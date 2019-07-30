Medidata Solutions Is An Expensive Stock, So Vote In Favor Of The Takeover

Medidata has produced strong growth over the last decade, but its earnings can be volatile and its stock is expensive.

The takeover is expected to be completed by the end of 2019 and is subject to shareholder approval.

Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) provides software solutions worldwide for pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device companies. Medidata’s board has approved a takeover offer which is subject to shareholder approval. While Medidata is a strong growth stock, it’s also an expensive stock that’s vulnerable to a price correction, so I would vote in favor of the takeover deal.

The Takeover Deal

The French listed Dassault Systèmes (OTCPK:DASTY) (OTCPK:DASTF) has made an offer to acquire Medidata for $92.25 per share in cash. Medidata’s board unanimously approved the deal on June 12, 2019 which is subject to shareholder approval and is expected to be completed in last quarter of 2019.

Dassault Systèmes offers 3D visualization technology to simulate the lifecycle of a new product. Medidata launched Acorn AI, a platform aimed at making lifecycle data readily available for pharmaceutical and life sciences companies. It seems that Dassault Systèmes has decided to enter the life-sciences industry and the acquisition of Medidata makes this an easy task. Medidata is a well established company with its software analyzing pharmaceutical and biotech trials for global drugmakers like Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).

Medidata provides its services to 18 out of the top 25 pharmaceutical companies. I think that Dassault Systèmes has made a smart choice with its decision to acquire Medidata. It would have cost Dassault Systèmes considerable time and money to develop the software systems to compete with Medidata. Then there’s the issue of competition and the possible price wars that could follow. As Dassault Systèmes would be entering a new industry, it will be a new name, and to establish itself, it would most likely need to undercut Medidata's prices. Medidata would likely retaliate and lower its prices, and in the end, Dassault Systèmes could end up making a loss. With the acquisition of Medidata, Dassault Systèmes not only acquires a product that is commercially successful and profitable but also acquires an experienced workforce.

I think the motivation for Dassault Systèmes acquiring Medidata is clear, but what about the shareholders of Medidata who have yet to vote on the takeover deal. In the following sections, I’ll have a look at whether I think the offer is a good deal for Medidata shareholders.

Financials

Medidata has released second-quarter results which showed that the company’s revenue continues to increase, but its earnings have declined again. The following chart shows Medidata’s quarterly revenue and earnings trend over the last two years.

Medidata data by ADVFN

Next, I'll have a look at Medidata’s annual revenue and earnings trend over the last decade along with the next two years of forecasts.

Medidata data by ADVFN

As the above chart shows, Medidata’s revenue has increased over the last decade with an upwards trend and this trend is expected to continue into 2020. Medidata’s earnings have also broadly trended higher, but its earnings have shown some volatility. The company’s earnings are forecast to drop in 2019 before recovering this drop in 2020.

Over the last decade, Medidata’s revenue has increased at an average rate of 18% per year and its earnings have increased at an average rate of 25% per year.

While Medidata’s revenue is forecast to increase 15% per year into 2020, the company’s earnings growth is expected to be flat. Medidata’s 2020 forward PE multiple is 97x which makes the stock expensive, especially considering that the company’s earnings growth is expected to be flat. Medidata’s trailing 2018 PE is 103x and its book value is 8.4x.

Medidata’s trailing twelve-month PE is 126x which is considerably more than its industry average of 27.5 (based on csimarket.com data for the Software and Programming industry). While Medidata is considered to be a Health Information Services company, its primary business function is providing software products and this is the industry that csimarket.com has placed Medidata into. Medidata’s PE of 126x is nearly five times more that its industry average, which makes Medidata an expensive stock.

Stock Chart

Next, I’ll have a look at whether the current stock price is solely due to the takeover offer or whether the stock was already trading towards the offer of $92.25.

Medidata chart by StockCharts.com

Over the last decade, Medidata’s stock price has trended higher. The stock reached over $85 in 2018 before pulling back along with the decline seen in the stock market. The stock market recovered at the start of this year and the stock rallied to over $75 and then surged higher to trade around the takeover offer of $92.25. Even without the takeover offer, I think that the stock would have reached the takeover price this year based on its trending behavior.

To provide more detail, the stock price movement for this year is shown below with a daily bar chart.

Medidata chart by StockCharts.com

As the above chart shows, up until late April, the stock trended upwards along with the rally seen in the stock market. On April 23, Bloomberg published an article stating that Dassault Systèmes was looking for a U.S. acquisition and was particularly interested in Medidata. The article gave no indication of what price Dassault Systèmes would offer.

The fact that the stock gapped up is of no surprise (as this is what I would expect). What I do find interesting is that the stock gapped up and traded around the $90 level and then spent the next month trading around the $90.00 to $95 range. Considering that the takeover offer of $92.25 was not announced until June 12, it makes me wonder who had insider knowledge. The takeover offer of $92.25 just happens to be in the middle of the trading range since the Bloomberg article was published.

As the takeover offer is more than the stock's highest price since the deal was made aware to the public through the Bloomberg article, every investor who owns the stock would be in profit. As for buying the stock now, I personally wouldn’t bother. Yes, the current stock price of $91.22 is around a dollar below the $92.25 offer, but this is a dollar profit and the deal could take to the end of the year to complete which leaves five months to make around a one percent profit. I can find better places to invest my money.

Conclusion

Dassault Systèmes has made a $92.25 cash takeover offer for Medidata. As the offer is a cash payment, existing Medidata shareholders will not receive any Dassault Systèmes shares. The deal has been approved by Medidata's board, but still needs shareholders' approval.

Medidata is a strong growth stock with its revenue increasing 18% per year over the last decade. While the company’s earnings have been a little volatile, they still managed to increase at an average rate of 25% per year.

While I think Medidata is a great growth stock, I also think it’s too expensive. If future growth disappoints the market, the stock would be vulnerable to a price correction. If I owned voting stock, I would vote in favor of the takeover.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.