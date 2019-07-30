MiMedx: Could Finish 2018 With A Bang While 2020 Could Be Even Better

MiMedx Group, Inc. (OTC:MDXG) should be watched closely as summer turns into fall as the company's upcoming restated financials could be showing up in part or in whole at any time. Regaining compliance with up-to-date financials should result in a re-listing on the Nasdaq in short order presumably before the end of 2019. MiMedx is expected to host its 2019 Annual Meeting later this year to fully refresh its Board which could coincide around the time the company's financials are released. MiMedx's Phase 2 clinical study for osteoarthritis of the knee is scheduled to end in December of 2019 with data that could potentially move the stock back to highs in 2020 not seen since the internal investigation started. MiMedx remains a strong speculative buy for investors with a high risk tolerance for turnaround companies with best-in-class products.

MiMedx ended its internal investigation this last May 2019 with no smoking guns, fraud, or other illegal activity by the company as the results of the 15-month investigation seemed to center around timing issues related to revenue recognition regarding single-digit percentages of company revenues in affected quarters. These results are more in line with the accounting practices used to report revenues at the time instead of any actual fraud or deceit by company or company executives at that time. At the conclusion of the investigation, MiMedx hired on new accounting firm BDO, the fifth largest tax advisory firm in the world, to restate the company's financials since 2012. After two-plus months on the job, BDO might be prepared to release some or all of the company's financials in the coming months before year's end as all the investigational work is done and BDO mostly has to report the financials accurately after its own due diligence. The company's stock price indicates the positive sentiment the market has towards these events since the conclusion of its internal investigation as I wrote previously that MiMedx had further upside coming after its internal investigation concluded.

Data by YCharts

MiMedx's management had a sweeping victory in its 2018 Annual Meeting held on June 27, 2019, as its three board members were elected while former CEO Pete Petit's two proposals were rejected including having the 2019 Annual Meeting held in August of 2019. This allows management the convenience to schedule the 2019 Annual Meeting later in the year more in conjunction with the potential release of some or all of its restated financials. The 2019 meeting should finish the refresh of the company's board of directors as most of the old management of the company at this time is out of the picture.

Restatement of the company's financials over the past few years should be the main barrier to overcome as MiMedx could seek re-listing on the Nasdaq by the end of 2019 if all goes well. Considering MiMedx's delisting caused a 23% drop in the stock on its announcement, a re-listing of the stock could have a nice overall positive effect on the share price when it happens as well.

MiMedx used to be a zero debt company, but it recently secured a $75M loan facility that should easily see it through its financial restatement process along with continuing to support its clinical pipeline of potential products. On page 110 of a recent proxy filing, the company's management compensation points to revenues in 2018 in the $350M plus range. This points to a company that still possesses healthy sales even after 15 months of internal investigations and the fallout from those reports. Healthy sales of best in class products, according to clinical studies, along with a healthy recent capital raise should render bankruptcy concerns for the company obsolete as it works its way back into the market's good graces.

MiMedx's recent capital raise not only effectively eliminates near-term bankruptcy concerns, but it also allows the company to fully fund its clinical pipeline of products including its potential blockbuster for osteoarthritis of the knee. MiMedx received RMAT designation by the FDA for this clinical candidate, which includes both fast track and breakthrough therapy designation, as it has the potential to address unmet medical needs for the condition. This designation gives MiMedx expanded FDA help in forming its developmental program along with expedited manufacturing development strategies. Osteoarthritis affects an estimated 31 million Americans and is the leading cause of disability in American adults with peak revenues projected by MiMedx possibly exceeding $4 billion for musculoskeletal pain management within the more than $12 billion addressable U.S. joint pain injection market. This could be a pretty big deal for a company whose market cap currently is hovering around the $600M range.

MiMedx's Phase 2 Micronized DHACM treatment for osteoarthritis of the knee study started in March of 2018 and is projected to finish in December of 2019. This means that another key catalyst is potentially right around the corner for the company, besides the restatement of the company's financials and re-listing on the Nasdaq. MiMedx's data reveal, potentially in early 2020, could be the driver that gets the company back to where it was before it instigated its own internal investigation nearly two years ago if it has its financials in order along with a proper re-listing on the Nasdaq.

Data by YCharts

MiMedx has had a rough run since the inception of its internal investigation in early 2018. However, the turnaround is progressing nicely as the investigation has formally concluded with no obvious smoking guns or fraud in the report. It should only be a matter of time until the company's financials are fully restated along with a re-listing on the Nasdaq, propelling the company to a potential double up over the course of 2019. A successful data release of its clinical candidate for osteoarthritis of the knee could be the cherry on top in early 2020 that propels the stock to highs not seen since early 2018 as a triple up for investors at this stage in the game is not out of the realm of possibility. MiMedx as a very speculative stock continues to be a strong buy in my estimation as I now have an oversized position in the stock and am looking for ways to add to my position at these levels. Best of luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MDXG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.