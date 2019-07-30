Prospect Capital Corp.: My Game Plan For August

I have sold PSEC and other BDCs lately in order to restructure my investment portfolio.

Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC) will release results for its fourth fiscal quarter in August. I am prepared to re-buy Prospect Capital Corp. next month on any emotionally-fueled sell-off, should the business development company fail to meet NII expectations or report a larger-than-expected drop in net asset value. Buying Prospect Capital Corp. at times of souring investor sentiment has proven to be a profitable investment strategy.

Prospect Capital Corp. - Portfolio Overview

Prospect Capital Corp. is structured and regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Hence, Prospect Capital Corp. is required by law to distribute at least 90 percent of its earnings/taxable income as dividends to shareholders. In other words, Prospect Capital Corp. is a high-yield income vehicle for investors that desire high, recurring dividend income.

Prospect Capital Corp. predominantly invests in first and second lien senior loans and mezzanine debt, but the business development company also invests in equity which gives Prospect Capital Corp. earnings upside through successful exits.

First liens currently make up the lion share of the BDC's $5.9 billion investment portfolio: They accounted for 44.6 percent of total investments while second liens represented 23.5 percent of investments.

Here's a portfolio snapshot.

Prospect Capital Corp. is moderately diversified across industries. The business development company has low exposure to the volatile energy industry (~3 percent) which has proven to be highly dependent on (volatile) energy prices.

Here's a diversification/industry snapshot.

Controversial Performance History

Depending on how one wants to measure performance, Prospect Capital Corp. either comes out on top or at the bottom. Prospect Capital Corp.'s average annual return on equity, for instance, a reasonable performance measure, Prospect Capital Corp. actually compares favorable to its BDC peers: The BDC produced a five-year average annual return on equity of 6.8 percent compared to 6.3 percent for the average BDC.

On the other hand, if one looks at Prospect Capital Corp.'s net asset value per-share growth over the last five years, the trend tells quite a different story.

The answer to this contradictory performance is to see Prospect Capital Corp. as a trading vehicle that can be bought at times of excessive undervaluation rather than a serious long-term holding.

Distribution - Get Used To Dividend Cuts

If you are looking for income security, Prospect Capital Corp. is probably not your best choice.

Prospect Capital Corp. has had a history of underearning its dividend payout and cutting its dividend: The BDC slashed its monthly dividend twice since 2015, each time by major percentages.

Here's Prospect Capital Corp.'s 5-year growth chart.

The dividend growth chart tells a clear story here: A BDC that has cut its dividend in the past should be expected to cut its dividend again...and in the case of Prospect Capital Corp. this will likely be the case once the company starts to underearn its cumulative quarterly dividend with net investment income again.

This, however, is currently not the case. Prospect Capital Corp. outearns its dividend with net investment income and fourth quarter fiscal earnings in August are likely going to be robust in light of a roaring U.S. economy.

Right now, the dividend is not at risk of being adjusted downwards.

Source: Achilles Research

NAV-Discount

Prospect Capital Corp. is by far the cheapest business development company in the sector, and that's largely because of the BDC's underwhelming NAV/share growth and unrealiable dividend.

Prospect Capital Corp.'s shares are currently priced at a 26 percent discount to net asset value, but PSEC has regularly traded at larger NAV discounts. Buying PSEC at a 35 percent or higher NAV-discount has been a profitable strategy for me in the last 4 years, and a sell-off in August, either because of a general market consolidation or unexpectedly weak fourth quarter earnings, would put PSEC on the map again as a potential "Speculative Buy".

And here's how PSEC compares against its BDC peers in the sector in terms of P/NAV-ratio:

Game Plan For Earnings

My expectations for Prospect Capital Corp.'s Q4-2019 earnings are:

NII: $0.21-$0.22/share;

Non-accrual ratio: Fairly stable, 3.30 percent of total portfolio assets +/- 50 basis points;

Stable NAV: $9.08/share +/- $0.10/share.

If Prospect Capital Corp. reports a larger NAV/share drop due to any write-downs of its portfolio investments and we see a resulting sell-off in the stock, I'd be open to once again open a speculative starter position at ~$6.00. That said, though, the U.S. economy was in good shape in the second quarter, and earnings seasons so far as seen good corporate earnings. Hence, Prospect Capital Corp. will likely report solid quarterly earnings as well.

Prospect Capital Corp., in my view, is a high-yielding trading vehicle that should be bought when the net asset value discount spirals out of control (due to negative portfolio news, a dividend cut etc) and sold when PSEC's valuation multiple re-rates and investor sentiment normalizes.

Your Takeaway

Prospect Capital Corp. will likely report moderately good earnings for its fourth fiscal quarter ending June 30, 2019. However, I am getting cash ready in order to take advantage of another market or stock sell-off.

I have bought PSEC three times in the last four years, each time when the NAV exceeded at least 30 percent and I sold during the succeeding recovery. Prospect Capital Corp. is not a long-term investment holding, in my opinion, but only a high-yielding trading vehicle that can be profitably bought and sold on the back of a bad earnings report or a dividend adjustment. Right now, Prospect Capital Corp. is not an attractive 'Buy', but I will keep a close eye on PSEC and pull the trigger once the stock drops below $6.00.

