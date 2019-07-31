Financial Advisors | Retirement | Podcasts

Retirement Advisor: Paralysis Hampers Pre-Retiree Planning (Podcast)

by: SA For FAs
Summary

The Alliance for Lifetime Income has released a new survey reflecting Americans’ retirement anxieties.

The survey finding I found of greatest interest indicates that most pre-retired, even among those 55 and older, have not made an effort to determine their monthly retirement income needs.

Among three takeaways I suggest, one is that pre-retirees clearly need your assistance determining how much they can spend in retirement without outliving their financial resources.

This podcast (6:10) argues that financial advisors should reach out to pre-retirees with an offer to help determine how much they can spend in retirement without outliving their financial resources. They must also understand, and underscore, that life expectancy is as volatile as stock market returns (something I illustrate with a personal example).

