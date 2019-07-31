Retirement Advisor: Paralysis Hampers Pre-Retiree Planning (Podcast)

Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast by clicking on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify or Stitcher.
The Alliance for lifetime Income has released a new survey reflecting Americans’ retirement anxieties.
This podcast (6:10) argues that financial advisors should reach out to pre-retirees with an offer to help determine how much they can spend in retirement without outliving their financial resources. They must also understand, and underscore, that life expectancy is as volatile as stock market returns (something I illustrate with a personal example).