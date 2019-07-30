Dish May Be The Laughing Third One

Dish can significantly expand his business here for a relatively low price. In addition, the company makes itself interesting as a possible takeover target or as a possible JV partner.

More or less unexpectedly, Dish (DISH) has now become a component of a merger that has dragged on for many years. In June 2017, it was announced that T-Mobile US (TMUS) was planning to merge with its competitor Sprint (S). The merger will combine two of the four major wireless carriers in the U.S., giving the new company nearly 100 million customers and would form a combined company with an enterprise value of about $160 billion. At the end of May, the telecommunications authority FCC gave its approval - but only on condition that the companies do not raise prices for the new 5G standard and reach 97 percent of the US population with their 5G network within three years. Similarly, the merging parties had to sell several parts of their business on the US mobile telephony market. And this is exactly where Dish has entered the stage. For Dish, the deal is a stroke of luck. The company will now not only acquire frequencies, but an entire Sprint business and will also gain access to the T-Mobile network.

Transactions

When the transactions are closed, Dish will be equipped with airwaves, prepaid customers and network access. In particular, Dish will:

Acquire Sprint's prepaid businesses and customers, including Boost Mobile, Virgin Mobile and the Sprint-branded prepaid service.

Acquire 14 MHz of Sprint's nationwide 800 MHz spectrum.

Access the New T-Mobile network for seven years, including the ability to serve DISH customers seamlessly between T-Mobile's nationwide network and DISH's new independent 5G broadband network.

Given that, Dish will enter the U.S. wireless market as the fourth nationwide facilities based network competitor. Dish's proposed asset acquisitions from Sprint are valued at approximately USD 5 billion. This includes a USD 1.4 billion purchase of Sprint's prepaid businesses, and a USD 3.6 billion agreement to purchase Sprint's nationwide 800 MHz wireless spectrum. Besides that, Dish and T-Mobile have committed to negotiate the leasing of Dish's 600 MHz spectrum to T-Mobile for a transitional period of time.

Implications for Dish

Dish already has 600 MHz and 700 MHz low-band holdings. 600 MHz and 700 MHz low-band holdings are perfect for wide-area / outside-in coverage and for deep indoor coverage. However, not only T-Mobile and Sprint had to enter into commitments, but also Dish. Dish has committed to new build out schedules associated with the company's 600 MHz, AWS-4, 700 MHz E Block and AWS H Block licenses. Additionally, Dish has committed to deploy 5G Broadband Service utilizing those licenses. The new commitments require the company to use its spectrum to deploy a nationwide 5G broadband network covering at least 70 percent of the U.S. population by June 14, 2023. If Dish fails to meet its 5G deployment deadlines, Dish will make voluntary contributions to the U.S. Treasury of up to USD 2.2 billion.

The necessary investments will be extremely expensive for the company. Last year, Dish chairman Charlie Ergen announced a USD 10 billion 5G network buildout as the companies Plan A. This is much less than the investments made by AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ). Hence, the company may has to spend USD 20 billion over the next few years to build a nationwide wireless network. Nevertheless, Dish’s network will be virtual and can save money on the costs of maintaining physical wireless towers. However, the financing will be difficult. The free cash flow is far from sufficient to finance the necessary investments of USD 10 billion over the next two years.

Added to this is the price of 5 trillion USD that Dish has to pay for the frequencies and the sprint business. Dish debt/equity ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, which means that the company is already highly leverage.

For a telecommunications company, a high leverage in itself compared to non telecommunication companies is fine. However, the necessary investments are not included. If one takes the investments into account, the company could have a debt/equity ratio of more than 3 in the future. This is an level where I feel less comfortable as an investor. In addition, there are the effects on the market that investors must take into account. If Dish enters the wireless market as a fourth wireless competitor, it would very likely put pressure on prices. Accordingly, the business will be less profitable than it is today.

Dish's existing satellite TV business has led to a large loss of subscribers in recent years. For the last quarter, the consensus EPS Estimate is $0.64 (-22.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.14B (-9.2% Y/Y). Accordingly, it is necessary for Dish to expand its business. With the existing frequencies, Dish can offer its own 5G networks. Given that, however, the deal for Sprint is a lucky strike. Dish equipped with airwaves, prepaid customers and network access could call other players onto the market. In particular, Deutsche Telekom was concerned that Comcast (CMCSA) could then merge with the strengthened Dish.

Investor takeaway

The investors key takeaway is that the deal is a stroke of luck for Dish. T-Mobile US and Sprint were more or less forced to remedies. Deutsche Telekom's fear of equipping Dish with frequencies and existing customers may have been justified. Dish can significantly expand his business here for a relatively low price. Less cheap, however, are the necessary investments that go along with it. Apart from that, the company makes itself with a P/E ratio of 13.4 interesting as a possible takeover target or as a possible joint venture partner.

