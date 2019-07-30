Merger Arbitrage Mondays - Vail Resorts Acquires Peak Resorts At A Huge Premium

Dish Network has agreed to pay $5 billion for wireless assets in a deal with T-Mobile and Sprint, setting the stage for the Justice Department to approve the merger.

Merger activity increased last week with five new deals announced and three pending deals closing.

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2019 106 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2019 8 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 45 Stock Deals 18 Stock & Cash Deals 14 Special Conditions 3 Total Number of Pending Deals 80 Total Deal Size $1.1 trillion

New Deals:

Deal Updates:

Failed Deals:

On July 23, 2019, LSC Communications (LKSD) announced that LSC and Quad/Graphics (QUAD) have mutually agreed to terminate the merger agreement. The deal failed to get regulatory approval.

Closed Deals:

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Symbol Announced Date Acquiring Company Closing Price Last Price Closing Date Profit Annualized Profit PACB 11/01/2018 Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) $8.00 $5.24 12/31/2019 52.67% 124.03% STC 03/19/2018 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) $52.84 $37.33 09/30/2019 41.55% 240.71% GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $4.0500 11/30/2019 34.07% 100.30% ONCE 02/25/2019 Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) $114.50 $98.08 04/30/2020 16.74% 22.14% AVP 05/22/2019 Natura Cosméticos S.A. (NATU3.SA) $4.57 $4.05 01/31/2020 12.91% 25.34% AGN 06/25/2019 AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) $178.98 $160.98 03/31/2020 11.18% 16.59% MLNX 03/11/2019 NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) $125.00 $113.7 12/31/2019 9.94% 23.40% S 04/29/2018 T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) $8.64 $7.99 07/29/2019 8.14% 0.00% HPJ 06/28/2019 HPJ Parent Limited (N/A) $4.80 $4.45 09/30/2019 7.87% 45.57% ACIA 07/08/2019 Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) $70.00 $65.1 07/31/2020 7.53% 7.47%

