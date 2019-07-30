OTC Markets Group: Recurring Revenue Streams At A Fair Price

Long-term investors should look into the stock near or above 5% free cash flow yield.

Growth is expected to continue thanks to international expansion and investments in internal and external products.

Overview

OTC Markets Group (OTCQX:OTCM) is an American financial market providing price and liquidity information for almost 10,000 over-the-counter securities. To create better informed and more efficient financial markets, these securities are organized into three markets based on the quality and quantity of information companies disclose - OTCQX, OTCQB, and Pink.

The company provides services in following three core areas -

Trading services: OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN connect U.S. broker-dealers to provide liquidity & execution services for securities on the markets, charging subscription fees, usage-based fees and transaction-based fees;

Market data: investors, traders, institutions, accountants, and regulators pay license fees to have access to data on 10,000+ securities;

Corporate services: OTC-traded companies can opt for solutions to better engage and inform their investors, paying application and annual fees.

As demonstrated above, a significant proportion of our revenues are derived pursuant to subscription arrangements with all parties involved in the market, such as market participants (e.g., investors, traders), listed companies, broker-dealers, data redistributors. As of the most recent quarter, approximately 87% of revenues are of a subscription-based recurring nature.

The exchange-like OTC market possesses a 2-sided network effect - for example, more listings may attract more traders and generate more market data, adding to the value of the OTC network. This brings some economic moats, protecting the recurring revenue streams and hence making the business wonderful.

Financial Performance

Earlier this year, the company reported its 2019 Q1 financial results as below -

Gross revenues up 7% (see the breakdown below);

Operating income down 12% (normalized down 1%);

Net income down 5% (normalized up 7%);

Fully diluted GAAP EPS down 3%;

Cash returned to shareholders up 18%.

As displayed below, the business generates healthy growths in top-line as well as the numbers of clients across all three business segments.

The margin did deteriorate a bit because of higher labor cost and increase in headcount (see below).

For a longer history, the management demonstrated good capital allocation skills, delivering superior and consistently improving returns on tangible assets (see below).

In the meantime, the free cash flow per share increased at the pace of 18.5% per year since 2010.

Long-term Prospect

One source of the secular growth at OTC Market Group may come from overseas. International companies have been a significant driver of the growth in companies on the OTCQX market, and the management is continuing to devote resources to their international sales efforts, including the opening of a sales office in London.

Meanwhile, investments in products and technologies are expected to deliver long-term sustainable growth in earnings and free cash flow. One of the examples here is Canari, a web-based tool launched in April 2019 and designed to provide subscribers with a comprehensive view of quantitative compliance data for OTCQX, OTCQB, Pink and Grey Market securities.

As shown below, the management just increased CapEx for Q1 2019 with the aim to fuel future prosperity of the business.

Between 2010 and 2018, the company generated annual top-line growths between 0.6% and 19.3% - a pretty wide range (see below). The 5-year CAGR at the end of 2018 was 11%.

With stable recurring sales streams, new products coming out of the pipeline and international expansion, I would expect a high-single-digit or low-teens growth rate for the foreseeable future.

Management

Cromwell Coulson, President, CEO and a Director of the company, led a group of investors to acquire OTC Market Group's predecessor business in 1997 and, ever since, has transformed the business from a privately-held publisher of broker-dealer quotations into a publicly-traded company operating three public markets for 10,000 securities that trade nearly $200 billion in dollar volume annually. Being a former Chair (2017-2018) of the FINRA Market Regulation Committee, Mr. Coulson led the advisory for FINRA on rulemaking and trading issues.

The board currently consists of 5 members, including Mr. Coulson, three non-executive directors, and the non-executive chairman.

According to SimplyWallSt below, roughly 45% of the company is owned by insiders - a positive signal for minority shareholders.

Valuation

As you can see below, P/FCF and EV/EBIT of the stock are both near multiple-year highs at the moment.

However, I think that the stock is fairly priced considering the almost 5% free cash flow yield and a possible low-teens growth rate moving forward.

It also appears to me that the downside for OTC Market Group is limited at this level considering the sizable recurring sales and the moat resulting from the network effect. It is also worth noting that the company does not have any outstanding debt and has plenty of cash on the balance sheet.

Summary

In my opinion, OTC Market Group is a wonderful business at a fair price for long-term investors. It earns superior returns on tangible assets and has plenty of opportunities for secular growth. The business is also predictable thanks to the recurring portion of the total revenue. Investors may find the stock not cheap enough, but in today's overheated market, fair valuation for high quality is a steal.

