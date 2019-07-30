Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Q2 2019 Results Conference Call July 30, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us. I'm joined today by our Chairman and CEO, Dave Nord and our Executive Vice President and CFO, Bill Sperry.

Hubbell announced its second quarter results for 2019 this morning. The press release and earnings slide materials have been posted to the Investor section of our Web site at www.hubbell.com. Please note that our comments this morning may include statements related to the expected future results of our company, and are forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Therefore, please note the discussion of forward-looking statements in our press release and consider it incorporated by reference into this call.

In addition, comments may also include non-GAAP financial measures. Those measures are reconciled to the comparable GAAP measures, and are included in the press release and the earnings slide materials.

Now let me turn the call over to Dave.

Dave Nord

Okay. Thanks, Dan Thanks. Good morning, everybody. And thanks for joining us this morning. I appreciate the time. We know it's a busy day. You can see from our project press release that it was another quarter of strong earnings growth, and particularly strong free cash flow generation. Continue to feel confident about our market position and our ability to deliver differentiated results over the short and long-term.

Now, before I get into the results for the quarter and a little more color on that, obviously, a few things, updates, since the last time we spoke to you a quarter ago, particularly organizationally. First, you heard Dan leading office call, as many of you know really had another opportunity outside of Hubbell, so she moved on. But one of many things that she accomplished was building a good team. We're fortunate that we had Dan joining our team a little over a year ago. So he's had a year to get very familiar with Hubbell and all that we have to offer. And I know some of you've had interacted with him. And he's obviously had some great training in the market before coming here. So we're glad to have him on the team. We also named a new VP, General Counsel, Katie Lane. Katie is also evidence of the strong team that we've built over the last 14, 15 years. She joined us a little over 14 years ago, and had worked in the number of positions in the organization, including as General Counsel for the Commercial Industrial Business, and then came up as the Assistant General Counsel. So we welcome Katie into the senior management team here.

More significantly, you noted that we promoted Gerben Bakker to President and Chief Operating Officer. Gerben has done a great job leading our Power segment over the last four years. And as I tell the team regularly, the reward for success is higher expectations. And so we took Gerben into a role to help us drive some of the things that we are really starting to get traction on around our operating performance.

Certainly, his experience and the results that he has demonstrated within the Power segment are going to be very valuable at the Hubbell level. His responsibilities include oversight in the four group presidents, as well as our operations more broadly. Some of you have met our VP of Operations, Susan Huppertz. Her role hasn't changed. She remains remain focused on our footprint optimization initiative where we're making strong progress. And as I told Susan, she now has another strong advocate in the senior ranks to support what we're doing there.

Obviously, Gerben moving out of Power segment was big shoes to fill. And so we pointed Allan Connolly to replace Gerber as President of the Power segment. As many of you recall, Allan joined us as part of the Aclara acquisition, and he played an instrumental role in building Aclara up and executing on their strategy over the four years prior to our acquisition, as well as in our successful integration and performance over the past year.

We're excited for Allan taking on the broader role at Hubbell, and continue executing on our T&D strategy, where you'll see from the ongoing strong performance here, we continue to build on that strong competitive position. So, a lot happening within the organization, lot of good things, all setting us up for continued success in the future.

So let me turn to the second quarter now, and some of the highlights from my perspective. And I'll start on Page 3 on the slide deck. Obviously, our T&D stands out as being stronger than our initial expectations with acceleration in demand as the year has progressed and strong performance. The Electrical side things are a little more mixed with some markets performing strongly, other software, which we'll talk about specifically in a couple of slides.

Certainly, on the margin front, continue to actively manage price costs across the portfolio, and navigating effectively through somewhat uncertain environment. Free cash flow remains a critical aspect of our story, and we're tracking above our initial expectations for 2019, driven by continued working capital improvement, particularly around inventory reduction. And we continue to make strong progress on this initiative.

We've ramped up our footprint consolidation efforts in the second quarter with more to come in the second half. We laid out at the beginning of the year it's a multiyear story, and we're anticipating driving visible earnings contribution and free cash flow generation, regardless of the macro environment. We also continue to aggressively improve our operational capabilities, talent and processes.

Finally, our strong first half results position us well to taking on our full year EPS expectations. We're slightly more cautious around top-line trends, at least in our Electrical business than we might have been a quarter ago. But we have certainly a solid visibility into continued strength in our power business in the second half, and we're executing well on margins across the portfolio. So this gives us confidence to tighten our full-year commitment, so we're very confident in our ability to deliver on them.

Just a couple of other, I'd like to add a couple of other operating accomplishments in the quarter. We won four of 12 annual awards given out by a key distributor partner; the gas business won an award for market development excellence; lighting won an award for service excellence; and Power won two regional awards for supplier of the year, that's just with one key distributor partner. Power won the diamond excellent award from a key customer for the support during the worst storm in that customer's history.

Construction energy team won an award for exceptional efforts with United Way in raising donations, some of our efforts in community service. And the commercial industrial new product launches position us as the supplier of choice in the key entertainment vertical. So just a couple of key highlights, obviously, off to a good start. But let me turn it over to Bill and he can give you a little more detailed color on the results, Bill.

Bill Sperry

Thank you, Dave. Good morning, everybody. Good to be with you all. I'll start on Page 4 and echo some of Dave's comments strong financial performance by Hubbell in the quarter, evidenced by double digit growth in earnings and double digit growth in free cash flow generation year-to-date. I think the two most standout drivers of underlying performance were; number one, solid execution; and number two, strengthened balance in the product portfolio.

On the execution side, you saw really good price cost management, which allowed us and led to expanding operating profit margins. You saw increased investment in restructuring, which we think sets us up for margin expansion next year and beyond. And you saw strong inventory management, which really helps underlying some of what Dave said about the organizational design changes, as well as what can really help us get free cash flow generating.

The strength and balance in the portfolio was really evidenced, and we'll talk about some of the markets on the next page. But you saw some weak oil but strong gas. That strong gas is the result of some business development work that we've done over the last several years where we've really built an impressive main to meter business in attractive market that we didn't have before. Where commercial might have had some weakness, we have the utility strength that Dave was talking about. So good balance in that portfolio. And the results financially is that our model is working in deploying operating leverage throughout the system. So you see 3% sales growth driving 5% OP growth, driving 11% earnings per share growth. So we like when the model works that way.

On Page 5, let's talk a little bit about some of that mix at markets that Dave talked about. You see 3% growth overall to $1.2 billion of sales. Most of that is priced. So it's reasonably flat outside of the price. And you see some real trade-offs. Notably, you see in the oil and gas in the middle there, you'll see some weak oil. There was some lumpiness of projects that weren't implemented in the second quarter, leading to some softness there. I will say we've got some backlog and expect second half improvement from the oil business. But the counterbalance gas really experienced some very strong demands from the gas utility customers and the need to put in last mile components and the distribution infrastructure.

On the non-res side, you can see how the Reno and relight is reasonably flat. New construction growing modestly. We think we experienced some of our businesses slightly less well than that where we had evidence and saw evidence of some de-stocking throughout the channel. We have some instances where we have insight into point-of-sale data, and we can see where that de-stocking happened throughout the second quarter. And we expect that condition to improve a little bit in the second half.

But as Dave highlighted, the Electrical transmission and distribution markets really gave us some robust growth. On the distribution side, we certainly see of utility customers improving performance of their grid networks through capital programs. And on the transition side, we saw some of our larger customers implementing projects that help drove that. So the net result of all that with price and some mix markets there was an organic growth of 3%.

On Page 6, you'll see adjusted operating income rose 5% to $185 million. There is 40 points of margin expansion in there, which is a quite welcome new. The margin expansion really being driven by the price cost management that the team implemented. And it's worth noting that we absorbed about 40 basis points of footprint optimization cost there. So had we chosen to just harvest, I think you'd have seen more margin expansion. But it underlies how important we feel it is to take advantage of some of that footprint investing, and we'll talk about that in a couple of pages.

On the earnings side, you see 11% growth to $2.31 adjusted earnings per share. While taxes did contribute to that, as you see, our effective tax rate moved from of a high 23s last year to about 22% this year with some discrete items helping. Really about two-thirds of that profit improvement came from the operating side of business. So good contribution there from the core.

Starting on Page 7, I wanted to switch and breakdown our performance between our two segments, and we'll start with Electrical. So you'll see sales of $688 million, modest organic growth that was offset by some FX with a strong dollar. Price was quite good in the quarter. And so you can see the result where the units were soft. Some of the softer areas included the oil, which we mentioned the weakness that we saw there. But again with some backlog, we're expecting that to improve a little bit in the second half. The commercial businesses were reasonably soft as well, and -- but we talked about some of the destocking we thought that was contributing to that, that may improve a little bit in the second half slightly as well.

So the operating income declined 50 basis points. You see 13.6%, $94 million. The increased footprint expense more than drove that. So again, ex the restructuring, we would have seen margin expansion in Electrical despite the very flat sales, because of the effective price cost management that we've been pulling through there.

Page 8, we switch to the Power segment, really, really nice quarter by our power systems team. You can see 6% growth to $508 million of sales. Importantly, there's balance there between our legacy power systems business and Aclara, each contributing 7% organic to that performance. And we really do have a lot of things going right in the power systems segment here. Number one, there's market demand. We think the utilities are upgrading their systems and implementing transmission projects. We think we're very well-positioned given that demand with our skew breadth reputation for high quality products and having the right price. And so, it feels to us that we're getting our fair share of that market demand given that our value proposition fits very well with supporting our customers in providing safe, reliable and affordable power to their customers.

And so the sales side is quite good and you can see the operating leverage again down and operating income, where our operating profit increased 16% to $91 million and margin expansion of $150 basis points. You really have both levers working nicely. One is you got the higher volumes leveraging the fixed cost. And you've got price cost benefit, where the team is making up for getting a little bit behind last year are based on the inflation they were experiencing. So, the result is quite attractive, incremental margins and the nice high growth quarter. So good performance by power.

Page 9, we get to the free cash flow generation for the year-to-date period, the first six months of the year. You can see about a 50% increase to $162 million. That performance was really driven with higher income, and as well working capital improvement. You saw both on the receivables side and the inventory side. So we're quite happy with this cash flow performance. We feel like it puts us ahead of schedule and reaching our 2019 full year targets. And in fact we had set out a 2020 target for you all a while ago that some of you have mentioned recently, which is getting to $500 million of free cash flow in 2020.

You may remember that we did about $420 million last year. So it'd be really good to try to push here and get halfway between and get up to $450 million, $460 million of cash flow this year. You'll see that we talked about free cash flow typically historically in terms of conversion ratio of reported net income. Our reported net income this quarter was burdened by a non-cash pension charge. And so that conversion ratio went up without actually generating any more cash flow. So we felt its little more insightful maybe to tie it to adjusted net income. And we think we'll do better than a 100% of adjusted net income.

And really this cash flow is helping our balance sheet lever. As you all know, we took on some acquisition debt in February of last year. We had debt-to-EBITDA of over 2 times back in February then. We've got it down now to 2.5 times. We've also built up our cash position. So our net debt-to-EBITDA is at around 2 times. And so I think this puts us squarely back in the balance sheet position to support the acquisition program that you all I think got to know us pretty well for namely, adding on those $40 million-ish, $50 million-ish acquisitions, and do a few of those each year. And I'd expect us in the second half of 2019 to return to that program.

On Page 10, I wanted to add a little context to the footprint optimization. And Dave talked about Susan's and Gerben's partnership here. But we're talking about it over this year and next year, investing about $60 million. We expect 30 of that to be invested this year. And the idea would be to take out about a million square feet, or roughly 10% of our footprint of manufacturing and warehouse space. This year, you can see we've got 10 active projects on the list, trying to get about half way to that million square foot two year goal, get about 500,000 out this year. And really the four largest projects are pretty indicative, two of them are closing out high cost northeast facilities. The other two are subscale facilities. And so we're able to take advantage where we have our common competencies and processes. And other facilities we can utilize the square footage that we've already got and have the effect of getting our sales per square foot up and our gross margins up.

So we still think we have runway here. And in fact, we continue to build projects that we think have really attractive paybacks. And so I feel like this program will likely continue beyond 2020 as well. So with that discussion of the second quarter, I'm going to hand it back to Dave to give you comments on our outlook.

Dave Nord

Okay, thanks Bill. Turning to Page 11, just talk about throughout, we're seeing some mixed end markets. With puts and takes across the portfolio but net, our overall market growth was tracking in line with our initial expectations overall. We've tweaked down our growth expectations across a few of the Electrical end markets, but we now see stronger growth for the full year in T&D. This is driven primarily by our legacy power business, Aclara still expecting to be in the mid-single-digits for the year.

So going around horn, the Electrical T&D now 3.5%, while it was 3% to 5% it was 2% to 4%. Non-res 1% to 3%, same as prior. The industrial 1% to 3%, down a little bit with some softness there. Oil and gas, 1% to 3%, down a little bit as we've seen weakness in the first half and then residential 0% to 2%, same as the prior.

So when we look at our outlook, we have -- which I said earlier, we are reaffirming our net sales growth of approximately 4% to 6% with our end market growth of 2% to 3%, a wrap around impact of Aclara in the month -- little over a month, beginning of the year adding 1%. No additional acquisitions contemplated in that and of course the benefit of higher price realization. We've tightened our adjusted diluted earnings per share to $7.85 to $8.15, and that includes $0.40 of restructuring and related investment. And as Bill talked about, we're raising our expectations for full year free cash flow conversion to 100% of adjusted net income. Certainly, feel confident in our ability to continue generating strong cash flow.

Turning to Page 13. So you put this all together in graft form, continue to expect strong growth from operations. With some -- what we've heard was non-fundamental headwinds, incremental restructuring and a higher tax rate, still driving us to our outlook of $7.85 to $8.15. So certainly off to a solid start in the first half, puts us well on track to achieve our full year commitments. We're well-positioned with differentiated results, focusing on execution in the near-term, while at the same time, positioning us for future long-term success.

So with that, let me open it up to Q&A.

Christopher Glynn

On the Electrical comments on the channel, just wondering if you could comment on with what you think is there, between the impact of channel adjustments versus end demand. And also your conviction on the kind of -- or maybe not conviction, but comment that the second-half destocking should improve versus view that maybe demand softening a little a little bit yet?

Dave Nord

Dave Nord

Christopher Glynn

Christopher Glynn

Dave Nord

Dave Nord

Deepa Raghavan

Deepa Raghavan

Dave Nord

Dave Nord

Bill Sperry

Bill Sperry

Deepa Raghavan

Deepa Raghavan

Bill Sperry

Bill Sperry



A - Dave Nord

And I would add, Deepa, that so I'd say probably when we started the year versus now, I think we felt that those two markets and our outlooks have a bit of conservatism in them. And now, I don't think it has quite the same level of conservatism. I think those are still solid outlooks. But I think they are probably more predictable of what we expect to see as the second half shakes out. So, that's probably the -- it hasn't changed, but the bias is probably more to the midpoint than at the high end.

Deepa Raghavan

My final question is price cost. I think last quarter you offered a 50 bps margin impact, I mean benefit -- margin benefit from price cost -- from positive price cost. What is it this time in Q2 versus the 50 bps from last quarter?



A - Bill Sperry

Yes, somewhere half point, Deepa.

Robert McCarthy

Robert McCarthy

Dave Nord

Dave Nord

Robert McCarthy

Robert McCarthy

Dave Nord

Dave Nord

Robert McCarthy

Robert McCarthy

Dave Nord

Dave Nord

Bill Sperry

Bill Sperry

Robert McCarthy

Robert McCarthy

Dave Nord

Dave Nord

Unidentified Analyst

Unidentified Analyst

Bill Sperry

Bill Sperry

And so you'll see that we would expect over -- of the $30 million we're spending this year, we're anticipating getting $15 million of savings maybe not all in 2020 that might be spread into 2021. And we would have a similar profile of savings for the next 30 that we would spend in 2020. And so, I'd also say to the extent if Rob's question around is there somehow some softening coming that's a little more pronounced. I do think we would probably respond with some more restructuring and take more costs out if that kind of market condition were to prevail.

Unidentified Analyst

Unidentified Analyst

Bill Sperry

Bill Sperry

Unidentified Analyst

Unidentified Analyst

Bill Sperry

Bill Sperry

The margin since we've owned Aclara have been double-digits versus you see the legacy business is high double-digit. And that's been dragged down by the fact that we've had some difficult installation contracts and by the fact that our mix has been skewed more towards meters and away from the communications devices. And so as you talk about returns where we're going to see really positive equity story type returns, we'll come as the communications, the smart grid communications, sales crossover from the traditional Aclara customer, which has been the muni and co-op customer into the investor-owned utilities that's the core Hubbell power systems. And that sales cycle is going to take us a couple of years to get there. So that those -- having that it was kind of outsized equity returns, I think, is still in front of us awaiting that sales cycle to come to fruition.

I would say, as we monitor that sales cycle, we're quite encouraged by the meetings that we get, we're quite encouraged by the customer feedback that we get. And the products that we've got seems to be -- it seems to be -- our expectations are quite high for what will happen as we go forward.

Steve Tusa

Steve Tusa

Dave Nord

Dave Nord

Steve Tusa

Steve Tusa

Bill Sperry

Bill Sperry

Operator

Unidentified Analyst

Unidentified Analyst

Bill Sperry

Bill Sperry

Unidentified Analyst

Unidentified Analyst

Bill Sperry

Bill Sperry

Unidentified Analyst

Unidentified Analyst

Dave Nord

Dave Nord

On other side, if you are on a project business, some of those project businesses have some lower order rates until those projects release. All indications are that they are going to release. It's just that they've been pushed out a bit. Obviously, there is always the risk that they don't. But we're not seeing that. We're not hearing that, right now.

Unidentified Analyst

Unidentified Analyst

Bill Sperry

Bill Sperry

Dan Innamorato

Thanks operator. That concludes today's conference call. We will be around for the rest of the day if you have any questions, and we'll available for calls. Thanks for joining us.

