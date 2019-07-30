National Health Investors' Growing 5.2%-Yielding Dividend Is Attractive

NHI should benefit from several tailwinds such as favorable demographics and the trend towards more outpatient services.

Investment Thesis

National Health Investors (NHI) delivered a solid Q1 2019 with mid-single digit top and bottom lines growth. The company has a portfolio of diversified properties in the U.S. In addition, it should continue to benefit from an ageing population in the country, and the trend towards more outpatient services. NHI also has a strong balance sheet to support its acquisitions activities. The company pays a growing 5.2%-yielding dividend. However, its shares are fairly valued. Short-term investors may struggle to find the right entry point. Nevertheless, we think NHI is a good stock choice for dividend income investors with a long-term investment horizon.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q1 2019 Financial Highlights

NHI delivered solid top and bottom lines growth in Q1 2019. In Q1 2019, its revenue increased by 4.6% to $76.1 million. Similarly, its adjusted EBITDA grew by 4.2% to $68.2 million. Due to equity dilution, its normalized adjusted funds from operations was flat. Its AFFO in Q1 2019 was $1.22 per share.

Source: Q1 2019 Supplemental

What we like about National Health Investors and its business

A diversified portfolio of properties

NHI owns a diversified portfolio of 233 properties in 33 states in the United States. Its properties include 152 senior housing locations, 76 skilled nursing facilities, 3 hospitals, and 2 medical offices.

Source: Q1 2019 Supplemental

Price escalators in its leases

We like NHI's rental revenue mix because it contains price escalators in most of its rental contracts. The company's annual rent escalator is typically in the range of 2-3%. This allows it to grow its same-property revenue at a pace of 2-3% annually.

No significant lease expiries before 2023

There are limited lease expiries for NHI in the next few years. As can be seen from the table, the lease expiries before 2023 only represent about 4% of its total annual rents.

Lease Maturities Annualized cash rent ($ in thousands) Percentage of Annual Rent 2019 307 0.1% 2020 3146 1.3% 2021 2045 0.8% 2022 4269 1.8% 2023 14358 5.9% 2024 15648 6.4% 2025 2694 1.1% 2026 33238 13.7% 2027 6745 2.8% 2028 10844 4.5% Thereafter 149996 61.7% Total 243290 100.0%

Source: Created by author; Q1 2019 Supplemental

NHI should benefit from an ageing population

NHI should benefit from several trends in the healthcare industry. First, according to U.S. Census Bureau, the number of Americans aged 65 and older is projected to more than double from 46 million today to over 98 million by 2060. The 65 and older age group's share of the total population will increase to nearly 24% from 15% today. This means that there will be more people that will demand different forms of healthcare services including skilled nursing services and senior housing services.

NHI's skilled nursing facilities should benefit from outpatient trends

There is an ongoing migration of medical services from hospitals to other less urgent services such as skilled nursing services. As the chart below illustrates, distribution of outpatient revenues has increased from only 28% in 1994 to 48% in 2016. On the other hand, distribution of inpatient revenues has declined from 72% in 1994 to 52% in 2016. We believe NHI's exposure to skilled nursing facilities is well-positioned to benefit from this trend.

Source: Physician Realty's June 2019 Investor Presentation

Solid balance sheet

NHI has a solid balance sheet with low leverage. As can be seen from the chart below, its net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio was 4.6x. This is much lower than the industry average of 5-6x. Its fixed charge coverage of 5.1x is also pretty good. NHI's solid balance sheet should allow it to pursue opportunistic acquisitions to grow its portfolio.

Source: Q1 2019 Supplemental

Risks and Challenges

Reduction of healthcare reimbursement from government programs and private insurance payors

Sources of revenue for NHI's tenants typically include the U.S. federal Medicare program, state Medicaid programs, private insurance payors, and health maintenance organizations. However, its tenants continue to face increased government and private payor pressure to control or reduce healthcare costs and significant reductions in healthcare reimbursement. These trends will continue to pressure its tenants' profitability and may hinder their ability to renew their leases at higher rates.

Valuation

NHI expects to generate an adjusted funds from operations of $5.04-5.10 per share. Using the midpoint of its guidance, its price to 2019 AFFO ratio is 15.7x. This ratio is comparable to Physician Realty's (DOC) 15.7x but slightly below HCP REIT's (HCP) 17.8x.

Source: Q1 2019 Press Release

A growing 5.2%-yielding dividend

NHI pays a quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 5.2%. NHI has consistently increased its dividend in the past (usually annually). As can be seen from the chart below, the company's dividend yield of 5.2% is in the middle of its yield range of 4.1% and 6% in the past 5 years. Its dividend is safe with a dividend payout ratio of 80.2% in Q1 2019.

Data by YCharts

Investor Takeaway

We like NHI's high-quality portfolio of healthcare properties with stable and positive outlooks. Its shares are currently attractive especially with a 5.2%-yielding dividend. We think the company is a good defensive stock choice for dividend investors with a long-term investment horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.