Intelsat S.A. (I) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2019

Dianne Van Beber - Vice President, Investor Relations

Steve Spengler - Chief Executive Officer

David Tolley - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Philip Cusick - JPMorgan

James Ratcliffe - Evercore ISI

Ric Prentiss - Raymond James

Giles Thorne - Jefferies

Lance Vitanza - Cowen

Anthony Klarman - Deutsche Bank

Jason Kim - Goldman Sachs

Mike Pace - JPMorgan

Arun Seshadri - Credit Suisse

David Phipps - Citigroup

Chris Quilty - Quilty Analytics

Dianne Van Beber

Welcome everyone and thank you for joining Intelsat's second quarter 2019 earnings conference call. Earlier this morning, we issued our earnings release and published a quarterly commentary, both of which are available at our website. The quarterly commentary supplements are released in the 6-K filing and provides information and context that you need to analyze our results in advance of our earnings call.

Our call today is hosted by our CEO, Steve Spengler; and our Executive Vice President and CFO, David Tolley. Following remarks by Steve, we'll open the call for questions. Steve?

Steve Spengler

Thanks Dianne. Our second quarter activities reflect the focus on our operating priorities and in particular on leveraging our new satellites. Since our last call, we have announced sizeable contracts for wireless and other broadband infrastructure. The Asia focused Horizons 3e satellite and our Intelsat 33e satellite combined to form an attractive and sizeable service footprint for the region.

Later this quarter, we’re scheduled to launch the Intelsat 39 satellite. It’s footprint spans Europe, Africa and Asia. Intelsat 39 benefits from a large pre-launch commitment from an infrastructure customer, the Myanmar Ministry of Technology and Communications. Across the business, we’re executing on strategies to improve the stability of our core business.

To briefly highlight Intelsat’s financial performance. In the second quarter, we generated revenue of $509 million, a decline of $28 million or 5% as compared to the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA was $374 million or 73% of revenue. The quarter includes most, but not all of the revenue and cost impacts of the Intelsat 29e satellite failure that occurred in April.

We’re still finalizing some of the commercial elements discussed in our April 30 conference call. We believe that the total impact of Intelsat 29e will be within the adjustments we made to our financial guidance last quarter. So, we affirm our 2019 guidance in all respects today.

Before we move to Q&A, just a few words on the C-Band Alliance proposal to the Federal Communications Commission. Our SEC proposal outlines a market-based framework for clearing a portion of C-Band Spectrum within 18 months to 36 months following a receipt of a final order from the SEC. Since the April earnings call, our focus has been on making technical and operational enhancements to our proposal.

Combined, our filings demonstrate our expertise in identifying and addressing the challenges of operating networks in the future environment where satellite and wireless applications will need to safely co-exist. Our recent discussions with the SEC emphasize the following three elements of our proposal. The first, is the value that our proposal will deliver to the U.S. Government.

We are confident that our proposal generates the greatest value in terms of public interest. Because we balance protection of essential incumbent services with efficient spectrum clearing. The sooner U.S. service providers have access to cleared spectrum, the sooner the wheel of economic development in innovation will begin to turn.

To address concerns voiced by Capitol Hill, we recently indicated that depending upon the structure of the final FCC order, we’re willing to make a contribution to the U.S. Treasury as part of a transaction. We won’t let something easily addressable stand in the way of adopting our proposal. We’ll differ any questions from the investment community on this aspect of the proceeding until we understand that our proposal represents the path forward and the situation is further defined.

The second element of our proposal is the amount of spectrum to be cleared. It is evident that the government seeks to adopt a holistic plan that clears as much spectrum as possible. We understand this objective. Our goal is to provide a path to efficiently clear the spectrum that will allow the U.S. to attain leadership in 5G.

However, this should be done without significant disruption to the consumers in businesses that rely on C-Band services today. The third element is the primary benefit of our proposal, time. As a transition facilitator, we are solely accountable for a fast and safe clearing schedule.

Our committed schedule for clearing spectrum increases the certainty that the expected benefits of 5G deployments and the innovation that will spring from it will accrue to the U.S. economy. Based upon comments made by the FCC, it appears that a decision could be made this fall. The FCC controls the timing of the order. Whenever the order is issued, we will be ready to implement our proposal quickly and efficiently.

Let’s move to Q&A, so we can discuss this topic and address your questions on the business.

Philip Cusick

Philip Cusick

Hi, guys, thanks. Two, if I can. First, Dave or Steve, can you expand on the comments about downing some of the C-Band proceeds to the treasury? I understand if you don’t want to talk about the rate level, but are you confident at least that there is a procedure that is legal for that and who could sign off on it? And then, maybe if you could talk more about replacing the capacity for 29e? How do you think about the spending on that? What’s the opportunity to look like for that capacity? Thank you.

Steve Spengler

Okay, sure. As we said, we see the availability of the C-Band spectrum as accruing a huge benefit to the U.S. economy and the to the security posture of the United States. So, just to reiterate what I just said, you know depending on what the final order looks like, you know we’re prepared to make a contribution to the treasury. We do believe the precedence exist for with that we have the ability to do this, but I think the mechanism and how we accomplish that will be subject to how the final order comes out. So, I really can’t comment any further at this time, because it’s really dependent on how things progress.

In terms of Intelsat 29e, as we mentioned in the last call, we immediately started developing plans for how we’re going to address the loss of this satellite and the capacity from this high-throughput satellite. First thing that we’ve done is, we’ve commenced a drift of one of our [indiscernible] satellites from another region, our Ku-band satellite that’s on its way to the North American region, that would be coming along and we’re looking at other opportunities within our fleet to support back filling some of that regions capacity.

We’re looking at other options across the industry where we can potentially cooperate with other operators in bringing some near-term capacity into operations for our customers. In addition, however, we’re also looking at whether we can execute a quick procurement of a high-throughput satellite. We believe this is possible in a reasonable amount of time that we can bring some differentiated high-throughput capacity into the network within a few years and we can accomplish this within our current guidance that we have provided to the marketplace.

Philip Cusick

If I can follow-up on a couple of those, where is the Ku satellite coming from?

Steve Spengler

It’s coming from, let’s say the African region and it’s been made available by the fact that we brought a new satellite into that region and so it’s no longer required there.

Philip Cusick

Got it. And then the potential to bring that differentiated capacity on within a few years, so this would be a new satellite that’s similar to 29e or less expensive and less complicated?

Steve Spengler

Well, technology has progressed since the Intelsat Epic satellites were built, and so we do think we can contract for a satellite that’s going to have even improved economics in a cost per unit standpoint. So, we would be able to take advantage of that. We are looking at a high throughput design, high throughput multi-spot design, but we’re still working out the exact coverage area at this point-in-time. So, it would in general address the North American in particular, loss capacity from Intelsat 29e. Just as a reminder, we had another Intelsat Epic satellite, Intelsat 37e already configured over Eastern U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America that has allowed us to restore customers at the time of the failure.

Philip Cusick

Got it, thanks Steve.

Steve Spengler

You’re welcome.

James Ratcliffe

James Ratcliffe

Great. Thanks for taking the question. On, related to 29e and also network services, given that you had the one-time benefit in 1Q and also the loss of 29e, I would have expected revenue to be down a bit more than this, was it just offsets from other sources and is that a positive indication for that business as a whole or is there something else going on? Thanks.

Steve Spengler

Well, I think, you know in general I think the network business had been tracking to our expectations prior to the issue. You know, we did have some impact for 29e in Q2, but as I noted, not all of the impact has been recorded. The one thing to keep in mind is that what you don’t see is the growth expectations that we had in our plan and in our original guidance for the full-year, and so you’re going to see that’s going to play out and that’s been adjusted in our new guidance for the full-year.

So, we still see some very positive activity in networks, especially around the Horizons 3e satellite, some new business on Intelsat 33e. We have the new Intelsat 39 satellite launching shortly that will support that business, so we are ramping up services for mobile network operators, for broadband connectivity in the remote rural areas, and so we’re getting some positive new business in that area, as well as growth in our managed maritime mobility services called Flex Maritime. Having said that though, that sector still is dealing with issues around pricing and some non-renewals where we have point-to-point services moving to fiber and other technologies.

James Ratcliffe

Thanks. And just a follow-up on one of Phil’s questions. Did I understand you correctly that you thought – you think you may be able to get another high throughput satellite, but still be within the CapEx guidance envelope that you’ve put up for 2019, 2020, 2021?

Steve Spengler

Yes, that’s correct. It obviously requires adjustment of priorities and plans, but we do believe it can fit within an envelope.

James Ratcliffe

Right, thank you.

Steve Spengler

You’re welcome.

Ric Prentiss

Ric Prentiss

Thanks. My follow-up, obviously on a couple of those. You mentioned that the full impact of I29 did not affect 2Q, I think last quarter we talked about maybe some recurring impact and some nonrecurring impact. Can you update as maybe as far as what as we look from 2Q to 3Q, how much more impact should we see and can you split out that kind of recurring versus non-recurring?

Steve Spengler

I think we talked about them in the last call. Thank you for the question. It was $45 million to $50 million of revenue impact for the calendar year. The failure was on April 7, if remember correctly, so essentially right at the beginning of 2Q. So, if you want the full-year run rate impact on revenue, you could just run rate that $45 million to $50 million for the year. Before you do that though, you need to take out about $15 million of that impact that was due to one-time outage and repointing credits.

Those get netted against revenue. They don’t show up as costs. So, if you take that $45 million to $50 million, net out the 15, and run rate it, I think you end up with something like $40 million to $47 million of run rate revenue impact, and then I don’t know where this was in your question or not, but if you want to step that down to EBITDA, you have to take the $15 million of restoration costs and run rate that as well.

Ric Prentiss

Yes, that helps. And then you also mentioned, by the way David welcome. When you look at the comment on the amount of spectrum, clearly that has been an issue with the C-Band. I think you mentioned you understand the objective, and we have a path [indiscernible] elaborate a little bit further on that, because there has been a lot of discussion of exactly how much spectrum is needed when and help us kind of understand how you are making it through the consensus process?

David Tolley

Well. Key to navigating through the consensus process is to be in dialogue with the FCC, which we have been to really understand what the priorities are and what their objectives, and so we do understand those priorities and objectives and as we noted, they are looking to see how more spectrum can be cleared and we are doing everything possible to balance that with how do we protect the services, our customer services that are on that capacity and that spectrum today.

We’ve commented in the past that a key to past the clearing more potentially would be the use of compression and next generation HEVC technology. So, that would be central to that evaluation. Also, key would be, engagement with our customers to make sure that they would be able to adopt this technology, how they would adopt, the time of adoption, etc., because these are their networks delivering valuable television, radio, and other content across the US. So, we are committed to finding a way to clear more spectrum, which is the FCC’s objective to maintaining quality of customer networks and we will do what we can to balance those goals to the best of our ability.

Ric Prentiss

Okay. And obviously there has been some legislation introduced, do you expect any other legislation to be introduced and would seem like legislation probably isn’t the final path, but what do you expect from the legislative side?

David Tolley

Well there has been activity on Capitol Hill. There’ve been several bills you introduced or previewed; I think the main message from what’s happening on Capitol Hill is that there is bipartisan urgency on 5G. All of these initiatives are around how do we – how does the country clear more 5G spectrum faster. Now, different bills may have different areas of focus, some may focus on spectrum, some may focus on the mechanism, some may focus on protecting incumbents or how a transition facilitator can play.

I would just say that we’re aligned with those goals in general in terms of, you know, clearly the maximize spectrum, protecting incumbent users and using our expertise as satellite operators and our knowledge of these networks in the spectrum to facilitate a transition. I think in the end however, you know, it's not clear how congressional legislation will advance, but in our view, the SEC has the authority – has the authority to act and we expect that it will.

Ric Prentiss

Great, good luck. Thanks guys.

David Tolley

Thank you.

Giles Thorne

Giles Thorne

Thank you. I have three questions please. I wanted to start with OneWeb, it's been there for a while SoftBank was going to play some kind of master distributor role for OneWeb and they’ve now been using the past week or so confirming that. It gives reason therefore to confirm whether your historic exclusivity around aviation or maritime remains in place? And if so, how exactly does SoftBank fit into the picture from your perspective?

Secondly, coming back to the question of the impacts of Intelsat 29e, and I suppose I'm coming at a previous question from a different angle, you’ve been clear that the short-term impact – you’ve been clear on what the short-term impact will be, and it must come as a release the three-month down the track, it’s largely playing out as you anticipated, but given this is a very dynamic environment out there for selling into mobility, does the loss of your Vanguard HTS capacity from conversations with customers make you worried about your overall medium-term relevance in this all important area?

And lastly, coming back to the question of C-Band and I’m going to give this voluntary contribution question another short, enough time has passed and enough ex partes have been published or they have been enough, all hands meetings at the SEC to confirm a view on what a voluntary contribution mechanism could look like, so what exactly have you socialized with them? Is this approach one of a fixed proceed or a percentage or a sliding scale, any color would be very useful at this point? Thanks.

Steve Spengler

Okay. Thank you, Giles. So, first on OneWeb, the short answer is yes. Our agreement with OneWeb is still in effect and it includes distribution rights for mobility government and oil and gas opportunities, so just want to clarify that. You asked about Intelsat 29e and mobility, I think you're right in the sense that Intelsat 29e was part of our integrated managed service network that is largely serving mobility and other applications. So, there are some territorial gaps in that network now, but at the same time, we’ve recently put Intelsat – I’m sorry, Horizons 3e into operation, which gives us the entire coverage of the Pacific all the way through Alaska and parts of the U.S.

So, we still have a very substantial network that's almost completely global at this point in time. We’re still serving the main maritime routes around the world, and as I indicated earlier, we’re seeing some good growth on those managed mobility services. We see opportunity as well in the aeronautical area where we’re still covering major routes across the globe with that platform. The performance has been very good on these Intelsat Epic backed managed services. Our customers are getting excellent performance and we’ll continue to drive new business in that area.

I think that there are probably some delays in some of the things we’re working on, the FlexExec perhaps in the U.S., obviously. But we’re continuing to move forward building out our distribution partners and growing those parts of our business. And then, the last question on C-Band contribution, really not – I’d really rather not comment on, you know, the specifics of what’s possible because that is all subject to how the final order and arrangements are determined. We do believe there’s several paths to do it, but I don't want to speculate on what that could be at this time because it's just too early to say.

Giles Thorne

Fair enough. Just to come back to the 29e question, anecdotal evidence coming out of airlines and mobility distributors is that one of the criteria when making a buying decision is visibility on roadmap to lower cost a bit so being able to put in front your potential customers, you know, your future investment plans and where that would take economics has been part why people want business. Do you feel that you're not in a position to be able to present a, you know, fulsome cost per bit roadmap, is that something your finding as an issue?

Steve Spengler

I would disagree with that statement, Giles, because we talked about last quarter plans and efforts that have been evolving over the last couple years and developing the next generation of high throughput services on software-defined satellites. We believe that this is something that is in development that’s becoming more real and is going to be significant for the future. These next generation satellites are extremely flexible. They can come out of the factory in a faster clip than previous generations.

There are extremely capable satellites from a performance standpoint. And most importantly, they have significant improvement in a cost per CapEx per bit standpoint that allows us to remain competitive over the longer term. And so, these geo satellites are going to continue to be important for the future. It’s part of our roadmap; we’re sharing that with customers today; and as I indicated in the last call, you know, our objective is to get to in order for one of these satellites, you know, on or about the end of this year or a little bit after. But we’re very much on the path to doing that.

David Tolley

Giles, I might add that if you look at the mobility business, year-to-date actual, despite the loss of 29e, mobility was up, and if you were to, you know, pro forma out the 92e failure, it would have been up in a way that’s pretty healthy. So, I think all of that supports what Steve said in terms of how customers are thinking about us in the mobility business despite the loss of 29e.

Giles Thorne

Thanks, thanks a lot guys.

Steve Spengler

Okay, you’re welcome.

Lance Vitanza

Lance Vitanza

Hi, thanks guys. So, on the network service side, the revenue, if I’m reading the commentary correctly, the revenue appears to be up sequentially when we adjust for the one-time accounting benefit that you had in 1Q 2019, I’m taking about sequentially, and then, obviously the satellite failure. And so, you know, if I’m – again the commentary seems to suggest that it was mostly the new Asia-Pacific start, could you discuss sort of, you know, whether there are other opportunities either in the region or perhaps in Latin America that could follow, and just sort of generally what the pipeline for new business looks like? I’m not talking about the backlog, but the pipeline for new deals that may be in the works that you haven't yet announced.

Steve Spengler

Sure. So, you know, as I indicated earlier, and you dissected the numbers well because, you know, if you take out a few things that have happened in the network business, you know, we’re actually having a decent year in that area. And certainly, the Horizons 3e and new start business for mobile network operators, and Asia is an important part of that, at the same time, we have expanded our mobility services on that new satellite and globally in general as David was just referencing, and we’ve brought on a new customer, which we had talked about this quarter, that’s using Horizons 3e and Intelsat 33e for remote community broadband connectivity. And so, we still see a lot of growth opportunities on those two satellites across Asia, across Africa as well.

I should also mention corporate networking is growing decently in Africa for those assets as well. So, there is still excellent growth opportunities and networks, not only for mobile network operators for some of the enterprise services, as well as of course the mobility services that we’ve been talking about. I think Latin America is probably going to be a little bit slower. We still have Intelsat 37e there, which was very critical for our restoration efforts around after Intelsat 29e failure. So, we do see opportunities for growth on that asset, but it’s going to be little bit slower as a region in our view.

Lance Vitanza

And then, just as a follow-up, in terms of perspective Epic business, I’m just trying to dig in a little bit on the avionics opportunity as distinct from mobility, maybe I should be referring to it as aeronautics, I think that's what you termed in your commentary, but you know, do you have any data points there to suggest that this is going to be a real opportunity? I mean I have heard obviously a lot of people talking about it, and I’m just trying to get a sense for the timing, and to the extent to which that you as a supplier really think that this is viable?

Steve Spengler

Sure. You know, we think that obviously mobility is a great area of longer-term growth opportunity for our business, and aeronautical mobility or aviation mobility is absolutely part of that whether it's providing capacity for other operators or up for service providers or developing some of our managed services. A data point we can give you is something from NSR that they’ve forecasted $1.36 billion of growth from mobility applications between now and 2023, about two thirds of that is from aviation broadband. So, it's a pretty large portion of the expected growth in that sector and it’s an area of focus for us.

Lance Vitanza

Well, it sounds like – let me try to be a little more clear, its sounds like you’re referring to the sort of the consumer driven, you know, broadband into the cabin type application. I’m trying to get at the, you know, the more – what I call avionics, you know, which is really the communications between the pieces of equipment that are on the jet itself back to the ground for maintenance for…

Steve Spengler

Sure.

Lance Vitanza

…you know repair etcetera. Is that, you know, a viable distinct category or am I making too much out of that?

Steve Spengler

I think over time that will be an important category when you think of avionics, and you know, sort of Internet of Things in terms of monitoring operational equipment on planes. A lot of that of course is being served by L-Band services today, especially in the cockpit. But over time, as broadband connectivity is established on aircraft, you know, I think we could see some more applications being served on that plane. But for the most part, when we talk about aeronautical or aviation applications, we’re talking about broadband conductivity for the cabin.

Lance Vitanza

Thanks very much.

Steve Spengler

You’re welcome.

Anthony Klarman

Anthony Klarman

Thanks. A few questions. I guess while we’re on LatAm, in the SG&A, you called out some increase in bad debt expense largely related to customers in Latin America and Europe. I guess, I was wondering if that was correlated to some of the non-renewal that you mentioned on the revenue side in network services and how we should think about whether some of that drags into the back half of the year?

Steve Spengler

Anthony, I think the – just thinking through the specific dab debt in Latin America, I think probably we’re seeing in Q2 relates to Venezuela, which was related to Intelsat 29e failure and that’s probably the biggest impact in that particular region in Q2.

Anthony Klarman

Okay, got it. And then, there is a mention in both direct costs and SG&A regarding staff related expenses as part of the rationale behind the higher expense increase, and I assume that some of that relates to, you know, sort of transitional expenses and staff-related expenses associated with 29e, but maybe to get to the heart of an earlier question, I'm wondering how much of that will non-repeat or non-recur as you think about the back half of the year? And I guess really what I'm getting at, you know, for you Steve or for David is just how to think about the correct pacing as we look at where the first half finished up and what your guidance implies for the back half of the year?

Steve Spengler

Sure. I think the primary – these numbers get pretty small, so forgive me, but the primary driver of the staff-related expenses would really be the investment in the P&L that we are making for our managed services businesses. I would expect that to continue into the second half frankly. We think managed services is a very important part of our future. There are also some compensation accruals that are running through, you know, that line item that may or may not manifest themselves in terms of cash in the second half of the year. And then, some ones and twos thereafter, but those are the primary drivers.

Anthony Klarman

Got it, okay. And then, maybe finally on C-Band rather than delving into the voluntary contributions, Steve, I was wondering if you guys have further refined any of your views around potential taxes and I think previously you had said that this was not considered an asset sale at least in your original views, but if you had any views as to how proceeds that might come in would be taxed? And then maybe David has an add-on to that with a fresh set of CFO eyes, if you had any sort of thoughts as to how the application of proceeds might work or where you might target someday leveraging in the structure going forward?

David Tolley

Sure. I’ll take that. Look in terms of tax what I would say I'd repeat what Steve said earlier, we don't currently have a deal. So, what we're really focused on is deal execution and making something happen here, less favorable for all of us. Once we have a structure and it’s finalized, we’ll analyze it and try to understand more about what the tax implications are. We expect to pay whatever is appropriate in the U.S. and Luxembourg.

We’re subject to tax in both jurisdictions, but I think it’s far too early to say what the potential tax exposure might be in a deal related C-Band. In terms of use of proceeds, I would say again, it’s not something I’m spending a tremendous amount of time thinking about. We’re focused on making a deal happen, but I do think it’s fair to say that a significantly deleveraging would be a very important part of any use of proceeds if we’re successful in making a deal.

Anthony Klarman

Alright. Thanks David.

Jason Kim

Jason Kim

Good morning. Thank you. I have a longer-term question for Steve and a follow-up for David. So, for Steve, as I look at some of your satellite peers, a few of them are pursuing different strategies in terms of investment in different satellite networks and business opportunities, Intel has had levered balance sheets for a long time, so you’ve always had to look to be as efficient as possible, but to the extent that your leverage can come down are there initiatives or M&A or other investments that you would think you want to make to help the top line trajectory of the business long-term or do you see the current level of investments in the core business as sufficient to write-out the near-term pressure and see revenue stabilization sometime in the future, just your high-level thoughts here would be helpful. And for David, obviously, you're joining at an important juncture of for the company, putting aside C-band process, if you had a blank slate, what do you think is appropriate leverage for the business from your perspective given the changes in the sector in recent years?

Steve Spengler

Okay. Thanks Jason. I think the most important thing to keep in mind is that we are focused on right now stabilizing the business and returning to growth. I mean growth is still the key over the long-term. And so, that’s where we are now and as it relates to C-Band as David just indicated, our first priority would be to address the balance sheet and our capital structure, but of course as we do that it creates opportunities and we always are looking across the landscape as to where to deploy capital or resources to grow.

We have a number of those growth initiatives underway now from an organic standpoint, but as we always have, we will look at inorganic situations to enhance that strategy in the future. So, we don't comment on specific things to do, but you have seen some of the smaller investments that we made over last few years, it’s focused on how do we accelerate technology developments, get access to new platforms, distribution, we were certainly looking at those areas as well as others into the future.

David Tolley

In terms of leverage, I guess what I would say is, I believe the company has previously provided guidance that 5x to 6x debt-to-adjusted EBITDA is a reasonable target range. I don't see any compelling reason to update that guidance currently. Again, our focus is on deal execution currently as it relates to C-Band. I would say that obviously whatever capital structure we settle in with needs to be sustainable and provide enough leveraged free cash flow for reinvestment in the business. So that we can get the top line turned around. And I think deciding exactly what that means in terms of capital structure is work that’s still ahead of us.

Jason Kim

Thank you.

Mike Pace

Mike Pace

Hi. Thanks for taking the questions. Sorry to go back to network services, but a quick one just on the one-time revenue credits and repointing cost. I’m just wondering you stated that there is more of this or little bit of this to come and I’m just wondering why that doesn’t happen almost initially or clearly in the first couple of months, post that and I do a couple of other questions that I’ll do after?

David Tolley

Mike just to clarify that. I mean, when something like this happens, it’s very complicated situation. So, there are several customer situations that we’re still working through for very, very large networks and so we’re working through those issues and so we just don’t have a clear answer as to how it’s all going to sort out from a financial standpoint, but it’s within. Everything we’re working on is within our expectations at this point.

Mike Pace

Okay, fair enough. And then, I guess on the first quarter call, you highlighted probably some incremental weakness or headwinds in the government and media businesses, and I’m just wondering is this playing out maybe better than expected or as expected, or is it really more of a timing into the second half, because it seems like the run rate there is doing a little bit better than what you stated? And then Steve, just a bigger picture question for you and clearly much longer term, but you know with all of the hype in 5G and clearly you guys are involved here with the C-Band spectrum, but I’m also just wondering how your satellite infrastructure plays a role in 5G much longer term in U.S. and globally?

Steve Spengler

Sure. Let me touch upon media and government first. And I would say that what we talked about last quarter in terms of softness in media and government is playing out as expected. You know when the media space, we’ve seen more non-renewals than we originally had anticipated entering the year and we’ve talked about the reasons for that. It’s customers that are actively trying to control costs and be more efficient and shifting some of the ways that they utilize our capacity by turning off SD channels or compressing it better or doing some different things. And so that’s playing out as we expected over and we expect to play out over the course of the year as we indicated.

In the government side, we talked specifically about a couple of non-renewals in the first quarter that effected our view of the year. And so, those non-renewals have full-year impact. We don’t have any other events that would suggest that our guidance would be off from what we anticipated in that area. Regarding 5G, this is a very important area for us as company. We believe putting aside our efforts around 5G and C-Band and we believe that 5G is an important catalyst for the satellite industry just as it is for the broader telecom industry. It is the opportunity for satellite services to be incorporated into an industry-wide – telecommunications industry wide standard for the first time, and so we and other operators actually have been very engaged with the 5G standards bodies.

These are the regional entities that are working on the 3GPP standard. And satellite services and satellite network aspects are being incorporated into that standard in the Release 17 that’s coming up in the near future. So, we view this as a very exciting opportunity, it’s going to allow better interoperability between satellite networks and wireless networks and territorial networks. We believe it has the potential to stimulate sharing of R&D and technology and chipsets and really make some of the services that we provide more efficient and cost effective for end customers going forward. And the importance of that is, that it will allow us for the first time to reach some scale and cost structures that will hopefully unlock new applications and services of the future on a hybrid basis with other telecommunications technologies.

Mike Pace

Okay. Thank you.

Steve Spengler

You’re welcome.

Arun Seshadri

Arun Seshadri

Hi, thanks for taking my questions. Hello Steve, and welcome David. Just a couple of things from me. One, just wanted to ask on the government renewal side, it sounds like you had pretty good renewal rates this quarter, if you could talk about any – could you characterize any changes in sort of pricing or anything you’ve observed and then separately how is, just wanted to update on FlexAir, how is that being competitively received in the marketplace?

Steve Spengler

Sure. So, you’re correct. Government renewals in Q2 were very solid above 90%. So, that’s playing well. We are seeing some price adjustments on those renewals. Again, a lot of these government services are 5 years old, and so there is some adjustment for that. But volumes are holding up in that sector. So, that’s all good news. In terms of FlexAir, we’re just getting moving on FlexAir. We’ve been very active in validating the terminals that can be used with this Flex platform. As you know, the government users have a wide range of terminals that they use on airborne systems, and so we’re going through the process of verifying and certifying those terminals on to the Flex network.

We have our distribution channels set up, but in terms of expectations you know we saw this as a launch year for that service. We have good interest from our customer sets, but we don't see that having a significant impact on 2019. It’s really something we're going to ramp this year and get moving forward into next year.

Arun Seshadri

Got it. That’s helpful. Thanks Steve. And then, today as far as overall 2020 outlook goes, I know you don't want to comment specifically guidance comes out later, but just wanted a sense for your visibility today, vis-a-vis three months ago and what you are able to say on 2020?

Steve Spengler

Well, first of all, as you know we’re not going to comment specifically about 2020. Our objective is to close out this year and achieve our goals and objectives that we’ve laid out. You know, we’re just starting into our business planning process and budgeting process for next year, and so, it’s really premature to say anything.

Arun Seshadri

Fair enough. Lastly, from me is, on the reduction backlog, I assume a decent amount of it or a little bit more than a half of that reduction in the backlog sequentially from 7.9 billion to 7.5 billion was from 2019, if you could just sort of, is there any way you could quantify that in terms of how much was regular way versus how much specifically was of that 400 million reduction was 2019 that would be helpful? Thanks.

David Tolley

That’s not a number that we disclose, but I can tell you that the loss of 2019 was a substantial driver of the drop-in backlog from the 7.9 billion to the 7.5 billion sequentially that you mentioned.

Arun Seshadri

Okay. Thank you.

David Phipps

David Phipps

Hi. Thanks for taking the question. Maybe you could level set the market on some of the milestones that you are thinking about for C-Band as we go through the rest of the year like when do you think it comes up on the SEC calendar, any other back and forth you might have and some end over timing as to when you could start some of the process?

Steve Spengler

Well, the timeline is 100% controlled by the FCC and then particular the Chairman's office. All we really have to go on is the Chairman’s statement that he wants to bring this forward in the fall, and so, you can take that literally, which means anytime in September to December timeframe. We do see a lot of engagement at the FCC on this topic. So, we know they’re working hard on this, it’s a priority, it will engage with them at the Chairman's office, the other commissioners, and the bureaus accordingly.

So, we’re doing everything possible to help them move forward and conclude on this in that timeframe. What we’ve also said though is that we continue to do our work in preparation for how do we manage the transition, how do we proceed on things commercially. And so, we have developed all of our plans in those areas technically as well. We have our designs ready to go with our satellites, so what we said is, when the FCC comes out with an order, we’re going to be in a position to move very quickly and believe faster than any other option out there.

David Phipps

Has anything come up in the discussions, the T-Mobile Sprint merger is being contested and I’m sure you’d love to have an extra bit if T-Mobile is not allowed to pursue the Sprint acquisition? So, has any of that factored into the timing or discussions that you’ve had so far?

Steve Spengler

I don't know because the SEC doesn't necessarily share with us, you know in terms of T-Mobile and Sprint and what it means, we can't really speculate on who the participants may be in any market-based process down the road. What we do know is that our mid-band spectrum is unique. We think it’s valuable and important for 5G deployment in the U.S. and therefore we think it’s going to have a lot of interest when we get there.

David Phipps

Great. Those were my questions. Thank you.

Steve Spengler

Okay.

Chris Quilty

Chris Quilty

Hi. I was wondering if you could give some specific numbers for either revenues or the growth rate for the mobility business, which I think you’ve done in the past?

Steve Spengler

We have. We talked about what mobility is in terms of our company revenues running at about 13% of the company revenues, but in from a quarterly standpoint there has been an impact on Intelsat 29e and the quarter. So, while we’re seeing services growing in mobility around the world, the Intelsat 29e impact pretty much wiped that out hope for the quarter.

David Tolley

So, Chris I would just add as I said previously on this call and I'm not prepared to give any specific numbers, but as Steve indicated above 13% of the top line is mobility. I said earlier on the call that mobility was up on an actual basis first half over first half, even with the impact of 2019.

Chris Quilty

Got you. And can you characterize the nature of the mobility revenue shifting at all from transponder services to managed services and is there some sort of goal you would like to see over the longer-term?

Steve Spengler

Well, in terms of volume, the overwhelming volume for mobility services is, by the way of transponder services, but having said that, we’re investing, managed services for mobility for maritime, for aeronautical, for consumer broadband, as well as business jet, as well as government. And so, we think that there is a great opportunity over long-term to enhance these managed services in those sectors.

And as I indicated earlier, maritime managed service Flex Maritime has done very well since it was introduced last year and continues to grow quarter-by-quarter as small ships are connected as they upgrade from L-Band to real broadband services, and as we add additional distribution partners in different parts of the world. So, I can't really comment right now about what’s the percentage or mix going to be, but we’re going to see more and more of these managed services as it’s an attractive way for service providers to grow very efficiently on a global basis.

Chris Quilty

Thanks. And one question on the government business, I was a little intrigued by your mention that you saw a decrease in LPTA contracting, which was always intended for pencils and staplers not advance services, is that something that you saw as a one-time issue or are you actually seeing directives coming from the Pentagon or the administration to kind of right size the use of that contracting vehicle?

Steve Spengler

Yes. I think the pressure came largely from Capitol Hill. It was in some of the NDAA language, and we do know that there are a number of people on senators and congressmen that identified this as a very inefficient way of buying sophisticated services. And so, this year, we’ve seen a complete reversal and we’ve seen a lot of – a lot more if not all of the services on a total value basis and not just on lowest cost technically acceptable. And so, we're glad to see that, it allows us to differentiate what we bring to our customers, it allows us to talk about past performance and how we performed for these specific customers and so, we really do welcome that change and we think it’s a much more intelligent way to be buying sophisticated mission-critical services for the DoD.

Chris Quilty

Got you. And final question on Latin America, you know continued headwinds there. If you were to rank the primary issues, you’re dealing with there, is it primarily competition end market or available capacity?

Steve Spengler

I think it’s a mis of a number of things. I think that there is maybe a slowdown in demand in certain areas and there is plenty of supply for the most part in the region at the moment, but I don't think it’s necessarily long, but maybe just a cycle we’re going through until it comes back in the balance.

Chris Quilty

Got you. Thank you very much.

Steve Spengler

You're welcome.

Steve Spengler

Steve Spengler

Okay, thank you everyone for joining our call, and thanks for the questions as well. We look forward to meeting with investors at upcoming investor and industry events in September. Thank you for joining us.

