LGL's Risk Exposures Could Limit Its Growth Potential

Introduction

LGL (LGL) group is a holding company that manufactures frequency and spectrum control products that are used mainly in aerospace and defense communications, laboratory instruments and data transfer in wireless and internet infrastructure. The company operates through two principal subsidiaries, M-tron Industries inc (MitronPTI) and Precise Time and Frequency (PTF). Because the company is dependent on a very narrow line of business, I believe it is important to discuss the key risk factors first. After analyzing the risk factors, I found that there are several factors which could significantly limit its growth potential. But the company has produced good results for several quarters and it wouldn’t be logical to reduce your position if you already own the stock. Therefore, I would recommend holding the stock but reduce your position should any weakness emerge from the factors discussed below.

Image: Yahoo! Finance

Key Risk Factors

LGL’s generates more than 17% of its sales from one customer while 30% of its accounts receivable are accounted for by four of its largest customers. The heavy sales concentration exposes the company to high sales risk; loss of one or more of these customers will create a substantial impact on its financials and market position. Although LGL’s acquisition of PTF added a product line of electronic instruments that includes highly engineered products for the generation of time and frequency references for synchronization and control, it is still dependent on a single line of business (electric components, MitronPTI) because the company has not faced enough demand for its PTF products. Until it sees significant growth from the PTF electronic instruments product line or develops or acquires additional product lines, it will remain dependent on its electronic components line of business. In most of the cases we see backlog as a good indicator for the near future or sometimes for the long run, but LGL’s backlog consists of orders that may be canceled without any significant penalty. The company also faces supply-side risk. LGL purchases certain key components and raw materials from a single or limited source and could lose sales if these sources fail to fulfill its needs.

Financial Analysis and Valuation

It has only been a few quarters that LGL’s sales started growing but profitability is somewhat volatile. Out of its last 25 quarters, only eleven has seen a profit, but the company has been profitable consecutively for the last four quarters along with positive sales growth which has positively impacted the stock price. But the company’s reliance on a narrow line of business makes it highly probable that minor changes can significantly impact its sales base and consequently, the stock price.

Data from 10-Q files

LGL’s recent performance was strong across several measures. Q1 revenue was up 11.6% compared to Q1 last year and EPS went up by $0.08, reaching $0.12. The order backlog increased by 60.2%, reaching more than $21 million at the end of the quarter. The increase could signal a favorable market for the company and its stronger execution in achieving design wins and backlog. The backlog of unfilled orders includes amounts based on signed contracts as well as agreed letters of intent, which it has determined are firm orders likely to be fulfilled in the next 12 months. The strong performance was mostly aided by higher-margin, market-driven, highly engineered assemblies in the defense and aerospace markets. The management believes that existing cash and cash equivalents and cash generated from operations will be sufficient to meet its ongoing working capital and capital expenditure requirements for the next 12 months from the date of this filing.

Image: 10-Q File

I am grateful for the support I have received from you our shareholders, our directors, all our employees, and most importantly our customers, who, in addition to staying with us through some difficult times for our company in the past, most recently have rewarded us with significant increases in the volume of business they have awarded our company.” Michael J. Ferrantino, CEO and Executive Vice Chairman

To assess LGL’s competitive position, I have compared its performance with a number of competitors; except Servotronics, all of them have a significantly larger market cap. The competitors on the table include Wireless Telecom Group Inc (WTT), Avnet (AVT), Kemnet Group (KEM), Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW) and Servotronics (SVT). Except for Avnet, all the competitors have produced excellent sales growth over the years and most of the competitors have high levels of profitability, both in its gross margin and earnings yield. Although Arrow, Avnet, and Servotronics has a significantly lower gross margin, all of them had higher levels of earnings yield compared to LGL. This shows that these companies have higher cost savings in its operating expenditures compared to LGL. The most important reason behind this is LGL’s significantly small size and market position; operating cost structure should see most profitability if the company can successfully grow its market share.

LGL WTT AVT KEM ARW SVT Market cap 40,574,782 66,114,239 4,794,697,320 1,165,097,040 5,941,336,770 25,685,000 Revenue growth (5 years, CAGR) -1.04% 9.31% -5.65% 7.81% 6.80% 9.57% Gross Profit Margin (LTM) 39% 45% 13% 33% 12% 24% Earnings Yield (LTM) 4% -1% 6% 18% 12% 13%

Compiled from 10-Q files and Stockrow

Although LGL’s results lag its competitors, most of which are much larger in size, its price to sales ratio remains considerably higher than its peers. The value shows that the company is overvalued, and the acceptable level should have been much lower. I believe that investors are not considering significant risks involved with the company and paying a lot higher than they should for the company.

Data from Stockrow

Better performance under current CEO

Michael J. Ferrantino, Sr, is the CEO and Executive Vice Chairman of LGL group, the board’s Chairman is Marc J. Gabelli. Michael has taken the CEO position in June 2014 and the company has performed well under his leadership when compared against the previous CEO. Previously Michael was the president and CEO of Valpey-Fisher Corporation, President of Micro networks Division, and served in various top capacities in several electronics-based companies. Michael brings to the Board his extensive knowledge and leadership experience in the RF/microwave integrated system and frequency control industries. Different people in CEO and Chairman positions also extends the credibility of the board to some extent and facilitates better functioning of the company compared to the companies where the same person assumes both positions. Another important thing to note is that there are no family relationships among its executive officers and directors.

Conclusions

LGL has been performing better for the past few quarters: both sales and profit margin are improving. The company had a strong quarter aided by the defense and aerospace markets. Overall, under its current CEO, the company has done well and focusing on high margin markets. Backlog has increased significantly which could increase this year’s sales and earnings. However, the company is exposed to several key factors that could limit its growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.