Louis Vuitton - Luxury Is (Almost) Never On Sale

This stock deserves to be on dividend growth investors watchlist to keep an eye on the price movement and look for a better entry point.

Investment Thesis

VMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton SE (OTCPK:LVMHF) is a company that is associated with luxury and lavish lifestyle. From alcohol and jewelry to cosmetics and travel, people buy their products not only for the quality but also for the brand name that suggests the product owner is financially very well-off. With global wealth expected to rise 43% over the next decade, there will always be very wealthy people willing to purchase expensive, exclusive goods. Whilst I personally don't like the idea of buying something expensive for the sake of portraying wealth, I can certainly see this trend as something that can be invested in for the long term.

Source: Louis Vuitton webpage

The Company

VMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton SE is a French luxury goods conglomerate formed in 1987 from the merger of Louis Vuitton and Moet Hennessy. They are the world's leading luxury products group with more than 75 brands such as Louis Vuitton, Dom Perignon, Fendi and Tag Heuer in their portfolio and around 4600 stores worldwide. The CEO and Chairman Bernard Arnault recently surpassed Bill Gates as the second-richest person in the world. The company is headquartered in Paris.

Financials

The CEO Bernard Arnault has been quoted saying:

My relationship to luxury goods is really very rational. It is the only area in which it is possible to make luxury profit margins

This is evidently true when you look at the profitability of the company. In the last 10 years, the gross margins have never been below 60% and the operating margins are routinely around 20%. The average ROE over the last 5 years has been around 19% and the average return on invested capital over the same time period was 14%. With the strength of the brand name, the company can charge a very high mark-up for their products and the usual customer is not price-sensitive and will not go looking for a cheaper alternative. Actually, the higher the price, the more exclusive and therefore desirable the product is for the targeted customer. Try explaining that to a value investor...

Across all metrics, Louis Vuitton SE has grown rapidly and the shareholders have been rewarded accordingly. Revenue and net income have grown at a double-digit rate in the last 10 years. Shareholder dividend payments have increased almost 2.5x since 2009 for CAGR growth of 14.5% and the dividend is covered around 2x by the free cash flow generated.

The revenue is well-diversified geographically across Asia, North-America and Europe as well as across the 5 business segments. The revenue coming from Asia ex-Japan is showing the most growth, with the latest earnings release showing YOY revenue growth of 15% from that region.

Source: LVMH Investor Relations

Although the balance sheet carries a lot of goodwill, due to the strength of the portfolio of brands LVMHF has it is reasonable. Debt-to-equity is 0.47 and the interest payments are covered over 33x, both metrics fit my investing standards.

Latest Earnings Release

The H1 2019 earnings were impressive from this company. As the company is headquartered in Paris and not involved with the US-China trade war, the business kept doing well. All 5 business segments showed YOY good growth for total organic revenue growth of 12% compared to H1 2018 with profit from recurring operation showing similar double-digit growth.

Source: Louis Vuitton SE Investor Relations

The company also completed the acquisition for Belmond to increase their presence in the luxury hospitality section.

Valuation

You will never see this company's products on sale. And more often then not it applies to the stock price as well. Whilst the revenue and net income growth has been impressive, the stock price has moved ahead of the underlying business growth and appreciated at around 20% CAGR per year since August 2009.

At 30 P/E and 20 times free-cash-flow, LVMHF at today's price is like one of their products - most people can't afford it. The fast growth that the company has grown at warrants a higher valuation but even compared with the stock's own 5-yr average it is around 20%-30% overvalued. Although the dividend was raised 20% this year, it currently yields only 1.4%. Dividend investors also need to take into account the French dividend withholding tax (15% for me, consult your tax advisor on the relevant tax information for you).

The high-end luxury markets are not immune to economic downturns, even during temporary weakness in Q4 2018 the stock price declined 20% alongside the broader markets. However, the underlying business should do fine, as the usual customer doesn't live paycheck-to-paycheck.

The stock is currently trading at very expensive multiples. Although a premium is warranted if the company keeps growing at such pace, I would not invest in this company right now, but this is certainly a stock for my international dividend stocks watchlist.

Summary

Louis Vuitton SE is a high-quality business with an impressive portfolio of very-well respected brands. The revenue is well diversified globally as well as across different product segments. The high profitability, solid balance sheet and free cash flow generation make this a great company to own. Unfortunately, the current valuation is extreme so I recommend investors to put this company in their (recession) watchlist to look for a better entry point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.