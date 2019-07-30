CarGurus Is A Good Bet In A Growing Trend

Introduction

CarGurus (CARG) is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used vehicles. The company operates in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, Italy and Spain, and is one of the leading vehicle search engines in the industry. Its core strength lies in its data and analytics platform that provides customers with a deal rating, price history, time on site and vehicle history.

Subsequent sections will talk about the digital transformation in the automotive industry and how today’s players fit into the structure. Further, I am outlining the growth in CarGurus' business over the years since the IPO. Finally, I am comparing CarGurus with some close competitors in the space to demonstrate how CARG is doing the right things, has strong growth potential in the future, but does trade at a premium valuation.

The modern car buying scenario

We are now in the age of buying vehicles through an online experience. Back in the day, there used to be a lot of advice on how we should conduct ourselves at the car dealership. Salesmen often deploy high pressure tactics to make a sale it surely used to be uncomfortable in that hot seat at the dealership office. The more I think about the situation, I get reminded of "The Dealership" episode from Seinfeld where the salesman broke up with Jerry's best friend and starts ripping him off on a used car purchase (Seinfeld - The Dealership)

Another challenge for consumers with the brick and mortar dealership concept was that the inventory of a few dealerships near our residence often becomes the list of options for us to choose from.

We now live in the Information Age and things have probably changed for the better. Today’s car buying landscape can be visualized below:

Obviously, this diagram does not comment on all aspects of the purchase process such as financing / leasing options, trade-in, mechanic inspection & opinion etc. since these are not within the scope of my current analysis of CarGurus.

In this landscape we see several players that provide their services today:

While the idea of getting everything done online sounds great, several customers may be interested in having an in-person look / feel before making a big ticket purchase. For the purpose of this article, we will confine ourselves to the customer research process. This is the area where CarGurus provides its services to customers.

The value of data

Data is the new oil. Companies like CarGurus are in a unique position to obtain data from a large number of dealerships across the country to provide customers with insights on price changes and other trends.

Dealerships are transforming their enterprise, improving their website, keeping their inventory current and have online customer service reps to help potential customers. However, dealerships have inventory constraints and hence, customers can only obtain data on all the vehicles at that specific dealership. CarGurus, Truecar.com (TRUE), AutoTrader and other highly competitive listing platforms offer customers the ability to view inventory from all participating dealerships (not just confined to their geographic region, but we won’t get there in this article).

Studies reveal that millennials to do some heavy research before making purchases. On average, more than 17.6 hours of research is done in shopping for cars online before ever stepping foot into a dealership. This allows them to not be misguided by a chatty salesman who pretends to have worked closely with the product engineering team of Toyota. Also, in most cases, customers do not have any ties with the dealership itself. It doesn’t matter whether I purchase an iPhone from Apple.com, from BestBuy or from Amazon.com right?. Platforms like CarGurus provide customers a list of vehicles that meet their criteria and that drives them to choose the dealership that holds the vehicle.

This provides several benefits to the dealership itself. Customers who walk into the dealership are most likely potential buyers since online comparison platforms are working hard to minimize the time a customer takes to visit numerous dealerships with the hope of finding what they seek. Platforms like CarGurus offer dealerships a way to price, manage and digitally market their inventory.

Do platforms like CarGurus get impacted by the online shift in car buying?

My analysis revealed that CarGurus has listings of brick and mortar dealerships, CarMax, Carvana and several other dealerships in the country. Even when dealers like Carvana are attempting to transform the entire vehicle buying experience to an online mode, the information on “where is the car that matches my requirements” comes from platforms like CarGurus. The idea is to provide customers with all their options so they can compare the inventory, prices and other aspects of the listed vehicle and make their decision. Regardless of which dealer makes the sale, CarGurus platform has been of use to the customer in their decision making platform and has driven traffic to the dealerships.

CarGurus Growth Story

Revenue growth

Data Source: CarGurus FY2018 form 10K

High gross margins

Data Source: CarGurus FY2018 form 10K

FCF growth

Data Source: Wall Street Journal

Popularity among dealerships

Dealers are seeing the value brought by their subscription to CarGurus services. We can see a 16% CAGR paying dealer (subscriber) growth since 2016.

Data Source: CarGurus FY2018 form 10K

Since CarGurus provides listings of new and used vehicles, it is relatively cushioned from the issues of weak new car sales this year. At this time, used car sales are almost twice the number of new vehicles sold and this trend is good for CarGurus.

If we look at Cars.com (CARS), which is a close competitor to CarGurus and offers similar services, there is a reduction in the number of paying dealers.

Source: Cars.com FY2018 annual report

Currently, CarGurus provides a month to month service to dealers (management is considering yearly commitments). Weak economy, rising interest rates and other such factors could dissuade people from considering vehicle purchases (new or used). This could result in dealers cancelling their subscription to CarGurus services (temporarily, till the cycle turns).

The yearly commitment program could be a welcome addition to have some signs of predictable revenues and could mean good news for investors.

Valuation

From a valuation standpoint, CarGurus is not cheap. Even though it trades at a very attractive PEG ratio, its P/S and EV/EBITDA are quite high compared to competitors like Cars.com and TrueCar. However, it is noteworthy that among these three, CarGurus is the only profitable company.

Data Source: Wall Street Journal

Conclusion

CarGurus provides a service that fits well in today’s transforming auto sales industry. Its growing popularity among dealerships is evidence of the value provided by its offerings. Since CarGurus provides information on new and used vehicles, it is relatively shielded from the cyclic nature of the new vehicle sales. However, the business could suffer from low demand for new / used vehicles due to weak economy, rising interest rates, etc. I anticipate CarGurus to move at par with the cyclic nature of other auto stocks, but at a premium valuation that the auto peers due to the data oriented nature of its business. In my opinion, CarGurus platform will continue to grow strong (both nationally and internationally) and presents a good opportunity for long term investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CARG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.