Seagate Could Benefit From Turmoil In The Memory Market

As long as the current situation remains the same, Seagate will most likely continue to do what it has been doing for the last four years.

Seagate continues to rely on HDDs even though they are in danger of being overtaken by SSDs, which offer superior performance at a higher price.

Seagate (STX) is a company that is closely associated with the hard disk drive (“HDD”), a device that stores and retrieves data from rotating disks or platters. HDDs have been around for decades, but the technology is in danger of being supplanted by a new generation of solid state drives (“SSDs”) that rely on NAND memory chips to store and retrieve data.

The specter of obsolescence is something that has been hanging over Seagate’s bread and butter and probably the biggest reason why a number of investors are wary of the stock. Why consider a company that relies on technology that is very likely to become obsolete one day. However, investors should not necessarily ignore the stock because the stock can still make gains. All Seagate needs for it to happen are favorable circumstances that lead to, for instance, windfall sales and profits. If that happens, the stock could jump based on such positive development.

Yes, Seagate will eventually have to reinvent itself when HDDs are no longer needed in the long run and they’re completely replaced by SSDs. But that day is still a long way from here since the whole process of replacing HDDs will take years to complete. In the meantime, the amount of data that needs to be stored continues to grow rapidly. All that growth in data requires a cost-effective storage option. So there is still a market for HDDs and Seagate by extension.

In fact, HDD demand may rise in the near future due to unforeseen circumstances that could cause problems for SSDs, its main competitor. If this happens, Seagate could be set to receive an unexpected windfall gain in sales and profits. That could help Seagate’s stock which hasn’t made much progress in the last four years and is actually at the same price level it was in July 2015.

Potential impact of the dispute tween South Korea and Japan on Seagate

The Japanese government decided on June 30th that it will impose restrictions on South Korea by requiring its companies to get permission for the import of fluorinated polyimides, photoresists and hydrogen fluoride from Japanese suppliers. The last two items are important materials that South Korea’s Samsung and SK Hynix need to make NAND memory chips.

If Samsung and SK Hynix are unable to source materials from Japan, then their ability to produce NAND chips could be severely curtailed. That should push up SSD prices because Samsung and SK Hynix combine for roughly 40% of global production of NAND chips as the table below indicates. If there are not enough NAND chips, memory prices will rise and manufacturers of SSDs will have to raise their own prices to adjust for higher input costs.

Company NAND market share Samsung 29.9% Toshiba 20.2% Micron 16.5% WDC 14.9% SK Hynix 9.5% Intel 8.5% Others 0.5%

Spot prices for NAND memory chips have already been on the rise since the beginning of July. If this continues, SSD prices will inevitably rise along with higher memory prices. That should make HDDs more attractive to buyers who have to pick between HDDs and SSDs for their storage needs. Seagate would be the beneficiary in such a situation by making its products more competitive versus the competition.

Why higher prices for SSDs matter to Seagate

SSDs are superior in almost all aspects compared to HDDs. For instance, SSDs support much higher data transfer speeds than HDDs, SSDs are less prone to mechanical malfunctions since they do not contain any moving parts like HDDs and SSDs consume less power than HDDs. But there is one area where HDDs are still ahead of SSDs and that is cost. HDDs are on average significantly cheaper per gigabyte than SSDs.

However, prices for NAND chips have been going down in recent years. SSDs have become more affordable and the price gap that exists between the two products has narrowed tremendously. More and more people have been opting for SSDs and their superior performance. That has hurt sales of HDDs and Seagate by extension.

Unit shipments of SSDs could even surpass those of HDDs for the first time in as little as two years if the current trend persists. The table below shows units shipments for HDDs and SSDs in recent years. Notice that the gap between the two has shrunk drastically in the last several years. In some market segments, such as laptops, SSDs have already surpassed HDDs in market share.

HDDs SSDs 2015 470M 105M 2016 425M 140M 2017 395M 190M 2018 370M 235M

Outlook for HDDs is not good

How much HDDs are in need of a boost becomes obvious if one takes a look at data from Nidec Corporation. Nidec supplies most of the small precision motors that are used in HDDs from Seagate and other HDD manufacturers such as Western Digital. Since demand for HDDs has been going down, so too have shipments of these small motors from Nidec.

Nidec expects the HDD market to shrink from 376M units in 2018 to 309M in 2019, an 18% decline. If this turns out to be correct, the HDD market will have decreased by 45.2% since 2014 when 564M HDD units were shipped. The market for HDDs is expected to continue to decrease in 2020.

The decline in HDD sales is primarily driven by lower prices for SSDs. Up until quite recently, SSD prices had been going down steadily. According to reports from Dramexchange and Trendforce, SSD prices were expected to hit an all-time low of under $0.10 per gigabyte before the end of 2019. The hope for Seagate is that the dispute between South Korea and Japan shakes things up.

It’s clear from the data available that the current trend in the market is not in favor of Seagate. If this continues, Seagate has every reason to be concerned. So if something can turn the tide and cause people to switch back to HDDs, then that would be good news for Seagate.

Seagate has achieved some success

The one area where Seagate has made good progress is in the amount of data that can be stored on one of its hard disk platters. The areal density continues to improve, which has allowed Seagate to increase the capacity of its HDDs even if the number of units shipped remains stagnant. The table below shows how Seagate has managed to increase HDD capacity.

HDD capacity (exabyte) Average capacity per drive (terabyte) Total Units Q3 2019 76.7 2.5 30.68M Q2 2019 87.4 2.3 38.00M Q1 2019 98.8 2.5 39.52M Q4 2018 92.9 2.5 37.16M Q3 2018 87.4 2.4 36.42M Q2 2018 87.5 2.2 39.77M Q1 2018 70.3 1.9 37.00M Q4 2017 62.2 1.8 34.56M Q3 2017 65.5 1.8 36.39M

(non-GAAP) Revenue Net income Q3 2019 $2313M $195M Q2 2019 $2715M $384M Q1 2019 $2991M $450M Q4 2018 $2835M $461M Q3 2018 $2803M $381M Q2 2018 $2914M $159M Q1 2018 $2632M $181M Q4 2017 $2406M $114M Q3 2017 $2674M $194M

However, technological progress has not helped with earnings. Seagate is currently in somewhat of a rough patch with declining revenue and net income for the last three quarters. Seagate could turn that around if SSD prices rise due to a shortage of NAND chips. The longer the market for NAND chips is disrupted by tensions between South Korea and Japan, the more likely Seagate is to benefit.

Investor takeaways

It’s important to remind people that the restrictions imposed by Japan on South Korea do not amount to an actual ban. As an article from JapanTimes explains:

While the stricter checks on three specialist materials — which took effect Thursday — don’t amount to a ban, exporters will be required to obtain a separate license each time they want to sell the materials to South Korea, causing delays.

In other words, South Korean producers of memory chips have at this point not been barred from obtaining semiconductor materials and they should be able to continue production as long as that is the case. The perceived benefits to Seagate from the dispute between South Korea and Japan are only a theoretical possibility that have yet to become reality. Seagate will only benefit if Japan goes ahead and blocks South Korea from obtaining semiconductor materials, which will lead to higher prices for NAND chips and SSDs.

This is why any investor with an interest in Seagate should keep a close eye on what happens between South Korea and Japan. If the situation seems to be escalating, memory prices are likely to move higher. This would be positive for Seagate because it increases the odds that it will stand to benefit. The stock is likely to move higher in anticipation of this happening. Anyone long will be rewarded at this point. But if there’s no escalation and the situation remains as is, then it’s best to stay on the sidelines when it comes to Seagate.

If Japan decides for whatever reason that South Korea can continue to import materials from Japan as long as they do the paperwork, prices for NAND chips and SSDs will not remain elevated as some hope for. Seagate will then be left with the same situation that confronted it before the outbreak of the dispute between Japan and South Korea. As long as this is the case, Seagate is likely to remain stuck where it is right now - basically, going sideways in a trading range.

