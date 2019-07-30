Territorial Bancorp's Dividend Yield Charm Diminished By Overvaluation

We expect Territorial Bancorp Inc.'s (TBNK) dividend to remain unchanged in 2019, at $1.14 per share. The reason why we're expecting no dividend growth is because we expect earnings, after adjusting for a high non-recurring capital gain in 1Q2019, to be almost the same as that booked in 2018. Nevertheless, our dividend expectation implies a high dividend yield of 3.92%. However, the attractiveness of the high dividend yield is negated by TBNK's valuation, as our analysis shows that TBNK has potential for price downside in the next six months.

Expecting Little Growth in Normalized Earnings

TBNK booked a large gain on sale of securities worth $2.7 million in the first quarter of 2019, which was the main reason why the company's earnings jumped by 36.5% to $0.70 in 1Q2019 compared to 1Q2018. By nature, gain on sale of securities is not a recurring revenue item. Hence, we believe that it is very likely that the gain and, consequently, non-interest based income will normalize in the remainder of 2019. For full year 2019, the large gain will push up earnings.

Apart from this non-recurring gain, we do not expect much growth in TBNK's revenues for 2019. If we remove the effect of the high gain, our projected earnings will go down to $2.06 per share for 2019, which is only 1.5% higher than the EPS for 2018. The table below gives our forecast for TBNK's income and key ratios.

One of the major reasons why we expect little to no growth in normalized earnings is that we expect net interest margin, which has contracted every year since 2015, to reduce by a further 5bps in 2019. Our expectation of a decline in net interest margin is based on our assumption that TBNK's average yields on earning assets will fall by 8bps in 2019 as a result of monetary easing in USA. We expect Fed to cut rates by 50bps in 2019. The table below gives our estimates of TBNK's average yield on earning assets, cost of funds, and net interest margin.

Slight Growth in Earning Assets to Counter the Effect of Margin Decline

We expect TBNK's earning assets to continue on their upwards trend in 2019. However, we expect the growth rate to decrease in 2019 because Fed Funds rate cut will encourage some loan repayments and refinancing. TBNK's management will have to be careful in not letting borrowers looking to refinance move to competing banks. It is likely that aggressive pricing by competitors will keep TBNK's net loans from growing at a strong rate. Our estimates of TBNK's financial position are given in the table below.

TBNK Offering Dividend Yield of 3.92%

As we expect TBNK's normalized earnings in 2019 to be almost the same as that in 2018, we believe that TBNK will be able to maintain its dividend in 2019 at the same level as in the previous year. Our expectation of a dividend payout worth $1.14 per share implies a dividend yield of 3.92%. We do not believe that TBNK will increase its dividend in 2019 in response to its jump in earnings, because the earnings growth is attributable to a non-recurring factor.

Valuation Analysis Shows Possibility of Market Price Decrease

TBNK has traded at an average price to book (P/B) multiple of 1.00x from 2014 to 2018. The table below shows that the company has traded within a range of 0.76x to 1.17x.

The table below gives P/B multiples and ROE of TBNK's peers. The average P/B multiple of all the peers is 1.34, while the average P/B multiple of banks who have forecasted ROE in the range of 9-11% (which is where TBNK's ROE lies too) is 1.06.

Taking the average of TBNK's 5-year historical average, 1.00, and relevant peer average, 1.06, gives us a justified P/B multiple of 1.03. Multiplying 1.03 with our December 2019 projected book value per share of $26.0 gives us a target price of $26.8. This implies a downside of 8% from TBNK's current market price. The table below gives the sensitivity of our target price to different P/B multiples.

TBNK's Repurchase Program to Offer Some Support to Market Price

TBNK announced in June that its Board of Directors has adopted a ninth repurchase program, wherein the company will repurchase up to $5 million of its outstanding shares. This represented an estimated 1.92% of TBNK's market capitalization as of the time of the announcement. The repurchase program will offer some support to TBNK's stock price. Due to the uncertainties involved, we have not incorporated the stock repurchase program in our investment recommendation.

Conclusion: Potential Price Depreciation Offsets Dividend Yield

Our estimated target price suggests that TBNK's market price can potentially decline by 8% in the next six months. The dividend yield of 3.92% does not completely counter the price depreciation potential. As our expected total return for TBNK is negative 4%, we are adopting a neutral stance on the stock. We advise investors to buy the stock only if price dips to $24.4, which is 10% below our target price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.