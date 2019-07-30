Gjensidige Forsikring's Q2 2019 Earnings Review

Nonetheless, it's not the right time to buy Gjensidige, as the Norwegian insurer has already met market's expectations (margin restoration, higher contribution from the non-core markets).

Underwriting results improved, mainly driven by re-underwriting and efficiency measures, but also helped by more favorable weather conditions in Norway.

Year-to-date results grew substantially, from NOK 3.0 billion to NOK 4.7 billion, benefiting from the sale of Gjensidige Bank and underwriting margin improvements.

On the 12th of July, Gjensidige reported its second-quarter results, profit before taxes grew a very substantial 70%, from NOK 0.7 billion to NOK 1.7 billion.

Note for the readers: Gjensidige Forsikring (OTC:GJNSF) (OTCPK:GJNSY) is primarily traded on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker GJF:NO. I will be referring to the Norwegian symbol for the article and using Norwegian reporting. Amounts are in NOK unless mentioned otherwise, 1 Norwegian Krone = 11.71¢ as of July, 11, 2019.

Executive Summary

Gjensidige’s 2019 half-year results were characterized by more favorable weather conditions in Norway plus strong financial markets, resulting in a significant improvement vs. the same period last year (+30% in stock price). Benefiting from strong results in both Q1 and Q2, the insurer reported a profit before tax expense of NOK 4.7 billion ($550 million) for the first half.

Source: Gjensidige’s Q2 2019 Report

On a year-to-date basis, the stock price grew by more than 30%, benefiting from the favorable opinion of the market.

Data by YCharts

Following Q1 and Q2 2019 results, investors acknowledged the strong moat of the insurer in the Nordic countries and the efforts made to restore margins, after a weak performance in 2018, adversely affected by higher weather-related claims (harsh winter and dry summer). Price initiatives and cost reductions led to higher margins, reflected in the earnings growth.

Although I remain long on Gjensidige, I consider that it is not the right time to initiate a position, as most of the upside disappeared with the stock rally of the first half of the year. Nonetheless, I remain convinced on the company's ability to generate resilient cash flows and redistribute the capital excess via gradual dividend increases.

Solid Performance On All Levels

Private Segment: In Q2 2019, underwriting profits increased by 57% to NOK 584.2 million ($68 million). This increase was driven primarily by the improved profitability of auto insurance plus more favorable weather conditions versus the same quarter last year.

The quarterly combined ratio improved by 9.4 percentage points, benefiting from less large losses and an improved underlying loss ratio, partially offset by lower run-off gains. Both auto and property insurance lines showed improved profitability, reflecting pricing increases launched in response to higher claims costs and extraordinary weather effects from the previous year. This is not uncommon in the insurance sector; a bad year with higher claim trend used to lead to increased premiums across the industry, impacting the technical result of the next year positively.

Source: Gjensidige’s Q2 2019 Report

On a year-to-date basis, the private segment recorded an underwriting income of NOK 979.1 million ($115 million), 37% higher than last year. The segment benefited from 1.4% in premium growth, and improved underwriting measures. The year-to-date combined ratio improved from 83.2% to 77.3%. This favorable combined ratio drop was largely due to lower major losses, the improvement in the underlying loss ratio, partially offset by the cost ratio worsening and lower run-off gains.

Commercial Segment: In the commercial segment, second-quarter underwriting results grew 60% to NOK 493 million ($58 million).

Source: Gjensidige’s Q2 2019 Report

The increase in underwriting profit was primarily driven by higher earned premiums (+6.2%), more favorable weather conditions, and increased run-off gains, partially offset by higher large losses. The combined ratio saw a favorable 8.4% drop to 75.3%, largely due to a significant drop in the loss ratio (7.4 percentage points to 64.5%). This improvement was produced by more effective pricing and re-underwriting. The cost ratio also dropped by 1% to 10.8%, as a result of staff reductions and cost discipline.

On a year-to-date level, underwriting results increased NOK 450 million ($53 million) to NOK 826 million ($97 million). Solid renewals, good risk selection and risk pricing were the main drivers of gains with the combined ratio improving from 89.9% to 79.3%.

Denmark: In Denmark, quarterly underwriting profits skyrocketed by 247% to NOK 221.1 million ($26 million). This increase in underwriting income was driven by both lower major losses, and a somewhat reduced frequency of claims.

Source: Gjensidige’s Q2 2019 Report

Measured in local currency, earned premiums declined by 2.1% as a result of continued price increases and re-underwriting for the commercial lines as well as selected private lines. Good risk selection plus price increases led to a drop in the combined ratio, ending at 81.8% in Q2 2019.

On a year-to-date basis, the combined ratio improved by 7.3 points to 86.6%. In spite of the drop in the earned premiums, the underwriting results grew 90%, from NOK 174.9 million ($20 million) to NOK 323.9 million ($38 million).

Sweden: In Sweden, the underwriting results grew slowly to NOK 13.7 million (less than $2 million).

Source: Gjensidige’s Q2 2019 Report

Measured in local currency, premiums decreased by 13.2%, following repricing measures for private insurance lines and the pruning of two large unprofitable accounts. The drop in the earned premiums affected the cost ratio adversely. Nonetheless, improvement in actual losses led to a slightly favorable improvement in the combined ratio from 96.7% in Q2 2018 to 96% in Q2 2019.

On a year-to-date level, the combined ratio also dropped by 2.3 points to 94.9%. While the cost ratio worsened by 2.8 points, mainly due to the aforementioned drop in earned premiums, the Swedish portfolio was positively affected by lower large losses as well as a 0.7 percentage point decrease in the underlying loss ratio. Although the premiums dropped by 16%, year-to-date underwriting gains grew by 51% to NOK 35.5 million ($4 million).

The Baltics (Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania): The Baltics also showed improved underwriting results, in spite of fierce competition and high price sensitivity.

Source: Gjensidige’s Q2 2019 Report

The combined ratio improved by 1 percentage point, favorably affected by a 0.8 point drop in the cost ratio and a 0.2 point decline in the loss ratio.

On a year-to-date basis, Baltic underwriting gains were flat at NOK 20.1 million ($2.5 million). The earned premium rose by 0.1%, reflecting sales growth in the health and auto insurance lines, offset by somewhat lower prices as a result of fierce competition. Year-to-date the combined ratio worsened by 0.1 point to 96.3%. The loss ratio deteriorated by 0.9 point, while the expense ratio dropped by 0.8 point, benefiting from ongoing restructuring and cost saving initiatives.

Pension: On both quarterly and year-to-date sides, pension earnings growth was mainly due to a growing asset base which led to higher administration fees and insurance income.

Source: Gjensidige’s Q2 2019 Report

Takeaways

Gjensdige successfully pushed through significant price increases across all segments, which together with re-underwriting and efficiency measures, improved underlying profitability. The company succeeded in simultaneously combining turnover growth in Norway, with underwriting margin increases.

Source: Gjensidige’s Q2 2019 Presentation

Furthermore, the insurance company continued to grow non-core markets, like pension activities.

Source: Gjensidige’s Q2 2019 Report

On top of these wins, the insurer benefited from higher investment returns, which generated NOK 1.2 billion ($140 million) of additional earnings for the first six months of 2019.

Source: Gjensidige’s Q2 2019 Presentation

They also recorded NOK 1.6 billion ($187 million) for the sale gain of Gjensidige Bank. Adjusted for Gjensidige Bank’s sale, the post-tax profit for the first half of 2019 would have been around NOK 2.5 billion ($293 million), or a NOK 5.0 ($0.59) per share, vs. a NOK 3.08 EPS ($0.44) in the first half of 2018. The company succeeded in restoring margins while also growing its portfolio, leading to 34% growth in earnings per share. Although the question of the cash deployment from the sale of Gjensdige Bank is still outstanding, Gjensidige is now determined to grow in Norway (via pension activities), as well as in the Baltics.

Does this excellent performance make Gjensidige a buy?

No! We want to buy stocks before operational improvement leads to share price increases, not afterward. While book value per share grew 6% from Q1 to Q2 2019, the company’s stock grew significantly more and is now trading at almost 3.8 times book value. This is quite expensive, especially for a mature insurance company with a low single-digit forward growth expectation. In fact, if the stock price jumps above NOK 200, I plan to reduce my existing position.

The Power of Multiple Cash Flow Streams Since inception, the CFK Income Portfolio has generated a total return of 58.9% (verse 41.2% for the S&P 500, and 34% for the Russell 2000). We accomplished while also producing a very attractive portfolio dividend stream in the 7-9% range. A focus on strong and growing company cash flows, as well as management alignment and capital allocation skills, is at the core of what we do. Please join us at Cash Flow Kingdom, "the place where cash flow is king", to see if we can help you achieve your financial goals.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GJNSF, GJNSY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.