNY Presentation

While Ingredion had a rough 2018, with adjusted operating income declining by 13% and reported operating income declining by 16%, there were a number of unfavorable headwinds that were responsible for this under-performance that I don't envision persisting over the medium to long-term.

Ingredion's Cost Smart program is working to save $24-34 million in 2019 and $125 million cumulatively through 2021, which would contribute to Ingredion's bottom line growth.

Image Source: Ingredion 2019 CAGNY Presentation

In addition to bottom line expansion driven by cost savings, another component of growth is going to be Ingredion's continued expansion into specialty ingredients, which is expected to produce mid to high single digit net sales growth through 2022.

Meanwhile, Ingredion's remaining two thirds of the business is expected to be roughly flat or grow in the single digits through 2022. The overall business is expected to grow net sales 1-4% annually through 2022.

The final mechanism for Ingredion to deliver upon its high single digit EPS growth over the next 4 years is through share buybacks. Ingredion authorized up to 8 million shares of repurchases late last year, which equates to around 12% of the company's outstanding 66 million shares.

If we assume that Ingredion will complete this repurchase program over the next 4 years, this would reduce the share count by an average of 3% a year, which alone would increase Ingredion's EPS by that same amount.

Image Source: Ingredion 2019 CAGNY Presentation

Ingredion is in the process of strengthening its positioning in the specialty ingredients industry, which is a sound move on the part of the company for several reasons.

The first reason is that the shift to specialty ingredients will improve the company's profitability due to the higher margins enjoyed by the specialty ingredients business.

Another reason the shift to specialty ingredients is a wise move on Ingredion's part is because this will reduce the earnings volatility from business with more of an emphasis on commodity corn processing.

Image Source: Ingredion 2019 CAGNY Presentation

These were just a couple of the reasons that Moody's upgraded Ingredion's credit rating from Baa2 to Baa1 last year. Moody's has assigned a stable outlook to Ingredion with the assumption that the continued focus on the specialty ingredients business will not detract from the company's leading positions in sweeteners and starches.

While on the subject of credit ratings, Fitch affirmed Ingredion's BBB investment grade credit rating a few months ago and S&P also assigned a BBB investment grade credit rating to Ingredion.

The management team guiding Ingredion's efforts to deliver high single digit EPS growth over the next 4 years is fortunately an experienced one that is capable of achieving the company's vision.

CEO James Zallie has been CEO since September 2017 and joined Ingredion in 2010. Prior to assuming his current role, Mr. Zallie served as executive vice president - global specialties. According to his Linkedin page, he also worked for National Starch from 1983 to the time it was acquired by Ingredion, serving as CEO of the company. Simply put, Mr. Zallie has decades of industry experience, which will continue to serve Ingredion's shareholders well.

When we consider Ingredion's plan to grow EPS by the high single digits through 2022 and the management team that is available to ensure Ingredion executes upon its goals, I believe the plan is attainable. Ingredion also possesses an investment grade credit rating, which only bolsters the case for an investment in the company.

Risks To Consider

Despite the fact that Ingredion is a fantastic company, that doesn't make the company immune to risk.

According to page 16 of the company's most recent 10-K, food products are often affected by changes in consumer tastes, national, regional, and local economic conditions and demographic trends. As awareness of the detrimental health consequences of artificial sweeteners such as high fructose corn syrup continues to increase, consumers moving to other foods that are perceived to be healthier could weigh on Ingredion's financial results.

Economic conditions in markets where Ingredion operates, such as in South America and the European Union have experienced various levels of weakness in the past few years, which could reduce consumer demand for Ingredion's products, and result in the insolvency of Ingredion's customers (page 16 of Ingredion's most recent 10-K). This may impact the ability of Ingredion to recover the money that its insolvent customers owe to the company.

The next risk is Ingredion's concentration risk among a few key industries to its business. 53% of Ingredion's 2018 sales were to companies operating in the food industry, 11% were made to companies in the beverage industry, 10% were to the animal nutrition industry, and 7% were to the brewing industry (page 16 of Ingredion's most recent 10-K).

Should any of those industries experience a decline in demand in the years ahead, this could reduce the demand for Ingredion's products, which would weigh on the company's financial results.

When we consider that corn and other raw material costs account for between 40 and 65 percent of finished product costs, it's important to consider that raw material, energy price fluctuations (about 11% of finished product costs), and supply shortages could result in decreased profitability, and even result in a disruption of operations (pages 17-18 of Ingredion's most recent 10-K). All of these events could materially impact Ingredion's financial results.

Another risk to Ingredion is that the potential enactment of increased regulations or the levying of taxes on greenhouse gas emissions could increase the company's energy, transportation, and raw materials costs, which may materially impact Ingredion's financial results in an unfavorable manner (pages 18-19 of Ingredion's most recent 10-K). Fortunately, Ingredion is able to balance this risk by maintaining operations in countries across the globe. If countries enact these sorts of regulations, Ingredion always has the option of moving production to other sites within its portfolio that are more favorable.

Because Ingredion operates in many different markets, this can be a double-edged sword. On one hand, the company has access to many fast growing markets. But on the other hand, Ingredion's operating environment is exceedingly complex because of a number of regulations that vary significantly from one market to the next. These types of differences from one market to the next increase the company's compliance costs when interpreting and adhering to local regulations.

Another risk to Ingredion is that 32% of Ingredion's US employees and 37% of the company's non-US employees are members of unions (page 20 of Ingredion's most recent 10-K). An inability to maintain satisfactory labor relations with employees could result in strikes, which could disrupt the company's operations and impact financial results. Also, if the company is unable to settle labor disputes on terms favorable to both employees and itself, this could result in increased labor costs, which would again weigh on profitability.

While the above risks are a great starting point for investors, these are certainly not the only risks. I would refer interested readers to pages 16-22 of Ingredion's most recent 10-K for a more comprehensive listing of the risks facing Ingredion.

A High-Quality Company Trading At A Discount

Since we have established that Ingredion is a mid-cap company worthy of further consideration from a dividend growth investor, we'll now transition into the valuation aspect of a potential investment in the company.

The first valuation metric I'll use to arrive at a fair value for Ingredion is Simply Safe Dividend's 5 year average dividend yield. While I would typically use the 13 year median TTM yield, I don't believe this is an accurate method to determine Ingredion's fair value because of the differing payout ratios over the years, which would lead to an overly optimistic valuation.

According to Simply Safe Dividends, Ingredion's current yield of 3.16% is well above its 5 year average of 1.95%. If we dig a bit deeper, we can come to the conclusion that this is because over the past 5 years, Ingredion's dividend payout ratio has averaged right around 30-31%, whereas the current payout ratio is in the high 30% range.

Assuming that Ingredion's fair value yield going forward is 2.9% and $86.21 a share (a rate that I believe adequately compensates investors for taking on the additional risk of an investment in an equity such as Ingredion versus a treasury bond), Ingredion is trading at a 8.2% discount to fair value and offers investors 8.9% upside from the current price of $79.16 a share (as of July 26, 2019).

The next valuation metric I'll use to determine Ingredion's fair value is the company's 5 year average forward PE ratio.

According to Simply Safe Dividends, Ingredion's current forward PE ratio of 11.6 is considerably below its 5 year average of 15.1.

Assuming a reversion to a valuation multiple on the lower end of that range of 13 and a fair value of $88.71 a share, shares of Ingredion are trading at a 10.8% discount to fair value and offer 12.1% upside from the current price.

Image Source: Investopedia

The final valuation method I'll use is the dividend discount model or DDM.

The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend per share, which is another term for a company's annualized dividend per share. Ingredion's current annualized dividend per share is $2.50.

The next input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity or an investor's required rate of return. In my case, I require a rate of return of at least 10% because that is a bit more than the broader market's historical average.

The third and final input into the DDM is the dividend growth rate, which must properly take into consideration a number of factors in order to be as close to the actual future growth rate as possible.

Given that Ingredion is guiding for earnings growth in the high single digits over the next 4 years and that the payout ratio could expand a slight bit, I believe it is reasonable to assign a long-term dividend growth rate of 7%.

This gives us a fair value of $83.33 a share, which implies that shares of Ingredion are trading at a 5.0% discount to fair value and offer 5.3% upside from the current price.

When we average the three fair values together, we arrive at a fair value of $86.08 a share. This indicates that shares of Ingredion are trading at a 8.0% discount to fair value and offer 8.7% upside from the current price.

Summary: Ingredion Offers An Acceptable Margin Of Safety And Warrants A Buy Rating

As a Dividend Challenger, I believe that Ingredion is still in the early stages of its dividend growth story, and will continue to increase its dividend for many years to come.

Ingredion is among the major players in an industry that our society values and that doesn't appear as though it will change any time soon. Adding to Ingredion's case is that the company possesses a reasonably strong balance sheet and experienced management team to guide it through its risks (i.e. shifting consumer preferences, the introduction of new regulations or expansion of existing regulations, etc).

Furthermore, shares of Ingredion are trading at a decent discount. It isn't the most heavily discounted company on the market, but it's a fantastic name with solid fundamentals, so any discount at all goes a long way for an investor.

Between the 3.2% dividend, conservative 5-6% earnings growth, and 0.8% valuation multiple expansion, Ingredion is likely to at least deliver average annual total returns of 9.0-10.0% over the next decade. I believe this is an acceptable rate of return for a dividend growth investor while offering a nice blend of dividend yield, safety, and growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.