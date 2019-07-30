We Buy The Restructuring Story In DXC Technology

We recommend buying DXC as we think that risk/reward from here is skewed to the upside.

Investment Thesis

We believe that DXC Technology (DXC)’s ongoing transformation to a digital services provider from a legacy one isn’t appreciated by the street. We find that the Company’s current valuation doesn’t credit what the Management has achieved in stabilizing revenue via growing the digital segment. We think that this dislocation presents a good risk reward in the name. We think that continued execution in the digital segment will bring with it huge multiple expansion in the stock.

DXC’s Recent History is one of Transitioning to Digital

DXC technology is in the process of restructuring its operations from an infrastructure focused services provider to a digital services company. The Company is currently an interesting mix of shrinking IT services businesses, and a growing digital services businesses. The Company came a long way in stopping the bleeding of legacy IT services via replacing the business with digital.

DXC was harmed in the process. Both revenues and profits were hit during operational restructuring. Growing the digital segment caused lost legacy revenue and hit margins as well with significant investments. Now though, we seem to be at an inflection point with stabilization in revenues with digital revenue offsetting the decline in the traditional business in the most recent quarter.

If DXC can keep up the pace in digital, it can become a growth company. Digital services are a prime demand of enterprises. Many large companies are looking for consultants in their digital transformation and operational efficiency efforts through leveraging technology. The digital services vertical is a secular growth area which can transform DXC from a blacklisted name to a loved one in the eyes of investors.

We believe that DXC can execute on this strategy by building on their existing relations with enterprises’ IT departments.

Management is Focused to Speed Things Up

Management commentary on earnings calls highlights the importance given to digital and their efforts in speeding up the transformation. The company is pulling all levers from increasing hiring in the digital segment to grow organically and acquired the digital strategy and software engineering firm Luxoft to grow inorganically. The efforts seem to be paying off with digital revenues growing +20% YoY.

DXC is Trading at a Deep Discount to its Peers. We Think That This Valuation Gap Will Converge With Continued Execution

Recent years’ revenue performance, hit by the troubled traditional business, made DXC a no-go zone for investors. Today, with its restructured operations, it still remains that way. We find that this dislocation between investor sentiment and reality presents an opportunity.

The company trades at fire sale prices. The current TTM multiples vs. its sector’s median are: 13x P/E vs. 25.7x, 0.8x P/S vs. 2.9x, 1.3x P/B vs. 3.7x, and 8.5x P/CF vs. 29.4x. We agree with the market directionally, in that the risk of a failed transformation does warrant a risk premium, but we disagree in the magnitude of the premium. We think that Management’s excellent execution in the growth of the digital segment all the way to today, where it can make up for the rest of the business, warrants credit which the market has failed to give. The stock continues to trade at deeper and deeper multiples.

We think that the lagging investor sentiment provides buffer. The valuation is extremely low, which provides a floor for downside. Although we think that management will execute well and that this buffer won’t be required, we are comforted by it.

We argue a bull case in which the company manages to grow the digital segment much further to transform the business into one which primarily is a digital services vendor. This transformation, we think, will bring with it peer group multiples which would result in exceptional capital appreciation. We recommend buying DXC at current levels.

Risks

Revenue dis-synergies could grow to be larger and/or transition to digital revenue may not be linear. DXC’s focus on digital transformation makes it necessary for it to let go of its traditional revenue for digital. The pick-up in digital can take longer than expected which would result in a period of revenue contraction. This is a significant risk, but we think that the valuation more than compensates for it.

Any firm going through reconstruction has a key man risk. Transforming a company is difficult and requires capable and dedicated individuals. We find these characteristics in the current leadership of Mr. John Michael Lawrie as CEO and Mr. Paul Saleh as CFO. Either of them leaving could jeopardize the ongoing restructuring.

